Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 10

Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28
St. Paul 61, Wood River 29
Superior 41, Blue Hill 23
Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40
Wahoo 66, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58
Wallace 19, Sandhills/Thedford 9
Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.
North Central vs. CWC, ppd.
Ralston vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.
Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
