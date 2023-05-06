Check out the latest Nebraska high school baseball stat leaders below.
* * *
HITTING
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Buettenback, Lincoln SE, .486; Ramirez, Om. Bryan, .473; Thiele, Om. Creighton Prep, .462; Jesske, Lincoln SE, .462; Bolouvi, Om. North, .459; Rempe, Om. Westview, .444; Lewis, Millard West, .439; Kozeal, Millard South, .436; Grego, Bellevue West, .435; Buda, Lincoln SW, .424.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, .566; Zimmerman, Elkhorn MM, .500; ; Capece, Om. Gross, .492; Hardisty, Om. Gross, .462; Pelican, Nebraska City, .458; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, .458; Fountain, Norris, .449; Papenhagen, Norris, .441; Tebrink, Crete, .441; Holloway, Ralston, .432.
Class C: Wisnieski, Malcolm, .556; Conant, Adams Central, .536; Iverson, Plattsmouth, .514; Peterson, Raymond Central, .514; Denker, Arlington, .500; Shaw, Auburn, .491; Robinson, Maxwell, .452; Frank, Malcolm, .442; Sykes, Raymond Central, .433; Horner, Plattsmouth, .429; Rinkol, Twin River, .429.
HITS
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 47; Kozeal, Millard South, 44; Grego, Bellevue West, 40; Bolouvi, Om. North, 39; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 39; Venteicher, Millard West, 38; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 37; Heard, Millard South, 36; Buda, Lincoln Southwest, 36; Springer, Lincoln East, 34.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 43; Papenhagen, Norris, 39; Hunt, Elkhorn, 36; Fountain, Norris, 35; Carillo, Waverly, 34; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 33; Pelican, Nebraska City, 33; Holloway, Ralston, 32; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 32; Hesterman, Norris, 32; Booth, Wahoo, 31; Tebrink, Crete, 30; Thoms, Waverly, 30.
Class C: Iverson, Plattsmouth, 36; Peterson, Raymond Central, 36; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 35; Frank, Malcolm, 34; Horner, Plattsmouth, 33; Ryba, Platteview, 32; Noakes, Central City, 31; Frank, Malcolm, 31; Rinkol, Twin River, 30; Boerger, Lincoln Christian, 30.
RBIs
Class A: Heard, Millard South 38; Lewis, Millard West, 34; Kozeal, Millard South, 33; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 31; Moore, Millard West, 30; Evasco, Lincoln East, 30; Peltz, Lincoln East, 27; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 26; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 25; Venteicher, Millard West, 25; Blanchard, Lincoln NE, 25.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 55; Fountain, Norris, 33; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 26; Moeller, Norris, 26; Fedde, Elkhorn, 25; Hunt, Elkhorn, 24; Pelican, Nebraska City, 24; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 23; Miller, Elkhorn North, 23; Koch, Waverly, 22; Capece, Om. Gross, 22; Hardisty, Om. Gross, 22.
Class C: Iverson, Plattsmouth, 32; H. Frank, Malcolm, 31; Noakes, Central City, 31; Horner, Plattsmouth, 30; Erickson, Malcolm, 28; Draper, Platteview, 28; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 27; Meyer, Malcolm, 26; Caspersen, Central City, 26; Peterson, Raymond Central, 25; Strong, Douglas County West, 25.
RUNS
Class A: Bolouvi, Om. North, 41; Worthley, Lincoln East, 37; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 36; Kozeal, Millard South, 34; Pamaran, Papillion-LV, 32; Lewis, Millard West, 31; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 31; Grego, Bellevue West, 31; Hodges, Millard South, 30; Venteicher, Millard West, 30; Johnson, Bellevue East, 30.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 41; Fountain, Norris, 40; Ohnoutka, Wahoo, 39; Booth, Wahoo, 36; Hunt, Elkhorn, 35; Thoms, Waverly, 33; Papenhagen, Norris, 33; Connolly, Om. Skutt, 29; Anderson, Bennington, 28; Fedde, Elkhorn, 27; Carillo, Waverly, 27; Ballinger, Waverly, 25.
Class C: H. Frank, Malcolm, 42; Noakes, Central City, 41; Ryba, Platteview, 32; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 31; Reiling, Malcolm, 31; Meyer, Malcolm, 30; Loontjer, Plattsmouth, 30; Jensen, Central City, 29; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 28; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 28; Caspersen, Central City, 28.
