Nebraska high school basketball schedule impacted by Friday's blizzard
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school basketball schedule impacted by Friday's blizzard

  • Updated
Below is a list of high school basketball games that have been postponed or rescheduled due to Friday's blizzard.

Please let us know if any games are missing by emailing pospisil@owh.com or sports@owh.com

* * *

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday

Gretna at Millard South girls/boys

Millard North at Omaha Central girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday

Columbus at Lincoln East girls

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High boys

Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast boys

Lincoln Southwest at Fremont girls

Bennington at Waverly girls/boys

Beatrice at Plattsmouth girls/boys, rescheduled to Saturday

Nebraska City at Blair girls, rescheduled to Feb. 12

Nebraska City at Blair boys, rescheduled to Saturday

Syracuse at Arlington girls/boys, rescheduled to Feb. 8

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood girls/boys, rescheduled to Saturday

MUDECAS tournament, Friday's games rescheduled to Saturday

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross boys

Wahoo at Platteview girls/boys, rescheduled to Feb. 2

Clarkson-Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis girls

Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday

Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest girls/boys

Bellevue West at Omaha Benson girls/boys

Norfolk vs. Lincoln North Star, rescheduled to Tuesday

Malcolm at Yutan, possibly rescheduled to Feb. 11

