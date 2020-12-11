 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 11
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 11.

* * *

Adams Central 73, Gering 44

Alliance 49, Hastings 47

Amherst 68, Loomis 65

Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52

Arlington 61, Nebraska City 49

Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48

Axtell 67, Overton 41

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 73, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24

Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38, Dorchester 13

Burwell 69, Ravenna 35

Cambridge 50, South Loup 39

Central City 58, Centura 46

Chadron 48, Gordon/Rushville 39

Cross County 74, Meridian 21

Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Douglas County West 76, Fort Calhoun 62

Elm Creek 64, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43

Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Friend 41

Fremont Bergan 44, Omaha Brownell talbot 41

Grand Island 60, Fremont 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Columbus Scotus 50

Grand Island Northwest 61, Crete 56

Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63

Heartland 106, Exeter/Milligan 67

Hemingford 53, Bridgeport 48

Hershey 43, Cozad 42

Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17

Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 61, Tri County Northeast 32

Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 49

Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Mead 47, Palmyra 38

Milford 52, Fairbury 27

Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57

Millard West 82, Bellevue East 56

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Niobrara/Verdigre 49, Summerland 48

Norfolk Catholic 73, Wahoo Neumann 68

Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29

O’Neill 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47

O’Neill St. Mary’s 80, Spalding Academy 35

Oakland-Craig 71, Pender 44

Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30

Omaha Skutt 83, North Platte 37

Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47

Osceola 53, Hampton 31

Papillion-La Vista South 73, Millard South 46

Paxton 52, Brady 32

Pierce 59, Boone Central/Newman Grove 44

Plainview 65, Elgin Public/Pope John 57

Pleasanton 73, Hi-Line 62

Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48

Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27

Sidney 73, Chase County 56

Silver Lake 73, Elba 24

Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30

Tri County 52, Southern 45

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42

Walthill 92, Whiting, Iowa 6

Waverly 48, Blair 30

Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian Academy 41

West Holt 58, Ainsworth 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28

Wisner-Pilger 76, Tekamah-Herman 66

Cattle Trail Invitational

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 32

Wauneta-Palisade 46, Southwest 30

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Arapahoe 34

Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

