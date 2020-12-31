Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 31

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 31.
Amherst Tournament
Championship: Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49
York 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 48
Arapahoe Tournament
Championship: North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Blue Hill 41
Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arapahoe 38
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Championship: Omaha Roncalli 62, Ashland-Greenwood 56
Plattsmouth 64, Fremont Bergan 55
Beatrice Holiday Tournament
Elkhorn 40, Beatrice 39
Platteview 61, North Platte 44
Columbus Lakeview Tournament
Championship: Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29
Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51
Creighton Tournament
Championship: Creighton 65, Bloomfield 44
Wausa 56, Boyd County 40
David City Holiday Tournament
Douglas County West 68, David City Aquinas 41
Palmyra 64, David City 41
Doane Tournament
Championship: Omaha Skutt 56, Grand Island Northwest 36
Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31
East Butler Holiday Tournament
East Butler 42, High Plains Community 29
Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Syracuse 39
Freeman 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
GICC Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Fullerton 28
Hastings Holiday Tournament
Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30
Heartland Athletic Conference
Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65
Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58
Hershey Tournament
Championship: Hershey 41, Gering 19
Lawrence-Nelson 40, Gothenburg 33
HTRS Holiday Tournament
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Pawnee City 41
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament
Fairbury 47, Arlington 42
Madison Holiday Tournament
Championship: Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Riverside 50, OT
Madison 70, Tekamah-Herman 52
Metro Conference Tournament
Bellevue West 73, Omaha Creighton Prep 64
Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60
Omaha Gross Holiday Tournament
Blair 46, Omaha Gross 37
Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Aurora 54
O'Neill Holiday Tournament
St. Paul 71, North Central 27
Randolph Tournament
Championship: Osmond 66, Randolph 26
Stuart 60, Winside 16
Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Championship: Ravenna def. Palmer, forfeit
Centura 58, Overton 16
Silver Lake Tournament
Championship: Lincoln Parkview 74, Silver Lake 48
Cambridge 56, Crawford 23
Shelton 66, Exeter/Milligan 43
South Platte Tournament
Championship: Dundy County-Stratton 79, South Platte 42
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Southern 47, Johnson County 41
Thayer Central 54, Nebraska Christian 47
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Championship: Norris 56, Waverly 36
Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48
Wayne Tournament
Championship: Auburn 53, Pierce 41
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Homer 37
Winnebago 85, Pender 42
Wayne 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament
Championship: Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 40
West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33
Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament
Championship: Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Hampton 32, Harvard 30