Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 31
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 31

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 31.

* * *

Amherst Tournament

Championship: Kearney Catholic 73, Amherst 49

York 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 48

Arapahoe Tournament

Championship: North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Blue Hill 41

Wauneta-Palisade 45, Arapahoe 38

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament

Championship: Omaha Roncalli 62, Ashland-Greenwood 56

Plattsmouth 64, Fremont Bergan 55

Beatrice Holiday Tournament

Elkhorn 40, Beatrice 39

Platteview 61, North Platte 44

Columbus Lakeview Tournament

Championship: Columbus Scotus 49, Schuyler 29

Columbus Lakeview 55, Twin River 51

Creighton Tournament

Championship: Creighton 65, Bloomfield 44

Wausa 56, Boyd County 40

David City Holiday Tournament

Douglas County West 68, David City Aquinas 41

Palmyra 64, David City 41

Doane Tournament

Championship: Omaha Skutt 56, Grand Island Northwest 36

Savannah, Mo. 34, Crete 31

East Butler Holiday Tournament

East Butler 42, High Plains Community 29

Friend 74, Cedar Bluffs 24

Freeman Holiday Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Syracuse 39

Freeman 40, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

GICC Holiday Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Fullerton 28

Hastings Holiday Tournament

Scottsbluff 47, Lexington 30

Heartland Athletic Conference

Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 65

Lincoln Southeast 77, Grand Island 58

Hershey Tournament

Championship: Hershey 41, Gering 19

Lawrence-Nelson 40, Gothenburg 33

HTRS Holiday Tournament

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60, Pawnee City 41

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament

Fairbury 47, Arlington 42

Madison Holiday Tournament

Championship: Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Riverside 50, OT

Madison 70, Tekamah-Herman 52

Metro Conference Tournament

Bellevue West 73, Omaha Creighton Prep 64

Millard North 73, Omaha Central 60

Omaha Gross Holiday Tournament

Blair 46, Omaha Gross 37

Elkhorn Mount Michael 58, Aurora 54

O'Neill Holiday Tournament

St. Paul 71, North Central 27

Randolph Tournament

Championship: Osmond 66, Randolph 26

Stuart 60, Winside 16

Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Championship: Ravenna def. Palmer, forfeit

Centura 58, Overton 16

Silver Lake Tournament

Championship: Lincoln Parkview 74, Silver Lake 48

Cambridge 56, Crawford 23

Shelton 66, Exeter/Milligan 43

South Platte Tournament

Championship: Dundy County-Stratton 79, South Platte 42

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Southern 47, Johnson County 41

Thayer Central 54, Nebraska Christian 47

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Championship: Norris 56, Waverly 36

Lincoln Christian 70, South Sioux City 48

Wayne Tournament

Championship: Auburn 53, Pierce 41

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Homer 37

Winnebago 85, Pender 42

Wayne 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament

Championship: Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 40

West Point-Beemer 71, Crofton 33

Wilcox-Hildreth Tournament

Championship: Kenesaw 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Hampton 32, Harvard 30

