Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 11.
* * *
Adams Central 73, Gering 44
Alliance 49, Hastings 47
Amherst 68, Loomis 65
Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52
Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49
Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48
Axtell 67, Overton 41
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24
Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13
Burwell 69, Ravenna 35
Cambridge 50, South Loup 39
Central City 58, Centura 46
Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39
Cross County 74, Meridian 21
Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62
Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43
Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41
Fremont Bergan 44, Omaha Brownell talbot 41
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50
Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67
Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48
Hershey 43, Cozad 42
Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17
Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Mead 47, Palmyra 38
Milford 52, Fairbury 27
Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57
Millard West 82, Bellevue East 56
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Summerland 48
Norfolk Catholic 73, Wahoo Neumann 68
Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29
O’Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
O’Neill St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35
Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44
Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30
Omaha Skutt 83, North Platte 37
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47
Osceola 53, Hampton 31
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Millard South 46
Paxton 52, Brady 32
Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44
Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57
Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48
Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27
Sidney 73, Chase County 56
Silver Lake 73, Elba 24
Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30
Tri County 52, Southern 45
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42
Walthill 92, Whiting, Iowa 6
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41
West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28
Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66
Cattle Trail Invitational
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32
Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Arapahoe 34
Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38
