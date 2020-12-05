 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 5
1 comment
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 5

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 5.

* * *

Amherst 66, South Loup 21

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Ravenna 54

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Arlington 40

BRLD 62, Homer 34

Bellevue East 58, South Sioux City 23

Blair 52, Ralston 46

BC/NG 67, Columbus Lakeview 54

Boys Town 80, Oakland-Craig 59

Bridgeport 74, Crawford 14

BDS 67, East Butler 43

Central City 60, Ord 43

Centura 60, Wood River 46

Clarkson/Leigh 42, Madison 34

Dundy Co.-Stratton 61, Goodland, Kan. 59

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 63, Plattsmouth 20

Elkhorn South 43, Grand Island 39

Essex, Iowa 31, Cedar Bluffs 25

Fairbury 45, Fillmore Central 28

Fort Calhoun 67, Syracuse 34

Fremont Bergan 51, O’Neill St. Mary’s 46

Gordon/Rushville 64, Ainsworth 36

GICC 79, Norfolk Catholic 51

Grand Island Northwest 58, Fremont 48

Hartington-Newcastle 52, Osmond 49

Hastings SC 43, Wahoo Neumann 33

Hemingford 49, Hyannis 37

HTRS 55, Weeping Water 46

Humphrey SF 57, GI Heartland Lutheran 17

Humphrey/LHF 60, Battle Creek 33

Kearney Catholic 73, Holdrege 42

Logan View-SS 62, Twin River 30

Loomis 71, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67

Louisville 62, Platteview 32

Maxwell 58, Creek Valley 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Southwest 26

McCook 53, Valentine 28

McCool Junction 74, Hampton 30

Millard North 73, Omaha Westside 42

Millard West 77, North Platte 51

Morrill 50, Leyton 36

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Meridian 41

Norfolk Lutheran 62, West Point GACC 51

North Bend Central 69, Seward 55

North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Sutherland 22

Ogallala 79, Minden 40

Omaha Central 54, Gretna 45

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-LV 40

Omaha North 70, Omaha Burke 50

Omaha Roncalli 48, West Point-Beemer 47

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 43

Shelton 69, Franklin 51

St. Paul 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 34

Stanton 67, Tekamah-Herman 62

Thayer Central 76, Sterling 61

Tri County 56, Lawrence-Nelson 49

Twin Loup 60, Sandhills/Thedford 28

Wausa 48, Boyd County 27

Wayne 49, Ponca 22

Western Conference Tournament

Sidney 58, Gering 49

Chadron 79, Mitchell 72

Championship: Alliance 49, Scottsbluff 36

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

1 comment

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert