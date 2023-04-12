Check out the latest Nebraska high school baseball stat leaders below.
* * *
HITTING
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Driessen, Millard West, .591; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, .515; Williams, Millard West, .500; Bolouvi, Omaha North, .488; Engelbart, Lincoln Southwest, .486; Kozeal, Millard South, .480; Lewis, Millard West, .475; Dollard, Omaha Bryan, .474; Sullivan, Norfolk, .474; Ransom, Lincoln Southwest, .474.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, .638; Capece, Omaha Gross, .600; Hardisty, Omaha Gross, .571; Eddie, Wahoo, .550; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, .541; Tebrink, Crete, .514; Booth, Wahoo, .500; Hunt, Elkhorn, .500; Holloway, Ralston, .500; Ohnoutka, Wahoo, .487.
Class C: Wisnieski, Malcolm, .615; Sykes, Raymond Central, .600; Strauss, Falls City, .556; Iverson, Plattsmouth, .545; Denker, Arlington, .522; Frank, Malcolm, .500; Erickson, Malcolm, .500; Rinkol, Twin River, .475; Loontjer, Plattsmouth, .462; Watson, Lincoln Christian, .448.
People are also reading…
HITS
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 29; Kozeal, Millard South, 24; Grego, Bellevue West, 21; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 21; Lucas, Bellevue East, 21; Venteicher, Millard West, 19; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, 19; Engelbart, Lincoln Southwest, 18; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 18; Thiele, Omaha Creighton Prep, 17; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 17; Harmes, Lincoln Southwest, 17; Pamaran, Papillion-La Vista, 17.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 30; Hunt, Elkhorn, 21; Booth, Wahoo, 20; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 20; Tebrink, Crete, 19; Ohnoutka, Wahoo, 19; Capece, Omaha Gross, 15; Holloway, Ralston, 14; Koch, Waverly, 14; Oelke, Waverly, 14; Connell, Crete, 14; Lofgren, Wahoo, 14; Holman, Nebraska City, 14.
Class C: Rinkol, Twin River, 19; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 18; C. Frank, Malcolm, 18; Erickson, Malcolm, 16; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 16; Ryba, Platteview, 16; Strauss, Falls City, 15; H. Frank, Malcolm, 15; Jenkinson, Twin River, 15; Horner, Plattsmouth, 14.
RBIs
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 21; Kozeal, Millard South, 20; Heard, Millard South 17; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 16; Small, Elkhorn South, 15; Evasco, Lincoln East, 15; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 15; Lucas, Bellevue East, 14; Albrecht, Bellevue East, 14; Venteicher, Millard West, 13; Moore, Millard West, 13; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 13; Zimmerman, Omaha Westside, 13; Andringa, Papillion-La Vista South, 13; Steele, Bellevue West, 13; Renbarger, Omaha Burke, 13.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 39; Hunt, Elkhorn, 16; Holman, Nebraska City, 15; Miller, Elkhorn North, 15; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 14; Stracke, Elkhorn, 14; Booth, Wahoo, 13; Fedde, Elkhorn, 13; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 13; brown, Blair, 13; Lofgren, Wahoo, 13.
Class C: C. Frank, Malcolm, 19; H. Frank, Malcolm, 19; Erickson, Malcolm, 19; Draper, Platteview, 17; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 17; Rinkol, Twin River, 16; Horner, Plattsmouth, 15; Meyer, Malcolm, 13; Noakes, Central City, 11; Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 11.
RUNS
Class A: Bolouvi, Omaha North, 23; Kozeal, Millard South, 20; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 19; Johnson, Bellevue East, 18; Lewis, Millard West, 18; Worthley, Lincoln East, 18; Grego, Bellevue West, 18; Riggs, Bellevue West, 17; Hodges, Millard South, 16; Weigel, Lincoln Pius X, 16.
Class B: Ohnoutka, Wahoo, 29; Barry, Wahoo, 28; Booth, Wahoo, 25; Hunt, Elkhorn, 18; Anderson, Bennington, 17; Jacobson, Blair, 16; Ballinger, Waverly, 14; Thoms, Waverly, 14; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 12; Beister, Elkhorn, 12; Tebrink, Crete, 12; Schenck, Elkhorn, 12; Mangnall, Beatrice, 12.