DOUBLES
Class A: Venteicher, Millard West, 13; Rempe, Omaha Westview, 11; Kozeal, Millard South, 10; Bolouvi, Om. North, 10; Patton, Om. Creighton Prep, 9; Goldman, Gretna, 9; Faust, Columbus, 9; Markham, Om. North, 8; Barth, Om. Northwest, 8; Blanchard, Lincoln NE, 8; Sandiland, Om. Northwest, 8; Brandt, Lincoln NE, 8; Heard, Millard South, 8; Rauner, Elkhorn South, 8.
Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, 13; Capece, Om. Gross, 12; Holloway, Ralston, 12; Christensen, Om. Skutt, 11; Barry, Wahoo, 10; Hesterman, Norris, 10; Pelican, Nebraska City, 9; Hunt, Elkhorn, 9; Tebrink, Crete, 9; Reynolds, Elkhorn, 9; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 8; Papenhagen, Norris, 8.
Class C: Conant, Adams Central, 13; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 10; Noakes, Central City, 10; Meairs-Richman, DC West, 10; Denker, Arlington, 9; H. Frank, Malcolm, 9; Peterson, Raymond Central, 8; Meyer, Malcolm, 8; Christensen, Fort Calhoun, 8; Runge, Fairbury, 8.
TRIPLES
Class A: Evasco, Lincoln East, 8; Grego, Bellevue West, 6; Pamaran, Papillion-LV, 5; Buda, Lincoln SW, 4; Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Lee, Kearney, 4; Lewis, Millard West, 4; Barth, Om. Northwest, 4; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 3; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 3; Heard, Millard South, 3; Fitzpatrick, Papillion-LVS, 3; Venteicher, Millard West, 3; Wallace, Papillion-LVS, 3; Hansen, Millard North, 3; Hugelman, Millard North, 3; Schnell, Gretna, 3; Sunken, Lincoln North Star, 3.
Class B: Grossart, Elkhorn North, 5; Booth, Wahoo, 5; Schroeder, Elkhorn, 4; Fountain, Norris, 4; Rempel, Om. Skutt, 3; Fedde, Elkhorn, 3; Hancock, Wahoo, 3; Thoms, Waverly, 3; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 3.
Class C: Ryba, Platteview, 6; Noakes, Central City, 6; Caspersen, Central City, 4; Yetter, Om. Roncalli, 3; Redden, Wayne, 3; Strong, DC West, 3; Peterson, Raymond Central, 3.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 5; Paddack, Om. Burke, 5; Jeffus, Bellevue West, 5; Riggs, Bellevue West, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Peltz, Lincoln East, 4; Seip, Lincoln North Star, 3; Moore, Millard West, 3; Swanson, Columbus, 3; Graham, Gretna, 3; Snyder, Millard West, 3.
Class B: Barry, Wahoo, 8; Fountain, Norris, 7; Wendt, Blair, 4; Booth, Wahoo, 4; Capece, Om. Gross, 4; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 3; Timmerman, Beatrice, 3; Beister, Elkhorn, 3; Nguyen, Bennington, 3; Tebrink, Crete, 3; Pelican, Nebraska City, 3.
Class C: H. Frank, Malcolm, 6; Noakes, Central City, 5; Erickson, Malcolm, 4; Wisniewski, Malcolm, 4; Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Hughes, Om. Concordia, 4; Strong, DC West, 3; Draper, Platteview, 3; Shaw, Auburn, 3.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Lewis, Millard West, 35; Johnson, Bellevue East, 24; Kozeal, Millard South, 22; Venteicher, Millard West, 21; Bolouvi, Om. North, 21; Grego, Bellevue West, 20; Riggs Bellevue West, 19; Sommers, Om. Creighton Prep, 19; Williams, Millard West, 19; Worthley, Lincoln East, 19; Thorpe, Om. Benson, 18.
Class B: Thoms, Waverly, 30; Hunt, Elkhorn, 27; Bridges, Platte Valley, 23; Pluta, Platte Valley, 23; Connell, Crete, 22; Carillo, Waverly, 22; Wentworth, Platte Valley, 20; Ballinger, Waverly, 18; Jacobson, Blair, 16; McElhose, Waverly, 15; Barry, Wahoo, 15; Salvatore, Elkhorn, 15.
Class C: Strauss, Falls City, 31; Ryba, Platteview, 21; Sykes, Raymond Central, 21; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 21; Peterson, Raymond Central, 21; Buhl, Twin River, 19; Fries, Central City, 19; Walker, Plattsmouth, 18; Reiling, Malcolm, 17; Draper, Platteview, 17; Shaw, Auburn, 17; Meairs-Richman, DC West, 17.
