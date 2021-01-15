Nebraska high school basketball schedule impacted by Friday's blizzard

Below is a list of high school basketball games that have been postponed or rescheduled due to Friday's blizzard.
Please let us know if any games are missing by emailing pospisil@owh.com or sports@owh.com
* * *
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday
Gretna at Millard South girls/boys
Millard North at Omaha Central girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday
Columbus at Lincoln East girls
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High boys
Grand Island at Lincoln Southeast boys
Lincoln Southwest at Fremont girls
Bennington at Waverly girls/boys
Beatrice at Plattsmouth girls/boys, rescheduled to Saturday
Nebraska City at Blair girls, rescheduled to Feb. 12
Nebraska City at Blair boys, rescheduled to Saturday
Syracuse at Arlington girls/boys, rescheduled to Feb. 8
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood girls/boys, rescheduled to Saturday
MUDECAS tournament, Friday's games rescheduled to Saturday
Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross boys
Wahoo at Platteview girls/boys, rescheduled to Feb. 2
Clarkson-Leigh vs. Humphrey St. Francis girls
Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West girls/boys, rescheduled to Tuesday
Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest girls/boys
Bellevue West at Omaha Benson girls/boys
Norfolk vs. Lincoln North Star, rescheduled to Tuesday
Malcolm at Yutan, possibly rescheduled to Feb. 11