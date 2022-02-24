Nebraska high school boys basketball district pairings

The NSAA on Thursday released all boys basketball district final pairings for Class B and below. Class B games will be Saturday, with the other four classes allowed to choose Saturday or Monday.
Class A begins its districts Friday with three play-in games. Omaha Burke is at Bellevue East at 7 p.m., Norfolk at Lincoln High at 6 and Omaha Northwest at Columbus at 6:30.
B-1: Gering (9-13) at Omaha Skutt (21-1), 1
B-2: Crete (11-13) at Omaha Roncalli (18-4), 1
B-3: Seward (12-12) at Scottsbluff (20-5), 2 MT
B-4: Aurora (15-10) at Platteview (19-6), 4
B-5: York (15-9) at Beatrice (15-5), 2
B-6: Elkhorn (12-10) at Bennington (18-6), 2
B-7: Blair (14-9) at McCook (20-6), 2
B-8: Waverly (15-9) at Sidney (17-9), 5:30 MT
C1-1: Clarkson-Leigh (19-5) at Wahoo (22-2)
C1-2: Minden (17-8) at Ashland-Greenwood (23-1)
C1-3: Chadron (13-9) vs. Kearney Catholic (24-1)
C1-4: Wood River (20-6) at Omaha Concordia (21-3)
C1-5: Central City (21-5) at Auburn (22-3)
C1-6: O'Neill (20-5) vs. Wayne (23-3)
C1-7: Milford (21-5) vs. Ogallala (21-4)
C1-8: Fort Calhoun (19-5) vs. Gordon/Rushville (21-3)
C2-1: Maxwell (10-15) vs. Humphrey/LHF (24-1)
C2-2: Oakland-Craig (13-10) at Freeman (23-2
C2-3: North Central (14-9) vs. Hartington CC (22-4)
C2-4: Heartland (15-8) at Grand Island CC (21-3)
C2-5: Bridgeport (16-10) vs. Doniphan-Trumbull (20-3)
C2-6: Palmyra (17-7) at Norfolk Catholic (20-4)
C2-7: Cross County (23-3) vs. Howells-Dodge (22-3)
C2-8: Hastings SC (18-7) at Amherst (21-4)
D1-1: Ansley-Litchfield (17-7) vs. North Platte SP (22-2)
D1-2: Johnson-Brock (16-9) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (22-3)
D1-3: Nebraska City Lourdes (14-10) vs. Ainsworth (17-8)
D1-4: Maywood-Hayes Center (17-9) vs. Elgin/Pope John (20-5)
D1-5: Kenesaw (19-5) at Loomis (21-4)
D1-6: Blue Hill (16-9) vs. Burwell (22-3)
D1-7: Riverside (19-6) vs. Walthill (18-5)
D1-8: Mead (15-10) vs. Leyton (18-4)
D2-1: Spalding Academy (11-14) vs. O'Neill SM (23-2)
D2-2: Lawrence-Nelson (12-11) vs. Falls City SH (21-5)
D2-3: Hay Springs (14-11) vs. Hyannis (22-3)
D2-4: Paxton (13-9) vs. Wynot (22-2)
D2-5: Shelton (18-7) vs. Medicine Valley (19-4)
D2-6: BDS (16-8) vs. Osceola (20-5)
D2-7: Humphrey SF (16-7) vs. Lincoln Parkview (17-6)
D2-8: Mullen (17-8) vs. Potter-Dix (20-3)
