Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 17.
* * *
Bellevue East 60, Omaha Benson 55
Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48
Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 17.
* * *
Bellevue East 60, Omaha Benson 55
Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48
Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.