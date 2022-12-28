 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 28

Prep Zone Report: 2022 All-Nebraska football team

Boys

Heartland Conference

Kearney 87, Fremont 51: Asher Endorf’s 17 points paced Kearney (7-1).

Lincoln North Star 90, Norfolk 50: Brennon Clemmons had 22 points and Antallah Sandlin'el 21 for 4-2 North Star.

Lincoln Pius X 83, Columbus 55: Adam Searcey had 22 points for the Thunderbolts (3-3).

Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27: Christian Winn’s 21 points led the 5-2 Rockets.

Other games

Mead 57, Cross County 55: Class D-1 No. 3 Mead closed the game on a 12-2 run, with a lob to Beau LaCroix for the winning basket, in the final 1:42 to improve to 7-0. Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County fell to 6-1.

Girls

Heartland Conference

Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46: Carly Gaedeke’s 22 points led 4-3 Columbus.

Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 40: Nyaluak Dak’s 19 points led the 4-3 Knights.

Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20: Khadijah Phillips got her 21 points in the first half for the 5-2 Rockets as she outscored the Islanders. ​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

