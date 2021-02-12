Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 12.
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Arlington 42, Louisville 38
Aurora 54, Crete 27
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
Creighton 79, Plainview 52
Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41
Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51
Giltner 53, Hampton 30
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44
Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Mead 56, Omaha Christian 39
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
North Bend 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt 59, Elkhorn 48
Papillion-La Vista 52, Gretna 49, 2OT
Randolph 59, Crofton 49
Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47
Southwest 71, Axtell 63
St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42
Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
Weeping Water 54, Bellevue Cornerstone 40
West Boyd 54, Niobrara 51
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40