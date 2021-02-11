 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 11
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 11.

Adams Central 65, Lexington 38

Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61

Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20

Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19

Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57

David City 58, Madison 55

Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9

Elgin/Pope John 51, Summerland 47

Falls City 45, HTRS 35

Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT

Friend 64, Meridian 46

Grand Island Northwest 39, BC/NG 32

Humphrey/Lindsay HF 66, Twin River 55

Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42

Laurel-CC 79, Wisner-Pilger 66

Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46

McCook 52, Gering 46

Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53

North Bend 83, Howells/Dodge 67

North Central 75, Valentine 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Hershey 39

O'Neill St. Mary's 73, West Holt 38

Osmond 50, Winside 28

Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62

Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24

Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 32

Waverly 48, Hastings 44

Wayne 63, Seward 29

Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41

West Point GACC 51, Pierce 33

Wood River 59, Minden 51

Wynot 53, Walthill 43

