Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6

Boys

Douglas County West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57: Brody Travis made five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points, Parker Gaston added 17 points and Devin Lopeman chipped in with 11 for the Falcons (7-3).

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43: Reid Fletcher scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half for the Knights.

Auburn 44, East Mills (Iowa) 27

Girls

Elmwood-Murdock 55, Weeping Water 20: Brenna Schmidt poured in 25 points, while Lexi Bacon scored 11 and Tatum Backemeyer added 10 for the Class D-1 No. 2 Knights (11-0).

Hastings 52, Omaha Duchesne 49, OT: McKinsey Long scored 22 points, and KK Laux chipped in with 11 for the Tigers (4-3), while Nicky Huss had 20 points for the Cardinals (3-6).

Millard North 63, Omaha Northwest 31: Kayla Preston paced the No. 6 Mustangs (8-2) with 18 points, and Taniya Golden led the Huskies with eight.

Alma 47, Franklin 38

Amherst 52, Ansley-Litchfield 27