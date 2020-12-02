Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Jr., 22.8 ppg., 8.6 rpg.: All-Nebraska third-teamer last year.
Lucas Vogt, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 6-0, Sr., 16.8 ppg., 6.5 apg.: Returning All-Nebraska third-teamer is getting D-I attention.
Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Sr., 15.1 ppg., 3.0 apg.: Two-time Class C-1 all-stater has signed with UNK.
Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-8, Jr., 5.8 ppg.: The tallest of a tall starting lineup holds two D-I offers.
Sam Hastreiter, Lincoln Pius X, 6-6, Jr., 4.6 ppg., 3.2 rpg.: Already has an offer from Idaho.
Kwat Abdelkarim, Lincoln North Star, 6-2, Sr., 17.3 ppg., 5.6 rpg.: Becomes the main scoring threat for the Navigators.
Jaren Marshall, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 16.8 ppg.: Transfer from Omaha Burke holds a Division I offer from Bryant (Connecticut).
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports