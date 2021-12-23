 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school basketball holiday tournament schedules
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school basketball holiday tournament schedules

Here are the All-Nebraska basketball teams since 2015.

Below are the schedules for the holiday tournaments for Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball.

* * *

Boys

METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Dec. 28 at Baxter Arena

Bellevue West vs. Gretna, 3:30

Omaha Central vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 5:15

Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, 7

Papillion-LV v. Millard North, 8:45

Dec. 29 at Baxter

Omaha Burke vs. Omaha South, noon

Papio South vs. Millard West, 1:45

BW/Gretna winner vs. Central/Prep winner, 7

WS/ES winner vs. PLV/MN winner, 8:45

Dec. 31 at Baxter

Omaha Benson vs. Millard South, noon

Omaha North vs. Omaha Northwest, 1:45

Championship game, 5:15

DEC. 27-30

Heartland Conference

Grand Island at Norfolk, 2

Lincoln High at Lincoln SE, 3:45

Fremont at Kearney, 3:45

Columbus at Lincoln North Star, 2

Dec. 28

NF/GI winner at Lincoln SW, 3:45

LHS/LSE winner at Lincoln NE, 2

K/F winner at Lincoln Pius X, 3:45

Col/LNS winner at Lincoln East, 2’

Dec. 29 at Lincoln Southeast: NF/GI/LSW winner vs. LHS/LSE/LNE winner, 2; K/F/LPX winner vs. C/LNS/LE winner, 3:45. Dec. 30 at Southeast: Final at 3:45

DEC. 28-30

At Sidney

Sidney vs. Burns, Wyo., 7:15 MT

Mitchell vs. Ord, 3:45

Torrington, Wyo., vs. McCook, 3:45

Chase County vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7:15

Dec. 28: Semifinals, 3:45 and 7:15; Consolation games, 3:45 and 7:15. Dec. 29: Fifth- and third-place, 11:45; final, 3:15

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

At Wayne State College

Wayne vs. Winnebago, 11

Pierce vs. Pender, 12:45

Auburn vs. Laurel-CC, 2:30

Hartington CC vs. Homer, 4:15

Dec. 29 at Wayne High: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 12:45; semifinals, 2:30 and 4:15. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 12:45 at Wayne High; fifth-place,4:15 at Wayne High; third-place, 12:45 at Wayne State; final, 4:15 at Wayne State

DEC. 27-28

At Brady

Hitchcock County vs. Anselmo-Merna, 2:30

Maywood/HC vs. Brady, 5:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

At Diller-Odell

Meridian at Tri County, 7:30

Diller-Odell at Deshler, 7:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7

At Elkhorn Valley

Ainsworth vs. Norfolk Catholic, 4:30

Battle Creek vs. Elkhorn Valley, 7:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Elm Creek

Bertrand vs. Arcadia-LC, 12:45

Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 4:15

Dec. 28: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 12:30

GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 3:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Hampton

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 3:45

Harvard vs. Hampton, 7

Dec. 28: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30

At O’Neill

BRLD vs. North Central, 3:45

St. Paul vs. O’Neill, 7:15

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Ravenna

Overton vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 2:45

Ravenna vs. Franklin, 6:15

Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At Shelby

Shelby-Rising City vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 1:45

Fillmore Central vs. Fullerton, 5:15

Dec. 28: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15

At Summerland (Clearwater)

Tri County NE vs. Walthill, 4:30

Summerland vs. CWC, 7:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Verdigre

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elba, 4:30

St. Edward vs. Plainview, 7:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30

At Wahoo Neumann

Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 4:15

Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 5:45

Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:45

Runza Classic

Dec. 27

At Central City

BDS at Central City, 4:15

Cozad vs. Wood River, 7:45

At Milford

Superior at Milford, 4:15

Cross County vs. Mead, 7:15

Dec. 28 at Central City

Seventh- and fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45

DEC. 28-29

At Ashland-Greenwood

Fremont Bergan vs. Plattsmouth, 12:15

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3:45

Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:15; final, 3:45

At Axtell

Loomis vs. Minden, 4:30

Axtell vs. Burwell, 4:30

Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 4:30; Minden vs. Axtell, 4:30

At Boone Central

Adams Central vs. Broken Bow, 2:30

Alliance vs. Boone Central, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Cambridge

Cambridge vs. Crawford, 4:15

Mullen vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 4:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 2:45

At Centura (Cairo)

Sandy Creek vs. Fort Calhoun, 3

Centura vs. Howells-Dodge, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4

At Chadron

Hemingford vs. Valentine, 4 MT

Chadron. vs Custer (S.D.), 7

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 2:45

Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 6:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At Crofton

West Point-Beemer vs. Humphrey SF, 3:30

Crofton vs. Wynot, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:30

At David City

Douglas County West vs. Palmyra, 1:30

David City vs. David City Aquinas 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5:30

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 2:45

Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 6:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At East Butler (Brainard)

High Plains vs. Friend, 2:45

Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler, 6:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15

At Elkhorn Mount Michael

Omaha Gross vs. Mount Michael, 11

Aurora vs. Blair, 1

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 1

At Freeman (Adams)

Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5

Freeman vs. Syracuse, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 6:30; final, 6:30

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Osceola vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30

O’Neill S.M. vs. Sutton, 7:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 7:30; final, 7:30

At Hershey

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Kearney Catholic

York vs. Hastings SC, 3:15

Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:45

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15

At Lincoln Lutheran

Holdrege vs. Fairbury, 2:30

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Centennial, 3:45

Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30

At Madison

Madison vs. Elgin/Pope John, 12:45

Tekamah-Herman vs. Riverside, 4:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15

At Nebraska City

Ogallala vs. Louisville, 1:45

Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 5:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 2

At North Bend

Humphrey/LHF vs. West Point GACC, 2:30

Spalding Academy vs. North Bend, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6

At North Platte

Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 4

North Platte vs. Platteview, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 3

At Omaha Brownell Talbot

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Concordia, 11:30

Logan View/SS vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Winside, 3:30

Stuart vs. Randolph, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30

At Scottsbluff

Bennington vs. Hastings, 2 MT

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30

At Stanton

Hartington-Newcastle vs, Norfolk Lutheran, 3:45

West Holt vs. Stanton, 7:15

Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15

At Thayer Central (Hebron)

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, noon

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4

At Waverly

Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Norris vs. South Sioux City, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30

At Weeping Water

A Division

Raymond Central vs. Johnson-Brock, 4

Lincoln Parkview vs. Conestoga, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 4; final, 5:30

B Division

Weeping Water vs. Sterling, 4

HTRS vs. Falls City, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30

At Wisner

Wakefield vs. Ponca, 2

Wisner-Pilger vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 6

DEC. 29-30

At Arapahoe

Hitchcock County vs. Pleasanton, 3:30

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Arapahoe, 7

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7

At Creighton

Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 3:45

Creighton vs. Wausa, 7:30

Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Shelton vs. Red Cloud, 1:30

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5

Girls

METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Dec. 28 at Baxter Arena

Millard South vs. Omaha Benson, 8:30 a.m.

Bellevue East vs. Gretna, 10:15

Bellevue West vs. Millard North, noon

Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Central, 1:45

Dec. 29 at Baxter

Omaha North vs. Papillion-LV, 8:30

Papio South vs. Elkhorn South, 10:15

MS/Ben winner vs. BE/Gret winner, 3:30

BW/MN winner vs. WS/Cent. winner, 5:15

Dec. 31 at Baxter

Omaha Northwest vs. Millard West, 8:30

Omaha Marian vs. Omaha Bryan, 10:15

Championship game, 3:30

DEC. 27-30

Heartland Conference

Columbus at Lincoln SE, 2

Grand Island at Lincoln NE, 2

Lincoln North Star at Kearney, 2

Norfolk at Lincoln East, 2

Dec. 28

Col/LSE winner at Lincoln SW, 2

GI/LNE winner at Fremont, 2

LNS/K winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2

NF/LE winner at Lincoln High, 2

Dec. 29 at Lincoln High: C/LSE/LSW winner vs. GI/LNE/F winner, 2; LNS/K/LPX winner vs. NF/LE/LHS winner, 3:45. Dec. 30 at Lincoln Southeast: Final, 2

DEC. 27-29

At Sidney

Sidney vs. Burns, Wyo., 5:30 MT

Mitchell vs. Ord, 2

Torrington vs. McCook, 2

Chase County vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:30

Dec. 28: Semifinals, 2 and 5:30; consolations, 2 and 5:30. Dec. 29: Fifth- and third-place, 10; final, 1:30

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout

At Wayne High School

Pierce vs. Pender, 11

Wayne vs. Winnebago, 12:45

Hartington CC vs. Homer, 2:30

Laurel-CC vs. Auburn, 4:15

Dec. 29 at Wayne State: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 12:45; semifinals, 2:30 and 4:15. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 2:30 at Wayne High; third-place, 11 at Wayne State; final, 2:30 at Wayne State

DEC. 27-28

At Brady

Hitchcock County vs. Anselmo-Merna, 1

Maywood/HC vs. Brady, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4

At Diller-Odell

Meridian at Tri County, 6

Diller-Odell at Deshler, 6

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Elkhorn Valley

Ainsworth vs. Norfolk Catholic, 3

Battle Creek vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Elm Creek

Bertrand vs. Arcadia-LC, 11

Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 2:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 11

GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 2

Dec. 28: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Hampton

Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 2

Harvard vs. Hampton, 5:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3:45; final, 3:45

At O’Neill

BRLD vs. North Central, 2

St. Paul vs. O’Neill, 5:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Ravenna

Overton vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 1

Ravenna vs. Franklin, 4:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At Shelby

Shelby-Rising City vs. Clarkson/Leigh, noon

Fillmore Central vs. Fullerton, 3:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30

At Summerland (Clearwater)

Tri County NE vs. Walthill, 3

Summerland vs. CWC, 6

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Verdigre

Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elba, 3

St. Edward vs. Plainview, 6

Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6

At Wahoo Neumann

Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 1

Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 2:30

Dec. 28: Consolation, 1; final, 4:15

Runza Classic

Dec. 27

At Central City

BDS at Central City, 2:30

Cozad vs. Wood River, 6

At Milford

Cross County vs. Mead, 2:30

Superior at Milford, 6

Dec. 28 at Central City

Seventh- and fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6

Dec. 28-29

At Ashland-Greenwood

Fremont Bergan vs. Plattsmouth, 10:30

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Omaha Roncalli, 2

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2

At Axtell

Loomis vs. Minden, 3

Axtell vs. Burwell, 3

Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 3; Minden vs. Axtell, 3

At Boone Central

Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 1

Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2

At Cambridge

Cambridge vs. Crawford, 2:30

Mullen vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 1

At Centura (Cairo)

Sandy Creek vs. Fort Calhoun, noon

Centura vs. Howells-Dodge, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10 a.m.; final, 2

At Chadron

Hemingford vs. Valentine, 2 MT

Chadron vs. Custer (S.D.), 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Crofton

West Point-Beemer vs. Humphrey SF, 2

Crofton vs. Wynot, 5

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5

At Columbus Scotus

Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 1

Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At David City

Douglas County West vs. Palmyra, noon

David City vs. David City Aquinas, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4

At Doane College, Crete

Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 1

Crete vs. Maryville (Mo.), 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At East Butler (Brainard)

High Plains vs.Friend, 1

Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler, 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At Freeman (Adams)

Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5

Freeman vs. Syracuse, 6:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 5; final, 5

At Grand Island Central Catholic

Osceola vs. Grand Island CC, 6

O’Neill S.M. vs. Sutton, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 6; final, 6

At Hershey

Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2

Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Kearney Catholic

York vs. Hastings SC, 1:30

Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 5

Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30

At Lincoln Lutheran

Holdrege vs. Fairbury, 1

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Madison

Madison vs. Elgin/Pope John, 11

Tekamah-Herman vs. Riverside, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30

At Malcolm

Oakland-Craig vs. Centennial, 2

Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 6

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 6

At Nebraska City

Ogallala vs. Louisville, noon

Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 3:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, noon

At North Bend

Humphrey/LHF vs. West Point GACC, 1

North Bend vs. Omaha Mercy, 4:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30

At North Platte

North Platte vs Platteview, 2

Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 2

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 1

At Omaha Brownell Talbot

Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 10

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Concordia, 1

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1

At Omaha Duchesne

Blair vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11

Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 1

Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 1

At Randolph

Osmond vs. Winside, 2

Stuart vs. Randolph, 5

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3

At Scottsbluff

Bennington vs. Hastings, 3:30

Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 10

At Stanton

Hartington-Newcastle vs, Norfolk Lutheran, 2

West Holt vs. Stanton, 5:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30

At Thayer Central (Hebron)

Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 10

Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 2

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 2

At Waverly

Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 10

Norris vs. South Sioux City, 1

Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 10

At Weeping Water

A Division

Lincoln Parkview vs. Falls City, 1

Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4

B Division

HTRS vs. Weeping Water, 1

Raymond Central vs. Conestoga, 2:30

Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4

At Wisner

Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, noon

Ponca vs. Neligh-Oakdale,, 4

Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4

DEC. 29-30

At Arapahoe

Hitchcock County vs. Pleasanton, 1:45

Wauneta-Palisade vs. Arapahoe, 5:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15

At Creighton

Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 2

Creighton vs. Wausa, 5:45

Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5:45

At Silver Lake (Roseland)

Shelton vs. Red Cloud, noon

Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15

Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15

