BASEBALL

Nebraska high school baseball stats leaders, May 5

Check out the high school baseball statistical leaders from Nebraska as of May 5.

* * *

HITTING

BATTING AVERAGE

Class A: Nelson, Grand Island, .613; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, .589; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .532; Bargo, Omaha Westside, .516; Rich, Kearney, .506; Bell, Columbus, .483; Barth, Omaha Northwest, .476; Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, .475; Messina, Omaha Northwest, .466; McAlexander, Elkhorn South, .464; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, .456; Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, .455; Small, Elkhorn South, .453; Teinert, Lincoln North Star, .438; Sweet, Millard South, .437; Incontro, Omaha Northwest, .431.

Class B: Timmerman, Beatrice, .545; Capece, Omaha Gross, .523; Frank, Malcolm, .522; Wisnieski, Malcolm, .511; Kreifel, Nebraska City, .485; Pelican, Nebraska City, .475; Caspersen, Central City, .471; Lewis, Platte Valley, .466; Gonyea, Malcolm, .464; Mains, Elkhorn North, .459; Gorecki, Central City, .453; Peterson, Platte Valley, .453; Conant, Adams Central, .450; Workman, Lincoln Christian, .447; Jensen, Central City, .446; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, .442; Anderson, Wayne, .440.

HITS

Class A: Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 47; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 47; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 43; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 41; Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, 40; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 39; Rich, Kearney, 39; C. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 37; Yeager, Omaha Westside, 36; Borner, Millard West, 36; Gunderson, Omaha Westside, 36; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 36; G. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 35; Ryberg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 34; Kozeal, Millard South, 34; Small, Elkhorn South, 34; Messina, Omaha Northwest, 34.

Class B: Mains, Capece, Omaha Gross, 34; Elkhorn North, 34; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 33; Caspersen, Central City, 33; Boring, Omaha Gross, 32; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 32; Timmerman, Beatrice, 30; Jensen, Central City, 29; Gorecki, Central City, 29; Peterson, Platte Valley, 29; Ayala, Elkhorn, 28; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 28; Pelican, Nebraska City, 28; Connolly, Omaha Skutt, 27; Lewis, Platte Valley, 27; Noakes, Central City, 26; Barry, Wahoo, 26; Engel, Waverly, 26.

RBIs

Class A: C. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 41; Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 40; Yeager, Omaha Westside, 34; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 33; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 32; Moore, Millard West, 31; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 29; Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, 28; Smith, Millard South, 28; Venteicher, Millard West, 28; Cannon, Millard South, 27; Kozeal, Millard South, 27; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 27; Smith, Kearney, 26; Luncquist, Millard North, 25; Urwin, Bellevue East, 25; Graham, Gretna, 25; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 25.

Class B: Caspersen, Central City, 35; Mains, Elkhorn North, 29; Gorecki, Central City, 29; Capece, O. Gross, 28; Jensen, Central City, 26; Pelican, Nebraska City, 25; Dorcey, Wayne, 24; Kosse, O. Gross, 24; Timmerman, Beatrice, 23; Brisbois, Omaha Skutt, 22; Zegar, Malcolm, 22; Marsh, Waverly, 22; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 22; Barry, Wahoo, 21; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 21; Boring, Omaha Gross, 20; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 20; Denker, Arlington, 20; Olson, Seward, 20; Wendt, Blair, 20.

RUNS

Class A: Ryberg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 47; Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep, 44; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 39; Borner, Millard West, 36; Takahashi, Lincoln Southwest, 33; C. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 32; Stessman, Omaha Creighton Prep, 32; Johnson, Bellevue East, 31; G. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 30; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 30; Sweet, Millard South, 30; Cannon, Millard South, 29; Smith, Millard South, 29; Moore, Millard West, 29; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 29; Boyd, Omaha North, 29.

Class B: Noakes, Central City, 36; K. Jensen, Central City, 32; B. Jensen, Central City, 32; Mains, Elkhorn North, 29; Caspersen, Central City, 28; Bies, Omaha Gross, 26; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 26; Washburn, Platte Valley, 26; Hochstein, Seward, 25; Zegar, Malcolm, 25; Frank, Malcolm, 25; Thiessen, Elkhorn North, 24; Kneifl, Wayne, 24; Anderson, Wayne, 24; Lewis, Platte Valley, 24; Boring, Omaha Gross, 23; Tesarek, Nebraska City, 22; Te Brink, Crete, 22.

DOUBLES

Class A: Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19; Bargo, Omaha Westside, 15; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 12; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 11; Rich, Kearney, 10; Lundquist, Millard North, 10; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 10; Ryberg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9; C. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9; Yeager, Omaha Westside, 9; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 9; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 9; Waring, Lincoln Southwest, 9; Ekland, Omaha Central, 9; Moore, Millard West, 8; Lakin, Omaha Central, 8; Markham, Omaha Northwest, 8.

Class B: Yetter, Omaha Roncalli, 9; Barry, Wahoo, 9; Smith, Elkhorn, 9; Timmerman, Beatrice, 9; Shafer, Omaha Roncalli, 8; Jensen, Central City, 8; Capece, Omaha Gross, 8; Gorecki, Central City, 8; McElmeel, Omaha Gross, 8; Unger, Blair, 8.

TRIPLES

Class A: Moore, Millard West, 6; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista, 4; Nottlemann, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Riggs, Bellevue West, 4; Grego, Bellevue West, 4; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3; Huber, Gretna, 3; Kozeal, Millard South, 3; Boynton, Omaha Central, 3; P. Moore, Millard West, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Schuyler, Bellevue East, 3; Nuno, Omaha Central, 3; Newell, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Heard, Millard South, 3; Andersen, Kearney, 3; Lee, Kearney, 3.

Class B: Mains, Elkhorn North, 4; Draper, Platteview, 4; Hartwig, Crete, 4; Caspersen, Central City, 3; Barry, Wahoo, 3; Moormeier, Wayne, 3; Homolka, Crete, 3; Schmeckpeper, Crete, 3; Swanson, Blair, 3; Nielsen, Blair, 3; Conant, Adams Central, 3; Meyer, Adams Central, 3.

HOME RUNS

Class A: Yeager, Omaha Westside, 7; Moore, Millard West, 5; Rich, Kearney, 5; C. Hatcher, 4; Smith, Millard South, 4; Kozeal, Millard South, 4; Eaton, Elkhorn South, 4; Graham, Gretna, 4; Petsche, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Sommers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3; Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3; Anglim, Omaha Westside, 3; Wilken, Lincoln Northeast, 3; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; O’Brien, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Bugbee, Lincoln Pius X, 3.

Class B: Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 7; Pelican, Nebraska City, 5; Kneifl, Wayne 5; Wendt, Blair, 5; Jensen, Central City, 4; Tesarek, Nebraska City, 4; Timmerman, Beatrice, 4; Frank, Central City, 4; Lewis, Platte Valley, 4; Mains, Elkhorn North, 3; Kreifel, Nebraska City, 3.

STOLEN BASES

Class A: Ryberg, Omaha Creighton Prep, 30; Borner, Millard West, 27; Sweet, Millard South, 25; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 23; Chaney, Gretna, 23; Holmstrom, Omaha Creighton Prep, 22; Fleck, Millard West, 22; Zurcher, Bellevue East, 21; Tauber, Millard West, 19; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 18; Messina, Omaha Northwest, 17; Cannon, Millard South, 17; Stessman, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16; C. Hatcher, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16.

Class B: Brennan, Omaha Gross, 24; Hunt, Elkhorn, 22; Marsh, Waverly, 19; Sobota, Platte Valley, 17; Peterson, Platte Valley, 17; Lewis, Platte Valley, 16; Te Brink, Crete, 15; Draper, Platteview, 15; Brown, Blair, 15; Strauss, Falls City, 14; Meais-Richman, Douglas County West, 14; Ryan, Omaha Roncalli, 13; Harris, Waverly, 13; Caspersen, Central City, 13; Rinkol, Twin River, 13; Miller, Waverly, 13; Tillman, Elkhorn North, 13; Schenck, Elkhorn, 13; Washburn, Platte Valley, 13.

PITCHING

WINS

Class A: Bauer, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6; Urwin, Bellevue East, 6; Grady, Millard South, 6; O’Malley, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5; Andersen, Kearney, 5; Madison, Omaha Westside, 5; Harris, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4; Navin, Elkhorn South, 4; Wegner, Kearney, 4; Deremer, Millard West, 4; Chaney, Gretna, 4; Schmidt, Omaha Northwest, 4; Driessen, Millard West, 4; Semin, Lincoln Southwest, 4; Fritzsch, Elkhorn South, 3; Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, 3; Dennis, Millard South, 3; Ferrin, Omaha Central, 3; Drumheller, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Cannon, Millard South, 3; Lester, Bellevue West, 3; Eickhoff, Columbus, 3; Cole, Gretna, 3.