Class C: H. Frank, Malcolm, 22; Reiling, Malcolm, 21; Strauss, Falls City, 19; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 17; Ryba, Platteview, 16; Meyer, Malcolm, 16; Buhl, Twin River, 16; Santos, Twin River, 15; Urkoski, Twin River, 14; Rinkol, Twin River, 13; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 13; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 13; Loontjer, Plattsmouth, 13.
DOUBLES
Class A: Kozeal, Millard South, 6; Lewis, Millard West, 6; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 6; Harmes, Lincoln Southwest, 6; Rempe, Omaha Westview, 6; Lucas, Bellevue East, 5; Venteicher, Millard West, 5; French, Omaha Westside, 5; Pamaran, Papillion-La Vista, 5; Weigel, Lincoln Pius X, 5; Springer, Lincoln East, 4; Rauner, Elkhorn South, 4; Anglim, O. Westside, 4; Pavon, Bellevue East, 4; Markham, Omaha North, 4; Skala, Kearney, 4.
Class B: Capece, Omaha Gross, 8; Barry, Wahoo, 8; Hunt, Elkhorn, 8; Timmerman, Beatrice, 6; Holloway, Ralston, 6; Tebrink, Crete, 5; Wendt, Blair, 4; Jobman, Beatrice, 4; Christensen, Omaha Skutt, 4; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 4.
Class C: Noakes, Central City, 6; Meairs-Richman, Douglas County West, 5; Anderson, Wayne, 5; H. Frank, Malcolm, 5; Rinkol, Twin River, 5; Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 4; Jenkinson, Twin River, 4; Shaw, Auburn, 4; Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Watson, Lincoln Christian, 4; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 4; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 4.
TRIPLES
Class A: Evasco, Lincoln East, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Pamaran, Papillion-La Vista, 4; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 3; Weigel, Lincoln Pius X, 3; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Engelbart, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Moore, Millard West, 2; Hansen, Millard North, 2; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Graham, Gretna, 2; Andringa, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Sterbens, Millard West, 2.
Class B: Booth, Wahoo, 3; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 3; Hancock, Wahoo, 2.
Class C: Ryba, Platteview, 4; Croom, Douglas County West, 3; Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 2; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 2; Erickson, Malcolm, 2; Redden, Wayne, 2; Draper, Platteview, 2.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Kozeal, Millard South, 3; Riggs, Bellevue West, 3; Seip, Lincoln North Star, 3; Paddack, Omaha Burke, 3; Moore, Millard West, 2; Small, Elkhorn South, 2; Zimmerman, Omaha Westside, 2; Grego, Bellevue West, 2; Jeffus, Bellevue West, 2; Henderson, Omaha North, 2; Twedt, Millard North, 2; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Hart, Millard South, 2; McGovern, Omaha Burke, 2; Swanson, Columbus, 2.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 5; Wendt, Blair, 3; Booth, Wahoo, 2; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 2; Timmerman, Beatrice, 2; Miller, Elkhorn North, 2.
Class C: Erickson, Malcolm, 3; Meyer, Malcolm, 2; H. Frank, Malcolm, 2; Rinkol, Twin River, 2; Noakes, Central City, 2; Denker, Arlington, 2; Halley, Arlington, 2; Kneifl, Wayne, 2; Strong, Douglas County West, 2.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 17; Johnson, Bellevue East, 15; Kozeal, Millard South, 14; Venteicher, Millard West, 13; Moore, Millard West, 12; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 12; Worthley, Lincoln East, 12; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 12; Williams, Millard West, 11; Johnson, Omaha North, 11.
Class B: Hunt, Elkhorn, 12; Thoms, Waverly, 12; Connell, Crete, 11; Barry, Wahoo, 11; Carillo, Waverly, 11; Ballinger, Waverly, 9; Jacobson, Blair, 9; Oelke, Waverly, 9; Brennan, Omaha Gross, 9; Booth, Wahoo, 9.
Class C: Strauss, Falls City, 20; Ryba, Platteview, 15; Buhl, Twin River, 15; Reiling, Malcolm, 14; Rinkol, Twin River, 11; Urkoski, Twin River, 10; Loontjer, Plattsmouth, 9; Sykes, Raymond Central, 9; Halley, Arlington, 8; C. Frank, Malcolm, 8; Neujahr, Twin River, 8; Atkins, Fairbury, 8; Peterson, Raymond Central, 8.
