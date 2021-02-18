 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 18
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 18.

* * *

Ashland-Greenwood 40, Wahoo Neumann 36

Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33

Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT

Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44

LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35

Lincoln College View 70, Elba 31

Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44

McCook 48, Cozad 41

Millard West 68, Columbus 36

Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross 38

Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75

Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46

Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69

Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45

Sidney 53, Chadron 39

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert