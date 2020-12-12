 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 12.

* * *

Adams Central 42, Winnebago 38

Ansley-Litchfield 66, Elm Creek 48

Arcadia-Loup City 63, Central Valley 51

Ashland-Greenwood 60, Louisville 59

Battle Creek 74, Norfolk Catholic 53

Beatrice 57, Aurora 35

Bennington 61, Omaha Gross 28

Brady 70, Twin Loup 60

Bridgeport 50, Sutherland 12

Broken Bow 61, Minden 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 20

Bellevue Cornerstone 58, Whiting, Iowa 17

Cozad 46, Valentine 43

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Kenesaw 32

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Wausa 43

Elkhorn North 62, Weeping Water 22

Elkhorn South 77, Omaha Burke 62

Elkhorn Valley 50, CWC 27

Fairbury 56, Thayer Central 50

Freeman 49, Falls City 33

Garden County 42, Crawford 30

Gothenburg 84, Perkins County 66

Grand Island 54, Bellevue East 50

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35

Grand Island Northwest 52, Seward 41

Gretna 56, Omaha South 52

Harvard 39, Axtell 31

Hastings 52, Gering 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Blue Hill 34

Hershey 39, North Platte St. Patrick’s 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Shelby/Rising City 38

Johnson County 46, Pawnee City 30

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 79, Randolph 29

Lincoln Christian 64, Sutton 48

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 55

Madison 63, St. Edward 51

Maxwell 42, Mullen 21

Milford 73, Lincoln Lutheran 59

Millard North 89, Papillion-La Vista 74

Mitchell 70, Hemingford 32

Niobrara/Verdigre 33, Bloomfield 30

Norris 64, Blair 50

Omaha Benson 62, Fremont 60

Omaha Concordia 63, Omaha Roncalli 55

Omaha Skutt 87, Alliance 40

Omaha Westside 85, Norfolk 64

Osmond 63, Plainview 27

Papillion-La Vista South 91, Omaha Bryan 52

Paxton 48, Potter-Dix 47

Pierce 57, Hartington-Newcastle 27

Plattsmouth 49, Schuyler 39

Ponca 66, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 43

Scottsbluff 55, Cody, Wyo. 38

Sidney 70, Bayard 56

Southern 51, Deshler 35

Southern Valley 48, Overton 23

Spalding Academy 64, Cedar Bluffs 28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Red Cloud 32

Syracuse 46, Raymond Central 39

Tri County 53, Centennial 39

Twin River 63, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wayne 55, Columbus Lakeview 40

West Point GACC 44, Crofton 33

Wilber-Clatonia 45, Superior 32

York 37, Lexington 23

Cattle Trail Invitational

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Wauneta-Palisade 32

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47, Southwest 42

Hitchcock County 52, Arapahoe 30

Championship: Dundy County-Stratton 62, Medicine Valley 46

