Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 11

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 11.
Adams Central 65, Lexington 38
Alliance 73, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 61
Auburn 47, Lincoln Lutheran 20
Bridgeport 69, Morrill 19
Clarkson/Leigh 62, Stanton 57
David City 58, Madison 55
Deshler 52, Red Cloud 9
Elgin/Pope John 51, Summerland 47
Falls City 45, HTRS 35
Freeman 44, Johnson-Brock 43, OT
Friend 64, Meridian 46
Grand Island Northwest 39, BC/NG 32
Humphrey/Lindsay HF 66, Twin River 55
Kearney Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 42
Laurel-CC 79, Wisner-Pilger 66
Maxwell 54, Medicine Valley 46
McCook 52, Gering 46
Mead 44, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53
North Bend 83, Howells/Dodge 67
North Central 75, Valentine 39
North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Hershey 39
O'Neill St. Mary's 73, West Holt 38
Osmond 50, Winside 28
Riverside 70, Spalding Academy 62
Silver Lake 51, Giltner 24
Wahoo 76, Plattsmouth 32
Waverly 48, Hastings 44
Wayne 63, Seward 29
Weeping Water 44, Falls City Sacred Heart 41
West Point GACC 51, Pierce 33
Wood River 59, Minden 51
Wynot 53, Walthill 43