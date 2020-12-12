Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 12.
Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38
Ansley-Litchfield 66, Elm Creek 48
Arcadia-Loup City 63, Central Valley 51
Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59
Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53
Beatrice 57, Aurora 35
Bennington 61, Omaha Gross 28
Brady 70, Twin Loup 60
Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12
Broken Bow 61, Minden 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 20
Bellevue Cornerstone 58, Whiting, Iowa 17
Cozad 46, Valentine 43
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43
Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22
Elkhorn South 77, Omaha Burke 62
Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27
Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 50
Freeman 49, Falls City 33
Garden County 42, Crawford 30
Gothenburg 84, Perkins County 66
Grand Island 54, Bellevue East 50
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35
Grand Island Northwest 52, Seward 41
Gretna 56, Omaha South 52
Harvard 39, Axtell 31
Hastings 52, Gering 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Blue Hill 34
Hershey 39, North Platte St. Patrick’s 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38
Johnson County 46, Pawnee City 30
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29
Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55
Madison 63, St. Edward 51
Maxwell 42, Mullen 21
Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59
Millard North 89, Papillion-La Vista 74
Mitchell 70, Hemingford 32
Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30
Norris 64, Blair 50
Omaha Benson 62, Fremont 60
Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55
Omaha Skutt 87, Alliance 40
Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64
Osmond 63, Plainview 27
Papillion-La Vista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52
Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47
Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27
Plattsmouth 49, Schuyler 39
Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43
Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38
Sidney 70, Bayard 56
Southern 51, Deshler 35
Southern Valley 48, Overton 23
Spalding Academy 64, Cedar Bluffs 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Red Cloud 32
Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39
Tri County 53, Centennial 39
Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35
Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40
West Point GACC 44, Crofton 33
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Superior 32
York 37, Lexington 23
Cattle Trail Invitational
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Wauneta-Palisade 32
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47, Southwest 42
Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30
Championship: Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 46
