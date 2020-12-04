 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 4.

* * *

Adams Central 79, Holdrege 47

Arcadia-Loup City 65, Pleasanton 25

Bayard 55, Crawford 31

Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53

Bertrand 61, Axtell 41

Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32

Brady 64, Garden County 49

Broken Bow 59, NP St. Patrick’s 28

BDS 57, Hampton 17

Cambridge 50, Wauneta-Palisade 24

Central City 56, Gibbon 46

Central Valley 55, Stuart 52

Chase County 61, McCook 44

Creighton 37, West Holt 36

Cross County 49, Shelby/Rising City 39

Deshler 52, Silver Lake 38

Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Blue Hill 35

Dorchester 54, Meridian 32

Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 28

Elkhorn 55, Bennington 30

Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 31

Frankfort, Kan. 50, Pawnee City 30

Freeman 57, Fairbury 36

Fremont Bergan 70, Omaha Christian 30

Giltner 32, High Plains Community 21

Gordon/Rushville 47, Hemingford 44

GICC 61, Omaha Gross 20

Hastings 59, Crete 48

Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48

Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27

Howells/Dodge 71, Stanton 28

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29

Humphrey/LHF 61, Clarkson/Leigh 22

Hyannis 71, Creek Valley 57

Johnson County 42, Mead 41

Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47

Kenesaw 67, Alma 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Crofton 41

Lawrence-Nelson 59, Red Cloud 38

Leyton 51, Kimball 13

Loomis 72, Overton 15

Maxwell 45, Sandhills/Thedford 39

Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 41

Milford 63, Fillmore Central 44

Mullen 44, Anselmo-Merna 30

Nebraska Christian 50, St. Edward 33

NC Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Elgin Public/PJ 51

Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51

Ord 59, Ainsworth 45

Osceola 55, Exeter/Milligan 54

Osmond 68, Randolph 28

Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48

Plainview 64, Wausa 62, OT

South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21

Southern 74, Palmyra 49

SEM 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Syracuse 52, Falls City 29

Tekamah-Herman 63, Pender 50

Wahoo 59, Aurora 36

Wallace 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 42

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 25

Winnebago 64, Walthill 61

Wisner-Pilger 65, West Point GACC 39

Wynot 53, Winside 11

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 47, Sidney 40

Alliance 42, Gering 37

Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46

