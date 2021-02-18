Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 18

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 18.
Ashland-Greenwood 40, Wahoo Neumann 36
Columbus Scotus 36, David City 33
Cross County 34, Centennial 31, OT
Elkhorn Mount Michael 70, Bennington 44
LeMars, Iowa 73, South Sioux City 35
Lincoln College View 70, Elba 31
Lincoln Southwest 58, Omaha South 44
Millard West 68, Columbus 36
Nebraska Christian 51, Omaha Gross 38
Ogallala 82, Broken Bow 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Millard North 75
Omaha Skutt 66, Ralston 46
Platteview 77, Douglas County West 69
Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports