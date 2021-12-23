Nebraska high school basketball holiday tournament schedules

Below are the schedules for the holiday tournaments for Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball.
* * *
Boys
METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Dec. 28 at Baxter Arena
Bellevue West vs. Gretna, 3:30
Omaha Central vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, 5:15
Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South, 7
Papillion-LV v. Millard North, 8:45
Dec. 29 at Baxter
Omaha Burke vs. Omaha South, noon
Papio South vs. Millard West, 1:45
BW/Gretna winner vs. Central/Prep winner, 7
WS/ES winner vs. PLV/MN winner, 8:45
Dec. 31 at Baxter
Omaha Benson vs. Millard South, noon
Omaha North vs. Omaha Northwest, 1:45
Championship game, 5:15
DEC. 27-30
Heartland Conference
Grand Island at Norfolk, 2
Lincoln High at Lincoln SE, 3:45
Fremont at Kearney, 3:45
Columbus at Lincoln North Star, 2
Dec. 28
NF/GI winner at Lincoln SW, 3:45
LHS/LSE winner at Lincoln NE, 2
K/F winner at Lincoln Pius X, 3:45
Col/LNS winner at Lincoln East, 2’
Dec. 29 at Lincoln Southeast: NF/GI/LSW winner vs. LHS/LSE/LNE winner, 2; K/F/LPX winner vs. C/LNS/LE winner, 3:45. Dec. 30 at Southeast: Final at 3:45
DEC. 28-30
At Sidney
Sidney vs. Burns, Wyo., 7:15 MT
Mitchell vs. Ord, 3:45
Torrington, Wyo., vs. McCook, 3:45
Chase County vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7:15
Dec. 28: Semifinals, 3:45 and 7:15; Consolation games, 3:45 and 7:15. Dec. 29: Fifth- and third-place, 11:45; final, 3:15
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
At Wayne State College
Wayne vs. Winnebago, 11
Pierce vs. Pender, 12:45
Auburn vs. Laurel-CC, 2:30
Hartington CC vs. Homer, 4:15
Dec. 29 at Wayne High: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 12:45; semifinals, 2:30 and 4:15. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 12:45 at Wayne High; fifth-place,4:15 at Wayne High; third-place, 12:45 at Wayne State; final, 4:15 at Wayne State
DEC. 27-28
At Brady
Hitchcock County vs. Anselmo-Merna, 2:30
Maywood/HC vs. Brady, 5:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
At Diller-Odell
Meridian at Tri County, 7:30
Diller-Odell at Deshler, 7:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7
At Elkhorn Valley
Ainsworth vs. Norfolk Catholic, 4:30
Battle Creek vs. Elkhorn Valley, 7:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Elm Creek
Bertrand vs. Arcadia-LC, 12:45
Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 4:15
Dec. 28: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 12:30
GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 3:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Hampton
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 3:45
Harvard vs. Hampton, 7
Dec. 28: Consolation, 5:30; final, 5:30
At O’Neill
BRLD vs. North Central, 3:45
St. Paul vs. O’Neill, 7:15
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Ravenna
Overton vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 2:45
Ravenna vs. Franklin, 6:15
Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At Shelby
Shelby-Rising City vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 1:45
Fillmore Central vs. Fullerton, 5:15
Dec. 28: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15
At Summerland (Clearwater)
Tri County NE vs. Walthill, 4:30
Summerland vs. CWC, 7:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Verdigre
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elba, 4:30
St. Edward vs. Plainview, 7:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 4:30; final, 7:30
At Wahoo Neumann
Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 4:15
Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 5:45
Dec. 28: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:45
Runza Classic
Dec. 27
At Central City
BDS at Central City, 4:15
Cozad vs. Wood River, 7:45
At Milford
Superior at Milford, 4:15
Cross County vs. Mead, 7:15
Dec. 28 at Central City
Seventh- and fifth-place, 12:45; third-place, 4:15; final, 7:45
DEC. 28-29
At Ashland-Greenwood
Fremont Bergan vs. Plattsmouth, 12:15
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Omaha Roncalli, 3:45
Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:15; final, 3:45
At Axtell
Loomis vs. Minden, 4:30
Axtell vs. Burwell, 4:30
Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 4:30; Minden vs. Axtell, 4:30
At Boone Central
Adams Central vs. Broken Bow, 2:30
Alliance vs. Boone Central, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Cambridge
Cambridge vs. Crawford, 4:15
Mullen vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 4:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 2:45
At Centura (Cairo)
Sandy Creek vs. Fort Calhoun, 3
Centura vs. Howells-Dodge, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4
At Chadron
Hemingford vs. Valentine, 4 MT
Chadron. vs Custer (S.D.), 7
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Columbus Scotus
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 2:45
Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 6:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At Crofton
West Point-Beemer vs. Humphrey SF, 3:30
Crofton vs. Wynot, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:30; final, 6:30
At David City
Douglas County West vs. Palmyra, 1:30
David City vs. David City Aquinas 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5:30
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 2:45
Crete vs. Savannah, Mo., 6:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At East Butler (Brainard)
High Plains vs. Friend, 2:45
Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler, 6:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:45; final, 6:15
At Elkhorn Mount Michael
Omaha Gross vs. Mount Michael, 11
Aurora vs. Blair, 1
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 1
At Freeman (Adams)
Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 6:30; final, 6:30
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Osceola vs. Grand Island CC, 7:30
O’Neill S.M. vs. Sutton, 7:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 7:30; final, 7:30
At Hershey
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 3:30
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Kearney Catholic
York vs. Hastings SC, 3:15
Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 6:45
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:15
At Lincoln Lutheran
Holdrege vs. Fairbury, 2:30
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Centennial, 3:45
Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30
At Madison
Madison vs. Elgin/Pope John, 12:45
Tekamah-Herman vs. Riverside, 4:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:45; final, 4:15
At Nebraska City
Ogallala vs. Louisville, 1:45
Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 5:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 2
At North Bend
Humphrey/LHF vs. West Point GACC, 2:30
Spalding Academy vs. North Bend, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 6
At North Platte
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 4
North Platte vs. Platteview, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3; final, 3
At Omaha Brownell Talbot
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Omaha Concordia, 11:30
Logan View/SS vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 2:30
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Winside, 3:30
Stuart vs. Randolph, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1:30; final, 4:30
At Scottsbluff
Bennington vs. Hastings, 2 MT
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30
At Stanton
Hartington-Newcastle vs, Norfolk Lutheran, 3:45
West Holt vs. Stanton, 7:15
Dec. 29: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:15
At Thayer Central (Hebron)
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, noon
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4
At Waverly
Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Norris vs. South Sioux City, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11:30; final, 11:30
At Weeping Water
A Division
Raymond Central vs. Johnson-Brock, 4
Lincoln Parkview vs. Conestoga, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 4; final, 5:30
B Division
Weeping Water vs. Sterling, 4
HTRS vs. Falls City, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2:30; final, 5:30
At Wisner
Wakefield vs. Ponca, 2
Wisner-Pilger vs. Neligh-Oakdale, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 6
DEC. 29-30
At Arapahoe
Hitchcock County vs. Pleasanton, 3:30
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Arapahoe, 7
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:30; final, 7
At Creighton
Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 3:45
Creighton vs. Wausa, 7:30
Dec. 30: Consolation, 3:45; final, 7:30
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Shelton vs. Red Cloud, 1:30
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 5
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:30; final, 5
Girls
METRO CONFERENCE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Dec. 28 at Baxter Arena
Millard South vs. Omaha Benson, 8:30 a.m.
