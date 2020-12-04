Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 4.
* * *
Adams Central 79, Holdrege 47
Arcadia-Loup City 65, Pleasanton 25
Bayard 55, Crawford 31
Beatrice 73, Nebraska City 53
Bertrand 61, Axtell 41
Bloomfield 35, Tri County Northeast 32
Brady 64, Garden County 49
Broken Bow 59, NP St. Patrick’s 28
BDS 57, Hampton 17
Cambridge 50, Wauneta-Palisade 24
Central City 56, Gibbon 46
Central Valley 55, Stuart 52
Chase County 61, McCook 44
Creighton 37, West Holt 36
Cross County 49, Shelby/Rising City 39
Deshler 52, Silver Lake 38
Diller-Odell 45, HTRS 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Blue Hill 35
Dorchester 54, Meridian 32
Douglas County West 70, Schuyler 28
Elkhorn 55, Bennington 30
Elm Creek 70, Southern Valley 43
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Sterling 31
Frankfort, Kan. 50, Pawnee City 30
Freeman 57, Fairbury 36
Fremont Bergan 70, Omaha Christian 30
Giltner 32, High Plains Community 21
Gordon/Rushville 47, Hemingford 44
GICC 61, Omaha Gross 20
Hastings 59, Crete 48
Heartland 68, Wilber-Clatonia 48
Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27
Howells/Dodge 71, Stanton 28
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29
Humphrey/LHF 61, Clarkson/Leigh 22
Hyannis 71, Creek Valley 57
Johnson County 42, Mead 41
Kearney Catholic 67, Sutton 47
Kenesaw 67, Alma 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Crofton 41
Lawrence-Nelson 59, Red Cloud 38
Leyton 51, Kimball 13
Loomis 72, Overton 15
Maxwell 45, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Medicine Valley 51, Paxton 41
Milford 63, Fillmore Central 44
Mullen 44, Anselmo-Merna 30
Nebraska Christian 50, St. Edward 33
NC Lourdes 50, Elmwood-Murdock 30
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 38
Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Elgin Public/PJ 51
Omaha Westside 64, Columbus 51
Ord 59, Ainsworth 45
Osceola 55, Exeter/Milligan 54
Osmond 68, Randolph 28
Perkins County 68, Potter-Dix 48
Plainview 64, Wausa 62, OT
South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21
Southern 74, Palmyra 49
SEM 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Syracuse 52, Falls City 29
Tekamah-Herman 63, Pender 50
Wahoo 59, Aurora 36
Wallace 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 42
Wayne 40, Battle Creek 25
Winnebago 64, Walthill 61
Wisner-Pilger 65, West Point GACC 39
Wynot 53, Winside 11
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 47, Sidney 40
Alliance 42, Gering 37
Scottsbluff 59, Mitchell 46
