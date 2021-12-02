 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 2
Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 2.

* * *

Highlights

Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 46: Sophomore guard Taye Moore scored a game-high 13 points for the Knights. Gage Stenger had 11 points for the Patriots.

Lincoln Southwest 70, Papillion-La Vista South 64: The Silver Hawks shot 47% from the field.

North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT: Carter Kelly scored 20 points, and River Johnston added 18.

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Northwest 46: Jayden Dawson led the Eagles with 20 points.

Omaha Gross 37, Norfolk Catholic 36: Preston Higginbotham hit the winning shot with 9.5 seconds left to finish with 13 points.

Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30: Logan Wilson led both teams with 17 points, hitting 5 of 6 from 3.

Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65: Connor Millikan posted a double-double (33 points and 10 rebounds) for Platteview. Brandon Orgibold scored 24 points for Elkhorn North.

Scores

Amherst 61, Ravenna 44

Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40

Aurora 45, Adams Central 33

Belleville (Kan.) 42, Thayer Central 37

Bellevue West 87, Norfolk 40

Bertrand 66, Alma 22

Broken Bow 38, Arcadia/Loup City 27

Burwell 74, Fullerton 34

Centennial 57, David City 33

Central Valley 60, Palmer 18

Cozad 49, Chase County 42

Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44

Cross County 53, McCool Junction 30

Freeman 40, Palmyra 36

Giltner 49, Harvard 32

Gretna 73, Omaha South 68, OT

Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44

LCC 78, Creighton 34

Lincoln East 62, Elkhorn South 60

Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46

Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 46

Lincoln Southwest 70, Papio South 64

Logan View/SS 38, Oakland-Craig 29

Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36

Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37

Meridian 41, Dorchester 16

Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45

Mullen 54, Sutherland 29

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58

North Bend 80, Twin River 21

North Platte 60, Millard West 58, OT

Omaha Benson 85, Omaha Burke 83

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Northwest 46

Om. Concordia 80, Boys Town 51

Om. Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60

Omaha Gross 37, Norfolk Catholic 36

Omaha Skutt 68, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30

Osceola 61, St. Edward 26

Overton 66, Arapahoe 43

Papillion-La Vista 61, Lincoln North Star 48

Plainview 59, Winside 48

Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 65

Ralston 58, York 55

Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39

Seward 44, Hastings 41

Silver Lake 49, Red Cloud 30

Spalding Acad. 51, GI Heartland Lutheran 22

Sterling (Colo.) 68, Mitchell 29

Wahoo 80, Bennington 56

Walthill 102, Santee 91

Wakefield 72, Pender 35

