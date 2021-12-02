Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 2

Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 2.
Highlights
Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 46: Sophomore guard Taye Moore scored a game-high 13 points for the Knights. Gage Stenger had 11 points for the Patriots.
Lincoln Southwest 70, Papillion-La Vista South 64: The Silver Hawks shot 47% from the field.
North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT: Carter Kelly scored 20 points, and River Johnston added 18.
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Northwest 46: Jayden Dawson led the Eagles with 20 points.
Omaha Gross 37, Norfolk Catholic 36: Preston Higginbotham hit the winning shot with 9.5 seconds left to finish with 13 points.
Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30: Logan Wilson led both teams with 17 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3.
Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65: Connor Millikan posted a double-double (33 points and 10 rebounds) for Platteview. Brandon Orgibold scored 24 points for Elkhorn North.
Scores
Amherst 61, Ravenna 44
Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40
Aurora 45, Adams Central 33
Belleville (Kan.) 42, Thayer Central 37
Bellevue West 87, Norfolk 40
Bertrand 66, Alma 22
Broken Bow 38, Arcadia/Loup City 27
Burwell 74, Fullerton 34
Centennial 57, David City 33
Central Valley 60, Palmer 18
Cozad 49, Chase County 42
Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44
Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30
Freeman 40, Palmyra 36
Giltner 49, Harvard 32
Gretna 73, Omaha South 68, OT
Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44
LCC 78, Creighton 34
Lincoln East 62, Elkhorn South 60
Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46
Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 46
Lincoln Southwest 70, Papio South 64
Logan View/SS 38, Oakland-Craig 29
Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36
Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37
Meridian 41, Dorchester 16
Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45
Mullen 54, Sutherland 29
Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58
North Bend 80, Twin River 21
North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT
Omaha Benson 85, Omaha Burke 83
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Northwest 46
Om. Concordia 80, Boys Town 51
Om. Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60
Omaha Gross 37, Norfolk Catholic 36
Omaha Skutt 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21
Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30
Osceola 61, St. Edward 26
Overton 66, Arapahoe 43
Papillion-La Vista 61, Lincoln North Star 48
Plainview 59, Winside 48
Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 65
Ralston 58, York 55
Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39
Seward 44, Hastings 41
Silver Lake 49, Red Cloud 30
Spalding Acad. 51, GI Heartland Lutheran 22
Sterling (Colo.) 68, Mitchell 29
Wahoo 80, Bennington 56
Walthill 102, Santee 91
Wakefield 72, Pender 35