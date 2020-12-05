Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 5.
* * *
Amherst 66, South Loup 21
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Ravenna 54
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 40
BRLD 62, Homer 34
Bellevue East 58, South Sioux City 23
Blair 52, Ralston 46
BC/NG 67, Columbus Lakeview 54
Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59
Bridgeport 74, Crawford 14
BDS 67, East Butler 43
Central City 60, Ord 43
Centura 60, Wood River 46
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Madison 34
Dundy Co.-Stratton 61, Goodland, Kan. 59
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20
Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39
Essex, Iowa 31, Cedar Bluffs 25
Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 28
Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34
Fremont Bergan 51, O’Neill St. Mary’s 46
Gordon/Rushville 64, Ainsworth 36
GICC 79, Norfolk Catholic 51
Grand Island Northwest 58, Fremont 48
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 49
Hastings SC 43, Wahoo Neumann 33
Hemingford 49, Hyannis 37
HTRS 55, Weeping Water 46
Humphrey SF 57, GI Heartland Lutheran 17
Humphrey/LHF 60, Battle Creek 33
Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42
Logan View-SS 62, Twin River 30
Loomis 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67
Louisville 62, Platteview 32
Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Southwest 26
McCook 53, Valentine 28
McCool Junction 74, Hampton 30
Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42
Millard West 77, North Platte 51
Morrill 50, Leyton 36
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Meridian 41
Norfolk Lutheran 62, West Point GACC 51
North Bend Central 69, Seward 55
North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Sutherland 22
Ogallala 79, Minden 40
Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LV 40
Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50
Omaha Roncalli 48, West Point-Beemer 47
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 43
Shelton 69, Franklin 51
St. Paul 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 34
Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62
Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61
Tri County 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49
Twin Loup 60, Sandhills/Thedford 28
Wausa 48, Boyd County 27
Wayne 49, Ponca 22
Western Conference Tournament
Sidney 58, Gering 49
Chadron 79, Mitchell 72
Championship: Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports