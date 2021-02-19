 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 19
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 19.

* * *

Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35

Alliance 53, Sidney 47

Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45

Arapahoe 57, Alma 36

Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49

Aurora 72, Holdrege 47

BRLD 77, Pender 30

Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53

Beatrice 57, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT

Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31

Blue Hill 53, GI Heartland Lutheran 27

Boone Central/NG 74, Crofton 33

Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51

BDS 56, Meridian 24

Burwell 71, CWC 27

Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32

Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58

Central Valley 71, Riverside 52

Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44

Chase County 79, Sutherland 40

Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48

Cross County 67, Friend 41

David City Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49

Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48

Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54

DC-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43

Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58

Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28

Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31

Fairbury 42, Falls City 41

Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45

Freeman 58, Sterling 37

Fremont Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35

Grand Island CC 50, St. Paul 31

Heartland 60, Sandy Creek 54

Hemingford 64, Crawford 27

Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27

Howells/Dodge 50, Norfolk Lutheran 43

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26

Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35

Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36

Lincoln Christian 46, Wahoo Neumann 37

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40

Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Parkview 56, Diller-Odell 40

Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53

Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59

Loomis 57, Maxwell 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44

McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29

Milford 66, Syracuse 50

Millard North 73, Kearney 43

Millard South 54, Omaha North 25

Mitchell 74, Kimball 27

Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26

Norris 56, Wahoo 49

North Platte 71, Minden 56

North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Paxton 27

Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51

Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63

Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47

Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37

O'Neill St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Ord 48, Ravenna 43

Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19

Palmyra 74, HTRS 40

Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41

Papillion-La Vista South 73, Columbus 36

Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37

Ponca 54, Creighton 44

Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22

Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55

Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33

Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40

Scottsbluff 77, Gering 58

Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37

Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34

Sioux City West 75, South Sioux City 62

Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31

Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35

Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47

Summerland 51, Boyd County 45

SEM 65, South Loup 47

Sutton 70, Superior 37

Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell Talbot 58

Tri County 68, Lewiston 34

Wakefield 71, Homer 40

Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51

Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86

Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39

Winnebago 62, West Point GACC 57

Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35

Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48

Wynot 45, Laurel-CC 36

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert