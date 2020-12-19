Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 19.
* * *
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
Alliance 61, Sidney 47
Alma 49, Red Cloud 32
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22
Aurora 52, Grand Island Northwest 30
Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35
Beatrice 53, Omaha Roncalli 46, OT
Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17
Bennington 69, Crete 43
Boone Central/Newman Grove 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48
Bridgeport 57, Chadron 44
Centennial 36, Superior 35
Central Valley 56, CWC 27
Centura 53, Ord 36
Colome, S.D. 44, Cody-Kilgore 25
Columbus Lakeview 47, David City 41
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Perkins County 60
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45
Elkhorn Mount Michael 61, Elkhorn North 55
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38
Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 45, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 43
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt 23
GI Heartland Lutheran 26, Harvard 21
Howells/Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64
Lincoln Christian 51, Fremont Bergan 39
Lincoln Lutheran 60, David City Aquinas 42
Lincoln Pius X 40, Gretna 36
Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45
Loomis 81, Brady 36
Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52
Lusk, Wyo. 55, Sioux County 20
McCook 67, Holdrege 43
McCool Junction 69, Heartland 67
Mead 73, East Butler 52
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60
Mitchell 64, Morrill 53
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36
Ogallala 59, Hershey 53
Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53
Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46
Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Lincoln Southwest 67
Papillion-La Vista 72, Fremont 50
Papillion-La Vista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46
Pleasanton 84, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57
Shelby/Rising City 65, Giltner 31
Shelton 43, Bertrand 34
St. Thomas More, S.D. 67, Scottsbluff 51
Stuart 40, Burke, S.D. 39
Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
Wayne 55, O'Neill 43
Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32
Wynot 50, Randolph 49
York 40, Hastings 28
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
Cougar Classic
Platteview 54, Blair 43