PITCHING
WINS
Class A: Shortridge, Lincoln East, 8; Mick, Lincoln East, 6; Knaak, Lincoln East, 5; Deremer, Millard West, 5; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 5; Wagner, Om. North, 5; Hoiekvam, Om. Central, 5; Nelson, Grand Island, 4; Ohlrich, Elkhorn South, 4; Goff, Lincoln North Star, 4; Kelberlau, Elkhorn South, 4; Wallace, Papillion-LVS, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Toman, Bellevue West, 4; Coffey, Om. Bryan, 4; Bespoyasny, Om. Creighton Prep, 4; Kortum, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Schneckenberger, Om. Creighton Prep, 4.
Class B: Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 6; Papenhagen, Norris, 6; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 5; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 5; Thies, Platte Valley, 5; Miller, Om. Gross, 4; Douglas, Bennington, 4; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 4; Huff, Elkhorn North, 3; Johnston, Wahoo, 3; Hesterman, Norris, 3; B. Fountain, Norris, 3; Anderson, Bennington, 3; Hunt, Platte Valley, 3; Kosse, Om. Gross, 3.
Class C: Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 6; Kneifl, Wayne, 5; Ruhl, Central City, 5; Croom, DC West, 5; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 5; Ott, Arlington, 5; Urban, Om. Roncalli, 4; Fries, Central City, 4; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 4; C. Frank, Malcolm, 4; Mayfield, Plattsmouth, 4; Banks, Platteview, 4; Liston, Wayne, 4.
ERA
Class A: Sterbens, Millard West, 0.40; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 0.88; Moffett, Millard South, 1.09; Grego, Millard West, 1.13; Foertsch, Elkhorn South, 1.15; Gutta, Om. Westside, 1.27; Deremer, Millard West, 1.30; Stokes, Om. Westside, 1.31; Bespoyasny, Om. Creighton Prep, 1.45; Hosick, Bellevue West, 1.45.
Class B: Hanson, Elkhorn North, 0.32; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 0.39; Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.80; Capece, Om. Gross, 1.02; Swanson, Blair, 1.17; Jacobson, Blair, 1.32; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 1.37; Holman, Nebraska City, 1.39; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 1.48; Thies, Platte Valley, 1.58.
Christian, Wahoo, 0.54; Rempe, Om. Gross, 0.54; Huff, Elkhorn North, 0.66; Kosse, Om. Gross, 0.91; Wendt, Blair, 1.17; Wolter, Beatrice, 1.40; Crumbliss, Crete, 1.50; Nelson, Wahoo, 1.50; Salvatore, Elkhorn, 1.50.
Class C: Caspersen, Central City, 1.03; Truscott, Om. Roncalli, 1.05; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 1.09; Kneifl, Wayne, 1.14; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 1.27; Peterson, Central City, 1.37; Fries, Central City, 1.46; Kreikemeier, West Point GACC, 1.59; Sykes, Malcolm, 1.62; Loffer, Platteview, 1.72.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Hoiekvam, Om. Central, 68; Riggs, Bellevue West, 55; Wallar, Papillion-LVS, 52; Andersen, Kearney, 52; Leyboldt, Om. Northwest, 52; Sunken, Lincoln North Star, 51; Mick, Lincoln East, 49; Gutta, Om. Northwest, 47; Coleman, Lincoln North Star, 46; Graham, Gretna, 45.
Class B: Rogge, S. Sioux City, 68; Timmerman, Beatrice, 65; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 63; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 61; Holman, Nebraska City, 56; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 54; Bokelmann, Wahoo, 53; Bridges, Platte Valley, 53; Thies, Platte Valley, 51; Wendt, Blair, 47.
Class C: Iverson, Plattsmouth, 63; Kneifl, Wayne, 63; Savage, Louisville, 62; Moormeier, Wayne, 49; Schelbitzki, Fairbury, 48; Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 45; Meyer, Malcolm, 43; Loffer, Platteview, 42; Ott, Arlington, 42; Jacobitz, Adams Central, 42; Bouges, Om. Concordia, 42; Urban, Om. Roncalli, 41.
SAVES
Class A: Lemon, Lincoln Northeast, 4; Wallace, Papillion-LVS, 2; Hosick, Bellevue West, 2; Chandler, Bellevue East, 2; Vincent, Om. Central, 2; Johnson, Lincoln East, 2; Peterson, Lincoln NE, 2; Bolouvi, Om. North, 2.
Class B: Fountain, Norris, 4; Miller, Om. Gross, 3; Capece, Om. Gross, 2; White, Norris, 2.
Class C: Iverson, Plattsmouth, 2; Olsen, Plattsmouth, 2; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 2; Caspersen, Central City, 2.