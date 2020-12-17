Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 17.
* * *
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41
Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21
Auburn 56, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42
Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43
Blair 50, Omaha Gross 44
Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25
Cozad 66, Cambridge 31
Cross County 62, Hampton 26
Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22
Kearney 87, Norfolk 70
Lawton-Bronson, IA 69, Homer 56
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Nebraska Lutheran 52, Exeter-Milligan 50
Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43
North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gothenburg 30
Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38
Osceola 54, Dorchester 35
Paxton 57, South Platte 42
Riverside 66, CWC 13
Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44
Syracuse 66, Elmwood-Murdock 51
Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40
Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21
Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32
Wallace 45, Sutherland 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47, OT
Yutan 73, Conestoga 39