Class B: Jensen, Central City, 6; Noakes, Central City, 6; Capece, Omaha Gross, 5; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 5; Kneifl, Wayne, 5; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 5; Smith, Bennington, 5; Gragg, Central City, 4; Otte, Fort Calhoun, 4; DeNourie, Omaha Skutt, 4; Graham, Douglas County West, 4; Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 4; Pelican, Nebraska City, 4; Metzger, Platteview, 4; Dorcey, Wayne, 4.

 ERA

Class A: Woodard, Bellevue West, 0.00; Waring, Lincoln Southwest, 0.86; Zbylut, Bellevue West, 0.91; Lodge, Lincoln Northeast, 0.98; Fritzsch, Elkhorn South, 1.00; Madison, Omaha Westside, 1.35; Saxton, Papillion-La Vista, 1.40; Koch, Millard West, 1.50; Deremer, Millard West, 1.62; Harris, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.65; Ferguson, Millard West, 1.66; Johnson, Omaha North, 1.75; Miller, Gretna, 1.77; Drumheller, Papillion-La Vista South, 1.80; Lester, Bellevue West, 1.90; Schneckenberger, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.91; Wood, Bellevue West, 1.96; O’Malley, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.98; Seip, Lincoln North Star, 2.00; Wagner, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2.05; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 2.06; Chaney, Gretna, 2.07; Semin, Lincoln Southwest, 2.10.

Class B: C. Capece, Omaha Gross, 0.00; Timmerman, Beatrice, 0.24; Swanson, Blair, 0.39; Kneifl, Wayne, 0.53; Nelson, Beatrice, 0.64; Caspersen, Central City, 0.82; Wisnieski, Malcolm, 0.85; Brewster, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 1.02; Brummund, Omaha Skutt, 1.11; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 1.12; Clough, Lincoln Christian, 1.27; Lasher, Fort Calhoun, 1.27; McNeely, Falls City, 1.30; Suhr, Arlington, 1.31; Redden, Wayne, 1.31; Graham, Douglas County West, 1.40; Johnson, Lincoln Christian, 1.50; Zimmerman, Omaha Skutt, 1.54; Bergman, Omaha Skutt, 1.58; Portsche, Wahoo, 1.59; Eddie, Wahoo, 1.65; Conant, Adams Central, 1.66.

STRIKEOUTS

Class A: Andersen, Kearney, 58; Bell, Columbus, 51; Bruss, Lincoln Northeast, 45; Fay, Grand Island, 43; Driessen, Millard West, 42; Riggs, Bellevue West, 42; Ferrin, Omaha Central, 41; O’Malley, Omaha Creighton Prep, 41; Wegner, Kearney, 41; Bauer, Omaha Creighton Prep, 41; Lester, Bellevue West, 40; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 39; Madison, Omaha Westside, 37; Grady, Millard South, 35; Cannon, Millard South, 34; Wilken, Lincoln Northeast, 33; Navin, Elkhorn South, 33; Koch, Millard West, 32; Wood, Bellevue West, 32; Deremer, Millard West, 32; Wingender, Omaha Bryan, 31; Boynton, Omaha Central, 31; Harris, Omaha Creighton Prep, 30; Noto, Papillion-La Vista, 30.

Class B: Kneifl, Wayne, 74; Noakes, Central City, 65; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 62; Iverson, Plattsmouth, 59; Broderick, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 59; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 53; Timmerman, Beatrice, 53; Zegar, Malcolm, 51; Metzger, Platteview, 48; Graham, Douglas County West, 47; Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, 44; Engel, Waverly, 41; DenHartog, Raymond Central, 40; Ayala, Elkhorn, 39; Hochstein, Seward, 39; Clarke, Malcolm, 37; Young, South Sioux City, 37; Otte, Fort Calhoun, 36; K. Capece, Omaha Gross, 35; Holman, Nebraska City, 35; Meyer, Malcolm, 35.

SAVES

Class A: Koch, Millard West, 7; Jones, Papillion-La Vista, 3; Woodard, Bellevue West, 2; Dix, Fremont, 2; Sullivan, Bellevue West, 2; Anderson, Millard South, 2; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 2.

Class B: Caspersen, Central City, 4; Camp, Omaha Roncalli, 3; Leahy, Elkhorn North, 3; Wempen, Bennington, 3; Ayala, Elkhorn, 2; Hartwig, Crete, 2; Pearson, Omaha Gross, 2; Redden, Wayne, 2; Faucher, Fort Calhoun, 2; Bridges, Platte Valley, 2.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

