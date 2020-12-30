 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 30
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 30

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 30.

* * *

Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56

Aquinas Catholic 63, Palmyra 33

Auburn 47, Wayne 38

Bellevue West 69, Millard West 56

Bertrand 67, Franklin 29

Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34

Burwell 53, Loomis 48

Centennial 44, Malcolm 39

Chase County 36, Gordon-Rushville 31

Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50

Conestoga 62, Falls City 58 (OT)

Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21

Douglas County West 74, David City 29

Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39

Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Fremont 50, Columbus 41

Friend 53, East Butler 35

Gering 58, Gothenburg 48

Grand Island 52, Lincoln Southwest 48

Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Homer 60, Winnebago 57

Howells-Dodge 56, Mead 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 36

Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51

Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32

Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 67

Lourdes Central Catholic 56, Syracuse 49

Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62

Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38

Mitchell 68, McCook 49

Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71 (OT)

North Bend Central 59, Omaha Concordia 56

Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56 (OT)

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 68, Plattsmouth 48

Osmond 44, Stuart 29

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54

Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30

Sidney 57, Ord 45

Silver Lake 42, Exeter-Milligan 40

South Platte 56, Crawford 32

Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34

St. Paul 42, O'Neill 33

Summerland 42, CWC 19

Sutton 65, Fullerton 25

Wakefield 59, Ponca 44

Walthill 91, Tri County Northeast 52

Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22

Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37

Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51