PITCHING
WINS
Class A: Deremer, Millard West, 4; Ohlrich, Elkhorn South, 3; Mick, Lincoln East, 3; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 3; Grego, Bellevue West, 3; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Williams, Millard West, 3. (Several tied with 2).
Class B: Miller, Omaha Gross, 3; Christian, Wahoo, 3; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 2; Unger, Blair, 2; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 2; Nelson, Wahoo, 2; Rempe, Omaha Gross, 2; Swanson, Blair, 2; Lofgren, Wahoo, 2; Douglas, Bennington, 2; Sampson, Waverly, 2.
Class C: C. Frank, Malcolm, 3; Schelbitzki, Fairbury, 3; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 3; Pittman, Arlington, 2; Jenkinson, Twin River, 2; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 2; Ruhl, Central City, 2; Bouges, Omaha Concordia, 2; Meyer, Malcolm, 2; Kneifl, Wayne, 2; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 2; Ott, Arlington, 2; Reeves, Douglas County West, 2.
ERA
Class A: Evans, Grand Island, 0.00; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 0.00; Grego, Bellevue West, 0.30; Wagner, Omaha North, 0.41; Deremer, Millard West, 0.42; Ohlrich, Elkhorn South, 0.54; Doll, Omaha Burke, 0.58; Vallinch, Papillion-La Vista South, 0.58; Bolouvi, Omaha North, 0.64; Hoiekvam, Omaha Central, 0.84; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 0.86.
Class B: Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 0.42; Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.44; Christian, Wahoo, 0.54; Rempe, Omaha Gross, 0.54; Huff, Elkhorn North, 0.66; Kosse, Omaha Gross, 0.91; Wendt, Blair, 1.17; Wolter, Beatrice, 1.40; Crumbliss, Crete, 1.50; Nelson, Wahoo, 1.50; Salvatore, Elkhorn, 1.50.
Class C: Olsen, Plattsmouth, 0.00; Strong, Douglas County West, 0.62; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 0.81; Workman, Lincoln Christian, 1.17; C. Frank, Malcolm, 1.26; Fries, Central City, 1.35; Loffer, Platteview, 1.42; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 1.68; Kneifl, Wayne, 1.70; Meyer, Malcolm, 1.87.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Riggs, Bellevue West, 28; Hoiekvam, Omaha Central, 27; Andersen, Kearney, 27; Doble, Papillion-La Vista South, 26; Evans, Grand Island, 26; Sunken, Lincoln North Star, 24; Arnold, Kearney, 24; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 23; Grego, Bellevue West, 23; Ramirez, Omaha Bryan, 23; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 23; Gutta, Omaha Westside, 23.
Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, 31; Rogge, S. Sioux City, 30; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 27; Holman, Nebraska City, 27; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 26; Wendt, Blair, 26; Kosse, Omaha Gross, 24; Miller, Waverly, 24; Rempe, Omaha Gross, 22; Japp, Bennington, 22.
Class C: Schelbitzki, Fairbury, 32; Savage, Louisville, 31; C. Frank, Malcolm, 27; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 27; Strauss, Falls City, 24; Kneifl, Wayne, 23; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 23; Reeves, Douglas County West, 22; Ott, Arlington, 21; Erickson, Malcolm, 20.
SAVES
Class A: Lemon, Lincoln Northeast, 2; Beutler, Omaha Westside, 1; Johnson, Lincoln east, 1; Hoiekvam, Omaha Central, 1; Hosick, Bellevue West, 1; Watchorn, Columbus, 1; Foertsch, Elkhorn South, 1; Jindra, Millard South, 1; Griffith, Columbus, 1; Wallace, Papillion-La Vista South, 1; Wolff, Norfolk, 1; Chandler, Bellevue East, 1; Ramirez, Omaha Bryan, 1.
Class B: Miller, Omaha Gross, 2; Nelson, Beatrice, 1.
Class C: Reeves, Douglas County West, 1; Gabriel, Adams Central, 1; Strong, Douglas County West, 1; Croom, Douglas County West, 1; Casperson, Central City, 1; Warner, Auburn, 1; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 1.