Bellevue East vs. Gretna, 10:15
Bellevue West vs. Millard North, noon
Omaha Westside vs. Omaha Central, 1:45
Dec. 29 at Baxter
Omaha North vs. Papillion-LV, 8:30
Papio South vs. Elkhorn South, 10:15
MS/Ben winner vs. BE/Gret winner, 3:30
BW/MN winner vs. WS/Cent. winner, 5:15
Dec. 31 at Baxter
Omaha Northwest vs. Millard West, 8:30
Omaha Marian vs. Omaha Bryan, 10:15
Championship game, 3:30
DEC. 27-30
Heartland Conference
Columbus at Lincoln SE, 2
Grand Island at Lincoln NE, 2
Lincoln North Star at Kearney, 2
Norfolk at Lincoln East, 2
Dec. 28
Col/LSE winner at Lincoln SW, 2
GI/LNE winner at Fremont, 2
LNS/K winner at Lincoln Pius X, 2
NF/LE winner at Lincoln High, 2
Dec. 29 at Lincoln High: C/LSE/LSW winner vs. GI/LNE/F winner, 2; LNS/K/LPX winner vs. NF/LE/LHS winner, 3:45. Dec. 30 at Lincoln Southeast: Final, 2
DEC. 27-29
At Sidney
Sidney vs. Burns, Wyo., 5:30 MT
Mitchell vs. Ord, 2
Torrington vs. McCook, 2
Chase County vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:30
Dec. 28: Semifinals, 2 and 5:30; consolations, 2 and 5:30. Dec. 29: Fifth- and third-place, 10; final, 1:30
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout
At Wayne High School
Pierce vs. Pender, 11
Wayne vs. Winnebago, 12:45
Hartington CC vs. Homer, 2:30
Laurel-CC vs. Auburn, 4:15
Dec. 29 at Wayne State: Loser’s bracket games, 11 and 12:45; semifinals, 2:30 and 4:15. Dec. 30: Seventh-place, 11 at Wayne High; fifth-place, 2:30 at Wayne High; third-place, 11 at Wayne State; final, 2:30 at Wayne State
DEC. 27-28
At Brady
Hitchcock County vs. Anselmo-Merna, 1
Maywood/HC vs. Brady, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4
At Diller-Odell
Meridian at Tri County, 6
Diller-Odell at Deshler, 6
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Elkhorn Valley
Ainsworth vs. Norfolk Catholic, 3
Battle Creek vs. Elkhorn Valley, 6
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Elm Creek
Bertrand vs. Arcadia-LC, 11
Gibbon vs. Elm Creek, 2:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 11
GI Heartland Lutheran vs. Giltner, 2
Dec. 28: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Hampton
Wilcox-Hildreth vs. Kenesaw, 2
Harvard vs. Hampton, 5:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3:45; final, 3:45
At O’Neill
BRLD vs. North Central, 2
St. Paul vs. O’Neill, 5:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Ravenna
Overton vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 1
Ravenna vs. Franklin, 4:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At Shelby
Shelby-Rising City vs. Clarkson/Leigh, noon
Fillmore Central vs. Fullerton, 3:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, noon; final, 3:30
At Summerland (Clearwater)
Tri County NE vs. Walthill, 3
Summerland vs. CWC, 6
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Verdigre
Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Elba, 3
St. Edward vs. Plainview, 6
Dec. 28: Consolation, 3; final, 6
At Wahoo Neumann
Wahoo Neumann vs. Seward, 1
Wahoo vs. Elkhorn North, 2:30
Dec. 28: Consolation, 1; final, 4:15
Runza Classic
Dec. 27
At Central City
BDS at Central City, 2:30
Cozad vs. Wood River, 6
At Milford
Cross County vs. Mead, 2:30
Superior at Milford, 6
Dec. 28 at Central City
Seventh- and fifth-place, 11; third-place, 2:30; final, 6
Dec. 28-29
At Ashland-Greenwood
Fremont Bergan vs. Plattsmouth, 10:30
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Omaha Roncalli, 2
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10:30; final, 2
At Axtell
Loomis vs. Minden, 3
Axtell vs. Burwell, 3
Dec. 29: Loomis vs. Burwell, 3; Minden vs. Axtell, 3
At Boone Central
Adams Central vs. Boone Central, 1
Alliance vs. Broken Bow, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2
At Cambridge
Cambridge vs. Crawford, 2:30
Mullen vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 1
At Centura (Cairo)
Sandy Creek vs. Fort Calhoun, noon
Centura vs. Howells-Dodge, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10 a.m.; final, 2
At Chadron
Hemingford vs. Valentine, 2 MT
