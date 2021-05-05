 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, May 5
BASEBALL

Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, May 5

Check out the high school baseball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of May 5.

* * *

HITTING

BATTING AVERAGE

Class A: Brink, Lincoln East, .536; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, .471; Small, Elkhorn South, .469; Wright, Bellevue West, .464; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, .446; Goeser, Elkhorn South, .444; Kaminski, Omaha Bryan, .444; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, .444; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .439; Holman, Bellevue West, .438; Horn, Papillion-La Vista South, .433.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, .592; Novotny, Fairbury, .567; Dugan, St. Paul, .536; Eggert, Plattsmouth, .516; Conner, Fort Calhoun, .509; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, .508; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, .500; Oerman, Wahoo, .488; Engel, Waverly, .487; Sailors, Ralston, .481.

HITS

Class A: Wright, Bellevue West, 45; Brink, Lincoln East, 45; Madsen, Bellevue West, 40; Kozeal, Millard South, 38; Small, Elkhorn South, 38; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 37; Bland, Bellevue West, 37; Smith, Millard South, 36; Lester, Bellevue West, 36; Fleck, Millard West, 35; Lind, Omaha Central, 35; Schneider, Bellevue West, 35; Closman, Millard North, 35.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, 42; Sailors, Ralston, 39; Schawang, Waverly, 39; Kirk, Arlington, 38; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 38; Engel, Waverly, 37; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 34; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 33; Smith, Arlington, 32; Hood, Norris, 31; Consbruck, Norris, 30; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 30.

RBIs

Class A: Small, Elkhorn South, 44; Wright, Bellevue West, 40; Craig, Omaha Central, 40; Brink, Lincoln East, 35; Smith, Millard South, 34; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 31; Lester, Bellevue West, 30; Erikson, Lincoln East, 30; Closman, Millard North, 29; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 27; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 27; Nissen, Papillion-La Vista, 26; Bland, Bellevue West, 26; Vanderwerken, Bellevue West, 26.

Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 35; Jensen, Central City, 35; Engel, Waverly, 35; Sailors, Ralston, 34; Fountain, Norris, 30; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 30; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 29; Amend, Norris, 28; Herrell, Waverly, 27; Gonsior, Central City, 27; Hood, Norris, 27; Meyer, Norris, 26; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 26; Gragert, Elkhorn, 24; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 24.

RUNS

Class A: Schneider, Bellevue West, 36; Wright, Bellevue West, 35; Madsen, Bellevue West, 34; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 34; Christensen, Elkhorn South, 34; Lakin, Omaha Central, 33; Smith, Millard South, 32; Welch, Lincoln East, 32; Hobbs, Millard South, 31; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 30.

Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 42; Sailors, Ralston, 37; Schawang, Waverly, 34; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 33; Meyer, Norris, 33; Jensen, Central City, 32; Noakes, Central City, 31; Washburn, Platte Valley, 30; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 30; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 29; Gonsior, Central City, 27; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 27; Fountain, Norris, 26; Remar, Ralston, 25; Kirk, Arlington, 25; Twiss, Central City, 25.

DOUBLES

Class A: Schuyler, Bellevue East, 12; Thomas, Lincoln North Star, 12; Brink, Bellevue West, 11; Madsen, Bellevue West, 10; Vanderwerken, Bellevue West, 10; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 10; Lester, Bellevue West, 9; Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, 8; Smith, Millard South, 8; Cannon, Millard South, 8; Payton, Omaha Westside, 8; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 8; Schneider, Lincoln East, 8; Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X, 8; Erikson, Lincoln East, 8; Hunt, Lincoln North Star, 8; Robinson, Grand Island, 8; Holman, Bellevue West, 8.

Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 11; Wendt, Blair, 11; Engel, Waverly, 10; Sailors, Ralston, 9; Capece, Omaha Gross, 9; Kilzer, Ralston, 8; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 8; Gragert, Elkhorn, 7; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 7; Draper, Platteview, 7; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 7; Meyer, Seward, 7; Nelson, Wahoo, 7.

TRIPLES

Class A: Brink, Lincoln East, 6; Smith, Millard South, 5; Christensen, Elkhorn South, 4; Lind, Omaha Central, 4; Sorensen, Fremont Bergan, 4; Wright, Bellevue West, 3; Schneider, Bellevue West, 3; Payton, Omaha Westside, 3; Closman, Millard North, 3; Craig, Omaha Central, 3; Small, Elkhorn South, 3; VanDerwerken, Bellevue West, 3; Glause, Fremont Bergan, 3; Mueller, Fremont Bergan, 3; McKenzie, Fremont Bergan, 3; Andersen, Kearney, 3; Helligso, Elkhorn South, 3; Owens, Millard West, 3; Lammers, Norfolk, 3; Huber, Gretna, 3; Schnell, Gretna, 3.

Class B: Schmeckpeper, Crete, 6; Sailors, Ralston, 5; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 5; Meyer, Norris, 4; Schawang, Waverly, 4; Kilzer, Ralston, 4; Wiese, Waverly, 3; Berry, Ralston, 3; Gonsior, Central City, 3; Nelson, Central City, 3; Borsh, Omaha Skutt, 3; Erickson, Seward, 3; Schmitt, Fort Calhoun, 3; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 3.

HOME RUNS

Class A: Small, Elkhorn South, 6; Craig, Omaha Central, 5; Lester, Bellevue West, 5; Brink, Lincoln East, 5; Erikson, Lincoln East, 5; Smith, Millard South, 4; Madsen, Bellevue West, 4; Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Closman, Millard North, 4; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 4.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, 8; Sailors, Ralston, 7; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 6; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 6; Christo, Elkhorn, 5; Fountain, Norris, 5; Hood, Norris, 5; Meyer, Norris, 4; Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Broady, Elkhorn North, 4; DeBoer, Beatrice, 3; Frank, Branched Oak, 3; Urkoski, Twin River, 3; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 3; Larson, St. Paul, 3.

STOLEN BASES

Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 28; Welch, Lincoln East, 23; Schneider, Bellevue West, 20; Brenden, Norfolk, 20; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 20; Fleck, Millard West, 19; Jessen, Elkhorn South, 18; Van Meter, Lincoln East, 18; Whitaker, Millard West 17; Lind, Omaha Central, 17; Jackson, Omaha Westside, 17.

Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 34; Brown, Blair, 20; Wiese, Waverly, 20; Washburn, Platte Valley, 19; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 18; Schawang, Waverly, 17; Monico, Omaha Gross, 16; Miller, Arlington, 16; Willis, Omaha Roncalli, 15; Hood, Norris, 15; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 15; Sukup, Seward, 14; Slaughter, South Sioux City, 14; Mains, Elkhorn North, 14; Draper, Platteview, 14.

PITCHING

WINS

Class A: Moquin, Millard South, 6; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 6; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, 5; Worthley, Lincoln East, 5; Blair, Millard South, 5; Goeser, Elkhorn South, 5; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 5; Clementi, Lincoln East, 5; Sanders, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 4; Allen, Bellevue West, 4; Stover, Omaha Westside, 4; Bell, Columbus, 4; Wragge, Lincoln East, 4; Denenberg, Millard North, 4; Ramsey, Millard North, 4; Zeller, Papillion-La Vista, 4; Madison, Omaha Westside, 4.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, 9; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 6; B. Kneifl, Wayne, 6; Kilzer, Ralston, 5; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 4; Chronic, Ralston, 4; J. Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Douglas, Bennington, 4; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 4; Christo, Elkhorn, 4; Engel, Waverly, 4; Sudbeck, Omaha Skutt, 4; Malone, Bennington, 4; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 4; Gonsior, Central City, 4.

ERA

Class A: Denenberg, Millard North, 0.82; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 0.88; Worthley, Lincoln East, 0.98; Glause, Fremont Bergan, 1.21; Wragge, Lincoln East, 1.27; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 1.27; Benson, Fremont Bergan, 1.40; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 1.60; Ramsey, Millard North, 1.69; Papa, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.70; Petty, Millard North, 1.72; Blair, Millard South, 1.83; Stover, Omaha Westside, 2.05; Moquin, Millard South, 2.06; Hawkins, Millard West, 2.10; Sweet, Millard South, 2.10.

Class B: Douglas, Bennington, 0.25; Christo, Elkhorn, 0.40; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 0.58; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 0.71; Vosika, Omaha Roncalli, 0.75; Kneifl, Wayne, 0.76; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 0.79; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 0.82; Jensen, Central City, 0.91; Sudbeck, Omaha Skutt, 1.00; Wiepen, Omaha Skutt, 1.08.

STRIKEOUTS

Class A: Bell, Columbus, 66; Ramsey, Millard North, 63; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 62; Toman, Bellevue West, 61; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 61; Mohr, Norfolk, 55; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, 48; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 47; Walker, Lincoln Pius X, 47; Hawkins, Millard West, 44; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 43; Worthley, Lincoln East, 43; Wragge, Lincoln East, 41; Andersen, Kearney, 41.

Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 73; B. Kneifl, Wayne, 66; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 65; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 64; Jensen, Central City, 62; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 60; Gonsior, Central City, 57; Kilzer, Ralston, 55; Schultz, Norris, 54; White, Ralston, 54; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 53; J. Kneifl, 52; Andersen, Bennington, 49; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 47; Malone, Bennington, 46.

SAVES

Class A: Blair, Millard South, 4; Benson, Fremont Bergan, 4; Van Dyke, Columbus, 4; Firmature, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3; Driessen, Millard West, 2; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Firmature, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2; Donahoe, Millard North, 2; Guyott, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Williams, Grand Island, 2; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 2; Fleeman, Columbus, 2; Hoskinson, Elkhorn South, 2.

Class B: Remar, Ralston, 4; Coyle, Nebraska City, 3; Conner, Fort Calhoun, 2; Washburn, Platte Valley, 2; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Rief, West Point GACC, 2; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 2; Quakenbush, Seward, 2.

