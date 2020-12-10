 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 10
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 10

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 10.

* * *

Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34

Beatrice 68, Crete 31

Bellevue West 80, Papillion-La Vista 52

Centennial 53, Sandy Creek 17

Central Valley 48, Fullerton 40

Crofton 49, Boyd County 40

Franklin 38, Harvard 36

Goodland, Kan. 64, McCook 59

Humphrey St. Francis 77, Riverside 54

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 46, Howells/Dodge 32

Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45

Mullen 43, Hyannis 16

Norfolk Lutheran 57, Pender 35

North Bend 63, West Point-Beemer 31

North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Maxwell 29

Omaha North 65, Columbus 38

Omaha Roncalli 80, Boys Town 37

Osceola 51, East Butler 25

Ponca 66, Randolph 44

Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28

St. Paul 61, Wood River 29

Superior 41, Blue Hill 23

Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40

Wahoo 66, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 58

Wallace 19, Sandhills/Thedford 9

Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

College View Academy vs. Lewiston, ppd.

North Central vs. CWC, ppd.

Ralston vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

