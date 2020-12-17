 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 17
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 17

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 17.

* * *

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41

Arthur County 39, Sioux County 21

Auburn 56, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 42

Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43

Blair 50, Omaha Gross 44

Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25

Cozad 66, Cambridge 31

Cross County 62, Hampton 26

Elm Creek 71, Minden 64, 2OT

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22

Kearney 87, Norfolk 70

Lawton-Bronson, IA 69, Homer 56

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Nebraska Lutheran 52, Exeter-Milligan 50

Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Crofton 43

North Platte St. Patrick's 55, Gothenburg 30

Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38

Osceola 54, Dorchester 35

Paxton 57, South Platte 42

Riverside 66, CWC 13

Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44

Syracuse 66, Elmwood-Murdock 51

Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40

Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21

Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32

Wallace 45, Sutherland 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47, OT

Yutan 73, Conestoga 39

