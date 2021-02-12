 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 12.

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

Arlington 42, Louisville 38

Aurora 54, Crete 27

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58

Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

Creighton 79, Plainview 52

Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41

Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51

Giltner 53, Hampton 30

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44

Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Mead 56, Omaha Christian 39

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36

Millard North 60, Millard West 45

North Bend 54, Wayne 47

North Platte 76, Gering 75

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50

Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 48

Papillion-La Vista 52, Gretna 49, 2OT

Randolph 59, Crofton 49

Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47

Southwest 71, Axtell 63

St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42

Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43

Weeping Water 54, Bellevue Cornerstone 40

West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34

York 56, Seward 40

