Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 7
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 7
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Dec. 7

Below are the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Dec. 7.

* * *

Highlights

Elkhorn Mount Michael 50, Wahoo Neumann 32: Kuon Kuon had 23 points to pace the Knights (2-1), while Sam Stuhr led the Cavaliers (0-2) with 12.

Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross 47: Brandon Orgilbold scored 20 points for the Wolves (1-1), and Preston Higginbotham scored 13 and Eli Weiss 11 for the Cougars (1-2).

Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34: Connor Millikan had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Class B No. 2 Trojans (3-0).

Scores

Anselmo-Merna 39, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Arthur County 56, Creek Valley 30

Axtell 49, Silver Lake 37

Brady 54, Sutherland 39

Cambridge 60, Southern Valley 46

Conestoga 66, Omaha Christian 53

Cozad 61, Pleasanton 52

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Neligh-Oakdale 41

Elkhorn North 64, Omaha Gross 47

Elkhorn Valley 55, Madison 48

Elm Creek 54, Alma 31

Exeter/Milligan 62, East Butler 48

Howells/Dodge 60, DC Aquinas 47

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 70, Lewiston 33

Johnson County 53, Southern 45

Kearney Catholic 50, North Platte St. Patrick's 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 66, Homer 27

Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42

Lincoln Southwest 66, Norfolk 55

Norfolk Lutheran 81, Twin River 16

Maxwell 53, Hi-Line 51

Mead 65, Bellevue Cornerstone 20

Minden 51, Lexington 42

Pierce 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 46

Platteview 44, Elkhorn 34

Schuyler 42, David City 32

O'Neill St. Mary's 73, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Stuart 63, Spalding Academy 52

Tri County 47, Pawnee City 42

Waverly 51, Blair 50

Wayne 66, Wakefield 58

Yutan 56, Arlington 51

Cattle Trail Tournament

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Wauneta-Palisade 15

Hitchcock County 50, Southwest 23

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Arapahoe 29

Medicine Valley 74, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 15

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

