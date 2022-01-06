 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

Boys

Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57: Brody Travis made five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points, Parker Gaston added 17 points and Devin Lopeman chipped in with 11 for the Falcons (7-3).

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43: Reid Fletcher scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for the Knights.

Auburn 44, East Mills (Iowa) 27

Girls

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Weeping Water 20: Brenna Schmidt poured in 25 points, while Lexi Bacon scored 11 and Tatum Backemeyer added 10 for the Class D-1 No. 2 Knights (11-0).

Hastings 52, Omaha Duchesne 49, OT: McKinsey Long scored 22 points, and KK Laux chipped in with 11 for the Tigers (4-3), while Nicky Huss had 20 points for the Cardinals (3-6).

Millard North 63, Omaha Northwest 31: Kayla Preston paced the No. 6 Mustangs (8-2) with 18 points, and Taniya Golden led the Huskies with eight.

Alma 47, Franklin 38

Amherst 52, Ansley-Litchfield 27

Burwell 35, Central Valley 31

CWC 54, Elba 35

Columbus Lakeview 45, Douglas County West 20

Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36

Elkhorn Valley 54, Randolph 14

Fairbury 55, Tri County 13

Fullerton 35, Nebraska Christian 34

Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Sandy Creek 22

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 28

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Osmond 40

Norris 53, Waverly 47

Pierce 64, David City Aquinas 24

Southern 50, Friend 17

Stuart 53, Boyd County 22

SEM 59, Hi-Line 30

Sutton 38, Cross County 25

Wood River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 32

Yutan 59, Omaha Brownell Talbot 22

