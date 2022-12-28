Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 28

Boys
Kearney 87, Fremont 51: Asher Endorf’s 17 points paced Kearney (7-1).
Lincoln North Star 90, Norfolk 50: Brennon Clemmons had 22 points and Antallah Sandlin'el 21 for 4-2 North Star.
Lincoln Pius X 83, Columbus 55: Adam Searcey had 22 points for the Thunderbolts (3-3).
Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27: Christian Winn’s 21 points led the 5-2 Rockets.
Mead 57, Cross County 55: Class D-1 No. 3 Mead closed the game on a 12-2 run, with a lob to Beau LaCroix for the winning basket, in the final 1:42 to improve to 7-0. Class C-2 No. 10 Cross County fell to 6-1.
Girls
Columbus 54, Lincoln North Star 46: Carly Gaedeke’s 22 points led 4-3 Columbus.
Lincoln Southeast 67, Norfolk 40: Nyaluak Dak’s 19 points led the 4-3 Knights.
Lincoln Northeast 64, Grand Island 20: Khadijah Phillips got her 21 points in the first half for the 5-2 Rockets as she outscored the Islanders.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2022: Industrial strength
The Feltz WealthPlan 2022 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams: from left, Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel, Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler, Elkhorn North's Britt Prince, Millard North's Jasen Green, Fremont's Taylor McCabe, Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson, Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen and Omaha Central's Aaniya Webb.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021: Showstoppers
This year’s crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history. Like an all-time great film — think “The Godfather,” “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca” — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk? Either way, this year’s prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action. So take a moment for some star gazing after (top row from left) Frankie Fidler, Saint Thomas, Isaac Traudt, (middle) Taylor McCabe, Britt Prince, Grace Cave, (bottom) Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski stole the show. And what a show it was.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
Listed alphabetically by last name: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Morgan Maly, Crete; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor McCabe, Fremont; Hunter Sallis, Millard North; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central.
ILLUSTRATIONS BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
