 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler, left, and Millard North's Jadin Johnson, right, are two of Stu Pospisil's players to watch.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball players that World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil says to watch this season.

* * *

Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 6-5, Sr., 22.2 ppg, 3.8 apg: Returning All-Nebraska player is the state’s all-time highest-rated prospect.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Sr., 17.3 ppg.: Two-time All-Nebraska first teamer signed with Wisconsin.

Jadin Johnson, Millard North, 6-3, Sr., 4.2 apg.: Signed with Old Dominion.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West, 6-7, Sr., 12.3 ppg., 6.0 rpg: Signed with UNO.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, Sr., 18.1 ppg., 5.6 rpg.: Also led the Knights in assists and blocks.

Saint Thomas, Millard North, 6-7, Sr., 15.9 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 3.8 apg.: TCU heads his list of announced offers.

Danair Dempsey, Papillion-LaVista South, 6-6, Sr., 14.0 ppg., 7.0 rpg.: Hopes to take the Titans back to the state tournament.

Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Jr., 11.0 ppg., 4.8 rpg.: Possesses five high-level D-I offers.

Isaac Traudt, Grand Island, 6-10, Jr., 17.0 ppg., 6.0 rpg.: Fast-riser in national recruiting has more than two dozen offers.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Jr., 22.8 ppg., 8.6 rpg.: All-Nebraska third-teamer last year.

Lucas Vogt, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 6-0, Sr., 16.8 ppg., 6.5 apg.: Returning All-Nebraska third-teamer is getting D-I attention.

Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Sr., 15.1 ppg., 3.0 apg.: Two-time Class C-1 all-stater has signed with UNK.

Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-8, Jr., 5.8 ppg.: The tallest of a tall starting lineup holds two D-I offers.

Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 6-6, Jr., 4.6 ppg., 3.2 rpg.: Already has an offer from Idaho.

Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 6-2, Sr., 17.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg.: Becomes the main scoring threat for the Navigators.

Jaren Marshall, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 16.8 ppg.: Transfer from Omaha Burke holds a Division I offer from Bryant (Connecticut).

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert