Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, April 15

Check out the high school baseball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of April 15.
Hitting
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Schlader, Omaha North, .618; Kaminski, Omaha Bryan, .588; Wingender, Omaha Bryan, .579; Robinson, Grand Island, .577; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .550; Brink, Lincoln East, .524; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, .524; Mosser, Lincoln East, .522; Jelkin, Bellevue West, .522; Clementi, Lincoln East, .500; Erikson, Lincoln East, .486; Horn, Papillion-La Vista South, 485; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, .480.
Class B: Eggert, Plattsmouth, .640; Jensen, Central City, .577; Kniefl, Wayne, .550; Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, .522; Seina, Fort Calhoun, .522; Nelson, Branched Oak, .520; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, .533; Sailors, Ralston, .500; Reis, Beatrice, .500; Engel, Waverly, .486; Edwards, Elkhorn North, .478; Malone, Bennington, .469; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, .467.
HITS
Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 26; Fleck, Millard West, 23; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 23; Clark, Papillion-La Vista, 22; Kozeal, Millard South, 22; Lester, Bellevue West, 22; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 22; Brink, Lincoln East, 22; Guthmiller, Millard South, 21; DeLeon, Omaha South, 21; Schlader, Omaha North, 21; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 21; Allen, Bellevue West, 20; Smith, Millard South, 19; Hodoly, Omaha South, 19; Borner, Millard West, 19; Closman, Millard North, 19; Hobbs, Millard South, 19; Flyr, Columbus, 19.
Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 22; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 19; Gragert, Elkhorn, 18; Schawang, Waverly, 18; Engel, Waverly, 18; Gouldin, Norris, 18; Meyer, Norris, 17; Schmaderer, Bennington, 17; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 17; Osterhaus, Blair, 17; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 16; Christo, Elkhorn, 16; Amend, Norris, 16; Wendt, Blair, 16; Kirk, Arlington, 16; Smith, Arlington, 16; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 16; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 16.
RBIs
Class A: Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 19; Wright, Bellevue West, 19; Erikson, Lincoln East, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 17; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 17; Schlader, Omaha North, 17; Lester, Bellevue West, 17; Brink, Lincoln East, 17; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 16; Schneider, Bellevue West, 16; Cannon, Millard South, 16; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 16; Borner, Millard West, 16; Craig, Omaha Central, 16; Small, Elkhorn South, 16.
Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 25; Sailors, Ralston, 23; Gragert, Elkhorn, 19; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 18; Jensen, Central City, 18; Engel, Waverly, 16; Amend, Norris, 16; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 16; Meyer, Norris, 15; Fountain, Norris, 14; Hood, Norris, 13; Gouldin, Norris, 13; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 13; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 13.
RUNS
Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 24; DeLeon, Omaha South, 22; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 21; Wright, Bellevue West, 20; Hodoly, Omaha South, 19; Borner, Millard West, 19; Lester, Bellevue West, 19; Fleck, Millard West, 18; Smith, Millard South, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 18; Guthmiller, Millard South, 18; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 18.
Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 22; Sailors, Ralston, 20; Meyer, Norris, 18; Fountain, Norris, 18; Schawang, Waverly, 17; Stanley, Elkhorn, 16; Chronic, Ralston, 16; Washburn, Platte Valley, 15; Pinkerton, Omaha Concordia, 15; Remar, Ralston, 14; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 14; Monico, Omaha Gross, 13; Kirk, Arlington, 13; Sukup, Seward, 13; Reis, Beatrice, 13.
DOUBLES
Class A: Hodoly, Omaha South, 9; Lester, Bellevue West, 8; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 8; Thomas, Lincoln North Star, 7; Merkel, Lincoln Southwest, 7; Schlader, Omaha North, 7; DeLeon, Omaha South, 7; Smith, Millard South, 6; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 6; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 6; Allen, Bellevue West, 6; Brink, Bellevue West, 6; Robinson, Grand Island, 6; Madsen, Bellevue West, 5; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 5; Hagen, Omaha North, 5; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 5; Schneider, Lincoln East, 5; Bock, Columbus, 5; Bishop, Bellevue East, 5.
Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 9; Wendt, Blair, 8; Capece, Omaha Gross, 8; Gragert, Elkhorn, 6; Sailors, Ralston, 6; Krayneski, Bennington, 6; Christo, Elkhorn, 5; Schawang, Waverly, 5; Grossjung, Omaha Skutt, 5; Kilzer, Ralston, 5; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 5; Meyer, Seward, 5; DeBoer, Beatrice, 5.
TRIPLES
Class A: DeLeon, Omaha South, 3; Payton, Omaha Westside, 2; Moore, Millard West, 2; Gunderson, Omaha Westside, 2; Hagen, Omaha North, 2; Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Wright, Bellevue West, 2; VanDerwerken, Bellevue West, 2; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Owens, Millard West, 2; Brink, Lincoln East, 2; Huber, Gretna, 2; Altwine, Kearney, 2.
Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 4; Schawang, Waverly, 4; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 3; Ryba, Platteview, 2; Engel, Waverly, 2; Christo, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 2; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Schmeckpeper, Crete, 2; Doggett, West Point GACC, 2.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Closman, Millard North, 4; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Madsen, Bellevue West, 3; Schlader, Omaha North, 3; Brink, Lincoln East, 3; Lester, Bellevue West, 3; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Schneider, Bellevue West, 2; Kreber, Omaha Central, 2; McKenzie, Fremont Bergan, 2; Bishop, Lincoln North Star, 2; Wright, Bellevue West, 2; Reed, Lincoln North Star, 2; Denenberg, Millard North, 2; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Clark, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Erikson, Lincoln East, 2; Helligso, Elkhorn South, 2; Hawkins, Millard West, 2; Stenger, Millard South, 2.
Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 4; Jensen, Central City, 4; Christo, Elkhorn, 3; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 3; Broady, Elkhorn North, 3; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 2; Wendt, Blair, 2; Fountain, Norris, 2; Hergert, Omaha Concordia, 2; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Crisp, Platteview, 2; Gonsior, Central City, 2; Kneifl, Wayne, 2; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 2; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 2.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 18; Madsen, Bellevue West, 16; Van Meter, Lincoln East, 13; DeLeon, Omaha South, 12; Fleck, Millard West, 12; Moore, Millard West, 11; Wright, Bellevue West, 11; Welch, Lincoln East, 10; Schneider, Bellevue West, 10; Guthmiller, Millard South, 10; Brenden, Norfolk, 10; Owens, Millard West, 10; Borner, Millard West, 10; Lind, Omaha Central, 10; Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, 10; Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, 10.
Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 18; Washburn, Platte Valley, 14; Monico, Omaha Gross, 13; Slaughter, South Sioux City, 12; Miller, Arlington, 11; Mains, Elkhorn North, 11; Willis, Omaha Roncalli, 9; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 9; Wiese, Waverly, 9; Engel, Waverly, 9; Ryan, Omaha Roncalli, 8; Schultz, Norris, 8; Brown, Blair, 8; DenHartog, Branched Oak, 8.
Pitching
WINS
Class A: Sanders, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; Moquin, Millard South, 4; Bell, Columbus, 3; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 3; Cahoy, Millard West, 3; Feekin, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Cox, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Wragge, Lincoln East, 3; Worthley, Lincoln East, 3; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Madison, Omaha Westside, 3.
Class B: Jensen, Central City, 4; Hood, Norris, 3; Kilzer, Ralston, 3; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 3; Douglas, Bennington, 3; Malone, Bennington, 3; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 3; Wahlstrom, Norris, 3; Gonsior, Central City, 3.
ERA
Class A: Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 0.00; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 0.60; Wragge, Lincoln East, 0.88; Miller, Kearney, 1.00; Denenberg, Millard North, 1.00; Cahoy, Millard West, 1.05; Sweet, Millard South, 1.14; Leng, Omaha South, 1.16; Stover, Omaha Westside, 1.17; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 1.23; Bell, Columbus, 1.24; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 1.24; Lucas, Bellevue East, 1.27.
Class B: Bredemeier, Falls City, 0.00; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 0.00; Douglas, Bennington, 0.00; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 0.00; Reimer, Beatrice, 0.00; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 0.36; Jensen, Central City, 0.38; Kniefl, Wayne, 0.41; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 0.51; Christo, Elkhorn, 0.70; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 0.81; Vosika, Omaha Roncalli, 0.82.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Bell, Columbus, 46; Toman, Bellevue West, 36; Leng, Omaha South, 32; Cahoy, Millard West, 31; Dumont, Millard West, 31; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 28; Lundquist, Millard North, 28; Walker, Lincoln Pius X, 27; Worthley, Lincoln East, 27; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 26; Andersen, Kearney, 26; Mohr, Norfolk, 26; Hawkins, Millard West, 26; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 25; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 24.
Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 40; Kneifl, Wayne, 38; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 36; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 33; Gonsior, Central City, 33; Schultz, Norris, 33; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 32; Hood, Norris, 31; White, Ralston, 31; Andersen, Bennington, 31; Jensen, Central City, 29; Kilzer, Ralston, 29.
SAVES
Class A: Donahoe, Millard North, 2; Williams, Grand Island, 2; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 2; Fleeman, Columbus, 2; Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Driessen, Millard West, 2.
Class B: Remar, Ralston, 2; Coyle, Nebraska City, 2.