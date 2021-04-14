 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, April 15
BASEBALL

Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, April 15

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson check in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

Check out the high school baseball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of April 15.

* * *

Hitting

BATTING AVERAGE

Class A: Schlader, Omaha North, .618; Kaminski, Omaha Bryan, .588; Wingender, Omaha Bryan, .579; Robinson, Grand Island, .577; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .550; Brink, Lincoln East, .524; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, .524; Mosser, Lincoln East, .522; Jelkin, Bellevue West, .522; Clementi, Lincoln East, .500; Erikson, Lincoln East, .486; Horn, Papillion-La Vista South, 485; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, .480.

Class B: Eggert, Plattsmouth, .640; Jensen, Central City, .577; Kniefl, Wayne, .550; Hallberg, Fort Calhoun, .522; Seina, Fort Calhoun, .522; Nelson, Branched Oak, .520; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, .533; Sailors, Ralston, .500; Reis, Beatrice, .500; Engel, Waverly, .486; Edwards, Elkhorn North, .478; Malone, Bennington, .469; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, .467.

HITS

Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 26; Fleck, Millard West, 23; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 23; Clark, Papillion-La Vista, 22; Kozeal, Millard South, 22; Lester, Bellevue West, 22; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 22; Brink, Lincoln East, 22; Guthmiller, Millard South, 21; DeLeon, Omaha South, 21; Schlader, Omaha North, 21; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 21; Allen, Bellevue West, 20; Smith, Millard South, 19; Hodoly, Omaha South, 19; Borner, Millard West, 19; Closman, Millard North, 19; Hobbs, Millard South, 19; Flyr, Columbus, 19.

Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 22; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 19; Gragert, Elkhorn, 18; Schawang, Waverly, 18; Engel, Waverly, 18; Gouldin, Norris, 18; Meyer, Norris, 17; Schmaderer, Bennington, 17; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 17; Osterhaus, Blair, 17; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 16; Christo, Elkhorn, 16; Amend, Norris, 16; Wendt, Blair, 16; Kirk, Arlington, 16; Smith, Arlington, 16; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 16; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 16.

RBIs

Class A: Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 19; Wright, Bellevue West, 19; Erikson, Lincoln East, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 17; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 17; Schlader, Omaha North, 17; Lester, Bellevue West, 17; Brink, Lincoln East, 17; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 16; Schneider, Bellevue West, 16; Cannon, Millard South, 16; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 16; Borner, Millard West, 16; Craig, Omaha Central, 16; Small, Elkhorn South, 16.

Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 25; Sailors, Ralston, 23; Gragert, Elkhorn, 19; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 18; Jensen, Central City, 18; Engel, Waverly, 16; Amend, Norris, 16; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 16; Meyer, Norris, 15; Fountain, Norris, 14; Hood, Norris, 13; Gouldin, Norris, 13; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 13; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 13.

RUNS

Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 24; DeLeon, Omaha South, 22; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 21; Wright, Bellevue West, 20; Hodoly, Omaha South, 19; Borner, Millard West, 19; Lester, Bellevue West, 19; Fleck, Millard West, 18; Smith, Millard South, 18; Kozeal, Millard South, 18; Guthmiller, Millard South, 18; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 18.

Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 22; Sailors, Ralston, 20; Meyer, Norris, 18; Fountain, Norris, 18; Schawang, Waverly, 17; Stanley, Elkhorn, 16; Chronic, Ralston, 16; Washburn, Platte Valley, 15; Pinkerton, Omaha Concordia, 15; Remar, Ralston, 14; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 14; Monico, Omaha Gross, 13; Kirk, Arlington, 13; Sukup, Seward, 13; Reis, Beatrice, 13.

DOUBLES

Class A: Hodoly, Omaha South, 9; Lester, Bellevue West, 8; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 8; Thomas, Lincoln North Star, 7; Merkel, Lincoln Southwest, 7; Schlader, Omaha North, 7; DeLeon, Omaha South, 7; Smith, Millard South, 6; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 6; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 6; Allen, Bellevue West, 6; Brink, Bellevue West, 6; Robinson, Grand Island, 6; Madsen, Bellevue West, 5; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 5; Hagen, Omaha North, 5; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 5; Schneider, Lincoln East, 5; Bock, Columbus, 5; Bishop, Bellevue East, 5.

Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 9; Wendt, Blair, 8; Capece, Omaha Gross, 8; Gragert, Elkhorn, 6; Sailors, Ralston, 6; Krayneski, Bennington, 6; Christo, Elkhorn, 5; Schawang, Waverly, 5; Grossjung, Omaha Skutt, 5; Kilzer, Ralston, 5; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 5; Meyer, Seward, 5; DeBoer, Beatrice, 5.

TRIPLES

Class A: DeLeon, Omaha South, 3; Payton, Omaha Westside, 2; Moore, Millard West, 2; Gunderson, Omaha Westside, 2; Hagen, Omaha North, 2; Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Wright, Bellevue West, 2; VanDerwerken, Bellevue West, 2; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Owens, Millard West, 2; Brink, Lincoln East, 2; Huber, Gretna, 2; Altwine, Kearney, 2.

Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 4; Schawang, Waverly, 4; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 3; Ryba, Platteview, 2; Engel, Waverly, 2; Christo, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 2; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Schmeckpeper, Crete, 2; Doggett, West Point GACC, 2.

HOME RUNS

Class A: Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Closman, Millard North, 4; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Madsen, Bellevue West, 3; Schlader, Omaha North, 3; Brink, Lincoln East, 3; Lester, Bellevue West, 3; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Schneider, Bellevue West, 2; Kreber, Omaha Central, 2; McKenzie, Fremont Bergan, 2; Bishop, Lincoln North Star, 2; Wright, Bellevue West, 2; Reed, Lincoln North Star, 2; Denenberg, Millard North, 2; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Clark, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Erikson, Lincoln East, 2; Helligso, Elkhorn South, 2; Hawkins, Millard West, 2; Stenger, Millard South, 2.

Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 4; Jensen, Central City, 4; Christo, Elkhorn, 3; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 3; Broady, Elkhorn North, 3; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 2; Wendt, Blair, 2; Fountain, Norris, 2; Hergert, Omaha Concordia, 2; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Crisp, Platteview, 2; Gonsior, Central City, 2; Kneifl, Wayne, 2; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 2; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 2.

STOLEN BASES

Class A: Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 18; Madsen, Bellevue West, 16; Van Meter, Lincoln East, 13; DeLeon, Omaha South, 12; Fleck, Millard West, 12; Moore, Millard West, 11; Wright, Bellevue West, 11; Welch, Lincoln East, 10; Schneider, Bellevue West, 10; Guthmiller, Millard South, 10; Brenden, Norfolk, 10; Owens, Millard West, 10; Borner, Millard West, 10; Lind, Omaha Central, 10; Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, 10; Wesslund, Lincoln North Star, 10.

Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 18; Washburn, Platte Valley, 14; Monico, Omaha Gross, 13; Slaughter, South Sioux City, 12; Miller, Arlington, 11; Mains, Elkhorn North, 11; Willis, Omaha Roncalli, 9; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 9; Wiese, Waverly, 9; Engel, Waverly, 9; Ryan, Omaha Roncalli, 8; Schultz, Norris, 8; Brown, Blair, 8; DenHartog, Branched Oak, 8.

Pitching

WINS

Class A: Sanders, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; Moquin, Millard South, 4; Bell, Columbus, 3; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 3; Cahoy, Millard West, 3; Feekin, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Cox, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Wragge, Lincoln East, 3; Worthley, Lincoln East, 3; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Madison, Omaha Westside, 3.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, 4; Hood, Norris, 3; Kilzer, Ralston, 3; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 3; Douglas, Bennington, 3; Malone, Bennington, 3; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 3; Wahlstrom, Norris, 3; Gonsior, Central City, 3.

ERA

Class A: Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 0.00; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 0.60; Wragge, Lincoln East, 0.88; Miller, Kearney, 1.00; Denenberg, Millard North, 1.00; Cahoy, Millard West, 1.05; Sweet, Millard South, 1.14; Leng, Omaha South, 1.16; Stover, Omaha Westside, 1.17; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 1.23; Bell, Columbus, 1.24; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 1.24; Lucas, Bellevue East, 1.27.

Class B: Bredemeier, Falls City, 0.00; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 0.00; Douglas, Bennington, 0.00; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 0.00; Reimer, Beatrice, 0.00; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 0.36; Jensen, Central City, 0.38; Kniefl, Wayne, 0.41; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 0.51; Christo, Elkhorn, 0.70; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 0.81; Vosika, Omaha Roncalli, 0.82.

STRIKEOUTS

Class A: Bell, Columbus, 46; Toman, Bellevue West, 36; Leng, Omaha South, 32; Cahoy, Millard West, 31; Dumont, Millard West, 31; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 28; Lundquist, Millard North, 28; Walker, Lincoln Pius X, 27; Worthley, Lincoln East, 27; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 26; Andersen, Kearney, 26; Mohr, Norfolk, 26; Hawkins, Millard West, 26; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 25; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 24.

Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 40; Kneifl, Wayne, 38; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 36; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 33; Gonsior, Central City, 33; Schultz, Norris, 33; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 32; Hood, Norris, 31; White, Ralston, 31; Andersen, Bennington, 31; Jensen, Central City, 29; Kilzer, Ralston, 29.

SAVES

Class A: Donahoe, Millard North, 2; Williams, Grand Island, 2; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 2; Fleeman, Columbus, 2; Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Driessen, Millard West, 2.

Class B: Remar, Ralston, 2; Coyle, Nebraska City, 2.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

