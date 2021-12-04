Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 4.
Highlights
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58: Harrison Long poured in 29 points for the Knights.
Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48: Alec Noonan scored a game-high 20 for the Storm (1-1).
Fremont Bergan 69, O’Neill St. Mary’s 64: Max Nosal scored 16 points, Spencer Hamilton added 15 and Sam Sleister and Gavin Logemann each chipped in 14 for the Class C-2 No. 7 Knights, who hit 10 3-pointers.
Lincoln North Star 71, South Sioux City 47: Brennon Clemmons scored 16 points, one of four Navigators to score in double figures.
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41: Sam Hastreiter and Jack Hastreiter combined for 29 points for the No. 6 Thunderbolts.
Millard South 56, Norfolk 51: Will Cooper scored 24 points for the No. 10 Patriots.
Millard West 80, Fremont 66: Reese Kolar hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Wildcats pull away.
Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35: Awit Mamer led the No. 5 Eagles (2-0) with 15 points.
Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19: The Crimson Pride, the top-ranked team in Class B, led 32-8 after the first half and finished with 14 steals.
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Belleuve East 44: Bryson Bahl scored a game-high 19 points for the Titans.
Scores
Alliance 57, Arvada, Colo. 43
Amherst 59, South Loup 37
Ansley-Litchfield 38, Ravenna 27
David City Aquinas 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36
Fremont Bergan 69, O'Neill St. Mary's 64
Arthur County 42, Hay Springs 39
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Arlington 35
Auburn 54, Malcolm 36
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Homer 33
Bayard 60, Crawford 40
Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58
Blair 65, Ralston 58
Boone Central 55, Columbus Lakeview 48
Bridgeport 45, Mullen 31
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, East Butler 39
Centennial 49, Nebraska Christian 13
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Madison 32
Cody-Kilgore 50, Sioux County 12
Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, St. Paul 40
Elkhorn 56, Waverly 41
Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58
Fairbury 54, Fillmore Central 43
Fort Calhoun 64, Syracuse 37
Freeman 57, Norris 43
Garden County 65, Banner County 22
Gering 67, Mitchell 28
Gordon/Rushville 53, Ainsworth 37
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Osmond 40
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Battle Creek 44
Johnson County 48, Tri County 36
Kearney Catholic 58, Holdrege 25
Lawrence-Nelson 49, Thayer Central 45
Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-La Vista 57
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41
Lincoln Southwest 68, Kearney 55
Norfolk Lutheran 58, West Point GACC 31
Maxwell 56, Creek Valley 18
Maywood-Hayes Center 74, Southwest 28
Milford 56, Raymond Central 46
Millard North 80, Omaha Westside 67
Millard West 80, Fremont 66
Norfolk 56, Millard South 51
Norris 52, Grand Island Northwest 36
North Bend Central 53, Seward 47
Omaha Burke 62, Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Central 57, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Roncalli 57, West Point-Beemer 19
Omaha South 65, Omaha Bryan 55
Osceola 63, Heartland 49
Papillion-La Vista South 58, Bellevue East 44
Sandhills Valley 69, Franklin 48
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Twin Loup 21
Sandy Creek 42, David City 26
Scottsbluff 50, Sterling, Colo. 42
Sidney 55, Chadron 53
Stanton 76, Tekamah-Herman 69
Wayne 38, Ponca 20
Wood River 56, Centura 48
Grand Island/Elkhorn South/Lincoln East/Creighton Prep Tournament
Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48
Grand Island Central Catholic Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Omaha Gross 40
Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37