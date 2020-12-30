Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 30

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 30.
* * *
Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56
Aquinas Catholic 63, Palmyra 33
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56
Bertrand 67, Franklin 29
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
Burwell 53, Loomis 48
Centennial 44, Malcolm 39
Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31
Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50
Conestoga 62, Falls City 58 (OT)
Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21
Douglas County West 74, David City 29
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39
Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Fremont 50, Columbus 41
Friend 53, East Butler 35
Gering 58, Gothenburg 48
Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48
Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36
Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51
Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32
Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 67
Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Syracuse 49
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62
Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38
Mitchell 68, McCook 49
Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71 (OT)
North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56
Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56 (OT)
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Plattsmouth 48
Osmond 44, Stuart 29
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54
Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30
Sidney 57, Ord 45
Silver Lake 42, Exeter-Milligan 40
South Platte 56, Crawford 32
Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34
St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33
Summerland 42, CWC 19
Sutton 65, Fullerton 25
Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52
Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37
Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51