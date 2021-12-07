Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 7.
Highlights
Elkhorn Mount Michael 50, Wahoo Neumann 32: Kuon Kuon had 23 points to pace the Knights (2-1), while Sam Stuhr led the Cavaliers (0-2) with 12.
Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross 47: Brandon Orgilbold scored 20 points for the Wolves (1-1), and Preston Higginbotham scored 13 and Eli Weiss 11 for the Cougars (1-2).
Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34: Connor Millikan had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Class B No. 2 Trojans (3-0).
Scores
Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30
Axtell 49, Silver Lake 37
Brady 54, Sutherland 39
Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 46
Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian 53
Cozad 61, Pleasanton 52
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41
Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross 47
Elkhorn Valley 55, Madison 48
Elm Creek 54, Alma 31
Exeter/Milligan 62, East Butler 48
Howells/Dodge 60, DC Aquinas 47
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 70, Lewiston 33
Johnson County 53, Southern 45
Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 33
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 27
Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42
Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55
Norfolk Lutheran 81, Twin River 16
Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51
Mead 65, Bellevue Cornerstone 20
Minden 51, Lexington 42
Pierce 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46
Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34
Schuyler 42, David City 32
O'Neill St. Mary's 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52
Tri County 47, Pawnee City 42
Waverly 51, Blair 50
Wayne 66, Wakefield 58
Yutan 56, Arlington 51
Cattle Trail Tournament
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15
Hitchcock County 50, Southwest 23
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29
Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 15