Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4

Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Highlights

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58: Harrison Long poured in 29 points for the Knights.

Elkhorn South 73, Grand Island 48: Alec Noonan scored a game-high 20 for the Storm (1-1).

Fremont Bergan 69, O’Neill St. Mary’s 64: Max Nosal scored 16 points, Spencer Hamilton added 15 and Sam Sleister and Gavin Logemann each chipped in 14 for the Class C-2 No. 7 Knights, who hit 10 3-pointers.

Lincoln North Star 71, South Sioux City 47: Brennon Clemmons scored 16 points, one of four Navigators to score in double figures.

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41: Sam Hastreiter and Jack Hastreiter combined for 29 points for the No. 6 Thunderbolts.

Millard South 56, Norfolk 51: Will Cooper scored 24 points for the No. 10 Patriots.