Chadron vs. Custer (S.D.), 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Crofton
West Point-Beemer vs. Humphrey SF, 2
Crofton vs. Wynot, 5
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5
At Columbus Scotus
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 1
Columbus Scotus vs. Twin River, 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At David City
Douglas County West vs. Palmyra, noon
David City vs. David City Aquinas, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4
At Doane College, Crete
Grand Island NW vs. Omaha Skutt, 1
Crete vs. Maryville (Mo.), 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At East Butler (Brainard)
High Plains vs.Friend, 1
Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler, 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At Freeman (Adams)
Falls City SH vs. Nebraska City Lourdes, 5
Freeman vs. Syracuse, 6:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 5; final, 5
At Grand Island Central Catholic
Osceola vs. Grand Island CC, 6
O’Neill S.M. vs. Sutton, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 6; final, 6
At Hershey
Gering vs. Gothenburg, 2
Hershey vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 5
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Kearney Catholic
York vs. Hastings SC, 1:30
Amherst vs. Kearney Catholic, 5
Dec. 29: Consolation, 12:30; final, 3:30
At Lincoln Lutheran
Holdrege vs. Fairbury, 1
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Arlington, 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Madison
Madison vs. Elgin/Pope John, 11
Tekamah-Herman vs. Riverside, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 2:30
At Malcolm
Oakland-Craig vs. Centennial, 2
Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 6
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 6
At Nebraska City
Ogallala vs. Louisville, noon
Nebraska City vs. Ralston, 3:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, noon
At North Bend
Humphrey/LHF vs. West Point GACC, 1
North Bend vs. Omaha Mercy, 4:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4:30
At North Platte
North Platte vs Platteview, 2
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn, 2
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 1
At Omaha Brownell Talbot
Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. Logan View/SS, 10
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Concordia, 1
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 1
At Omaha Duchesne
Blair vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11
Aurora vs. Omaha Gross, 1
Dec. 29: Consolation, 11; final, 1
At Randolph
Osmond vs. Winside, 2
Stuart vs. Randolph, 5
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 3
At Scottsbluff
Bennington vs. Hastings, 3:30
Scottsbluff vs. Lexington, 5
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 10
At Stanton
Hartington-Newcastle vs, Norfolk Lutheran, 2
West Holt vs. Stanton, 5:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 2; final, 5:30
At Thayer Central (Hebron)
Nebraska Christian vs. Southern, 10
Thayer Central vs. Johnson County, 2
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 2
At Waverly
Waverly vs. Lincoln Christian, 10
Norris vs. South Sioux City, 1
Dec. 29: Consolation, 10; final, 10
At Weeping Water
A Division
Lincoln Parkview vs. Falls City, 1
Johnson-Brock vs. Sterling, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4
B Division
HTRS vs. Weeping Water, 1
Raymond Central vs. Conestoga, 2:30
Dec. 29: Consolation, 1; final, 4
At Wisner
Wisner-Pilger vs. Wakefield, noon
Ponca vs. Neligh-Oakdale,, 4
Dec. 29: Consolation, noon; final, 4
DEC. 29-30
At Arapahoe
Hitchcock County vs. Pleasanton, 1:45
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Arapahoe, 5:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, 1:45; final, 5:15
At Creighton
Bloomfield vs. Boyd County, 2
Creighton vs. Wausa, 5:45
Dec. 30: Consolation, 2; final, 5:45
At Silver Lake (Roseland)
Shelton vs. Red Cloud, noon
Exeter-Milligan vs. Silver Lake, 3:15
Dec. 30: Consolation, noon; final, 3:15