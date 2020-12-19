 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 19
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 19

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 19.

* * *

Adams Central 61, Chase County 22

Alliance 61, Sidney 47

Alma 49, Red Cloud 32

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22

Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30

Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35

Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46, OT

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Bennington 69, Crete 43

Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Bridgeport 57, Chadron 44

Centennial 36, Superior 35

Central Valley 56, CWC 27

Centura 53, Ord 36

Colome, S.D. 44, Cody-Kilgore 25

Columbus Lakeview 47, David City 41

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Perkins County 60

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45

Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Elkhorn North 55

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38

Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 45, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 43

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt 23

GI Heartland Lutheran 26, Harvard 21

Howells/Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64

Lincoln Christian 51, Fremont Bergan 39

Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 42

Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36

Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45

Loomis 81, Brady 36

Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52

Lusk, Wyo. 55, Sioux County 20

McCook 67, Holdrege 43

McCool Junction 69, Heartland 67

Mead 73, East Butler 52

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60

Mitchell 64, Morrill 53

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36

Ogallala 59, Hershey 53

Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Lincoln Southwest 67

Papillion-La Vista 72, Fremont 50

Papillion-La Vista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46

Pleasanton 84, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57

Shelby/Rising City 65, Giltner 31

Shelton 43, Bertrand 34

St. Thomas More, S.D. 67, Scottsbluff 51

Stuart 40, Burke, S.D. 39

Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

Wayne 55, O'Neill 43

Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32

Wynot 50, Randolph 49

York 40, Hastings 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Championship: Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52

Cougar Classic

Platteview 54, Blair 43

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

