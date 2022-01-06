Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6

Columbus Lakeview 45, Douglas County West 20
Crofton 60, Battle Creek 36
Elkhorn Valley 54, Randolph 14
Fairbury 55, Tri County 13
Fullerton 35, Nebraska Christian 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 57, Sandy Creek 22
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Giltner 28
Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Osmond 40
Pierce 64, David City Aquinas 24
Stuart 53, Boyd County 22
Sutton 38, Cross County 25
Wood River 52, Arcadia/Loup City 32
Yutan 59, Omaha Brownell Talbot 22
Photos: Bellevue West boys basketball gets win over Abraham Lincoln
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) goes for two point with Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) one his tail in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) shoots the ball over Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) swings around Bellevue West's Eldon Turner (10) in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's William Kyle (44) and Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) both go up for the ball in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's TK Barnett (3) drives past Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abraham Lincoln head coach Jason Isaacson questions a call in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abraham Lincoln's Jamison Gruber (3) looks to pass the ball over Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (12) in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West cheerleaders perform during the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jadyn Cascio Jensen (20) moves around Abraham Lincoln's Jaxson Jones (21) in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve (14) and Abraham Lincoln's Jake Duffey (50) go up for a rebound in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abraham Lincoln's Josh Dix (4) controls the ball in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard watches his team in the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
