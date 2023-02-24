With Thursday’s snow in parts of Nebraska messing up the boys subdistrict schedule, the district final pairings for Classes B to D-2 won’t be set until Saturday

Games to be played Friday are Seward at York in Class B, Oakland-Craig at Omaha Nation in Class C-2, Boyd County at Ainsworth in D-1 and Wausa at Wynor and Crawford at Hay Springs in D-2.

The following are our projections as of Friday morning:

Class B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt hosts No. 16 Blair in the only district-final pairing that’s locked in.

Platteview (locked in at No. 2), Elkhorn, Scottsbluff, Crete, York and Bennington also will host games. Norris and Omaha Roncalli will be the 8-9 game, with Norris the host if York defeats Seward on Friday or Roncalli if York loses.

At-large teams are Skutt, Crete, Bennington, Roncalli, Beatrice, Gering and South Sioux City. If York wins, Omaha Gross joins the group. If York loses, it’s the eighth at-large team.

If York wins:

No. 16 Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3)

No. 15 Omaha Gross (12-12) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4)

No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Elkhorn (17-7)

No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Scottsbluff (16-8)

No. 12 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 5 Crete (17-6)

No. 11 Waverly (12-10) at No. 6 York (16-5)

No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 Bennington (16-8)

No. 9 Omaha Roncalli (15-8) at No. 8 Norris (16-9)

If Seward wins:

No. 16 Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3)

No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4)

No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8)

No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7)

No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6)

No. 11 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 6 Bennington (16-8)

No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (16-5)

No. 9 Norris (16-9) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (15-8)

Class C-1

No. 16 Centura (10-14) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1)

No. 15 Adams Central (12-11) at No. 2 Ogallala (25-0)

No. 14 Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2)

No. 13 Columbus Scotus (17-7) at No. 4 Pierce (22-3)

No. 12 Holdrege (16-9) at No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3)

No. 11 Wayne (18-8) vs. No. 6 Sidney (19-6)

No. 10 Aurora (16-9) at No. 7 Central City (23-3)

No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 8 Auburn (18-6)

The at-large teams are Ashland-Greenwood, Sidney, Aurora and Wayne

Class C-2

No. 16 Hershey (11-13) or Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 1 Freeman (25-1)

No. 15 Omaha Nation (18-7) or Hershey (11-13) vs. No. 2 Amherst (23-1)

No. 14 Hastings St. Cecilia (15-10) at No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2)

No. 13 Yutan (13-10) At No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4)

No. 12 Summerland (18-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2)

No. 11 Cross County (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4)

No. 10 Wakefield (21-4) at No.7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7)

No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-7)

The at-large teams are Doniphan-Trumbull, Tri County, Elmwood-Murdock and Summerland

Class D-1

No. 16 Boyd County (10-10) or Loomis (15-8) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2)

No. 15 Sandy Creek (13-12) or Loomis (15-8) vs. No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2)

No. 14 Ainsworth (12-10) or Sandy Creek (13-12) vs. No. 3 Johnson-Brock (21-4)

No. 13 McCool Junction (18-6) at No. 4 Elm Creek (18-5)

No. 12 Humphrey/LHF vs. No. 5 Dundy County/Stratton (21-4)

No. 11 Bridgeport (16-9) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (19-6)

No. 10 Mead (17-8) vs. No. 7 Leyton (21-3)

No. 9 Ansley-Litchfield (18-5) vs. No. 8 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-6)

The at-large teams are Maywood-Hayes Center, Elm Creek, Howells-Dodge and Leyton

Class D-2

The top seven seeds are Shelton at No. 1, Lincoln Parkview at No. 2, Wynot (if it defeats Wausa) or Osceola at No. 3, Osceola or Wynot (if it loses) at No. 4 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at No. 5, Paxton at No. 6 and Falls City Sacred Heart at No. 7.

Santee and Mullen will be the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds in either order, with the game played at a neutral site under the NSAA’s 180-mile maximum distance for the higher seed to host.

Besides Wynot-Wausa, Crawford-Hay Springs is another game to be played Friday.

Osceola, Santee and Mullen are at-large teams. If Wynot wins, the fourth at-large team will be Creighton if Boyd County defeats Ainsworth in D-1 or Humphrey St. Francis.​