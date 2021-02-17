 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 17
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 17

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 17.

* * *

Bellevue East 60, Omaha Benson 55

Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48

Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55

