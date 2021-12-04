 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4

  • Updated
Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Highlights

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58: Harrison Long poured in 29 points for the Knights.

Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48: Alec Noonan scored a game-high 20 for the Storm (1-1).

Fremont Bergan 69, O’Neill St. Mary’s 64: Max Nosal scored 16 points, Spencer Hamilton added 15 and Sam Sleister and Gavin Logemann each chipped in 14 for the Class C-2 No. 7 Knights, who hit 10 3-pointers.

Lincoln North Star 71, South Sioux City 47: Brennon Clemmons scored 16 points, one of four Navigators to score in double figures.

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41: Sam Hastreiter and Jack Hastreiter combined for 29 points for the No. 6 Thunderbolts.

Millard South 56, Norfolk 51: Will Cooper scored 24 points for the No. 10 Patriots.

Millard West 80, Fremont 66: Reese Kolar hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Wildcats pull away.

Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35: Awit Mamer led the No. 5 Eagles (2-0) with 15 points.

Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19: The Crimson Pride, the top-ranked team in Class B, led 32-8 after the first half and finished with 14 steals.

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Belleuve East 44: Bryson Bahl scored a game-high 19 points for the Titans.

Scores

Alliance 57, Arvada, Colo. 43

Amherst 59, South Loup 37

Ansley-Litchfield 38, Ravenna 27

David City Aquinas 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Fremont Bergan 69, O'Neill St. Mary's 64

Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 39

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Arlington 35

Auburn 54, Malcolm 36

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Homer 33

Bayard 60, Crawford 40

Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58

Blair 65, Ralston 58

Boone Central 55, Columbus Lakeview 48

Bridgeport 45, Mullen 31

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 39

Centennial 49, Nebraska Christian 13

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Madison 32

Cody-Kilgore 50, Sioux County 12

Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, St. Paul 40

Elkhorn 56, Waverly 41

Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58

Fairbury 54, Fillmore Central 43

Fort Calhoun 64, Syracuse 37

Freeman 57, Norris 43

Garden County 65, Banner County 22

Gering 67, Mitchell 28

Gordon/Rushville 53, Ainsworth 37

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 40

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Battle Creek 44

Johnson County 48, Tri County 36

Kearney Catholic 58, Holdrege 25

Lawrence-Nelson 49, Thayer Central 45

Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-La Vista 57

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41

Lincoln Southwest 68, Kearney 55

Norfolk Lutheran 58, West Point GACC 31

Maxwell 56, Creek Valley 18

Maywood-Hayes Center 74, Southwest 28

Milford 56, Raymond Central 46

Millard North 80, Omaha Westside 67

Millard West 80, Fremont 66

Norfolk 56, Millard South 51

Norris 52, Grand Island Northwest 36

North Bend Central 53, Seward 47

Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Northwest 55

Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35

Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19

Omaha South 65, Omaha Bryan 55

Osceola 63, Heartland 49

Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 44

Sandhills Valley 69, Franklin 48

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Twin Loup 21

Sandy Creek 42, David City 26

Scottsbluff 50, Sterling, Colo. 42

Sidney 55, Chadron 53

Stanton 76, Tekamah-Herman 69

Wayne 38, Ponca 20

Wood River 56, Centura 48

Grand Island/Elkhorn South/Lincoln East/Creighton Prep Tournament

Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48

Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Omaha Gross 40

Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

