Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 19.
* * *
Ainsworth 58, Cody-Kilgore 35
Alliance 53, Sidney 47
Amherst 51, Broken Bow 40
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Pleasanton 45
Arapahoe 57, Alma 36
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Malcolm 49
Aurora 72, Holdrege 47
BRLD 77, Pender 30
Battle Creek 55, O'Neill 53
Beatrice 57, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 83, Omaha Central 75, OT
Bertrand 48, Cambridge 31
Blue Hill 53, GI Heartland Lutheran 27
Boone Central/NG 74, Crofton 33
Bridgeport 81, Perkins County 51
BDS 56, Meridian 24
Burwell 71, CWC 27
Centennial 34, Wilber-Clatonia 32
Central City 73, Columbus Lakeview 58
Central Valley 71, Riverside 52
Centura 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 44
Chase County 79, Sutherland 40
Clarkson/Leigh 61, David City 38
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 48
Cross County 67, Friend 41
David City Aquinas 62, Columbus Scotus 49
Deshler 57, Lawrence-Nelson 48
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Arcadia-Loup City 54
DC-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 43
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Roncalli 43
Elkhorn North 63, Hastings 58
Elm Creek 64, Hi-Line 28
Exeter/Milligan 51, Dorchester 31
Fairbury 42, Falls City 41
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 45
Freeman 58, Sterling 37
Fremont Bergan 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Gordon/Rushville 75, Valentine 35
Grand Island CC 50, St. Paul 31
Heartland 60, Sandy Creek 54
Hemingford 64, Crawford 27
Hitchcock County 63, South Platte 27
Howells/Dodge 50, Norfolk Lutheran 43
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Twin River 56
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Plainview 26
Johnson-Brock 37, Mead 35
Kearney Catholic 39, Adams Central 36
Lincoln Christian 46, Wahoo Neumann 37
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40
Lincoln Northeast 84, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Parkview 56, Diller-Odell 40
Lincoln Pius X 74, Grand Island 53
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59
Loomis 57, Maxwell 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, Southwest 44
McCool Junction 70, Giltner 29
Milford 66, Syracuse 50
Millard North 73, Kearney 43
Millard South 54, Omaha North 25
Mitchell 74, Kimball 27
Mullen 65, Wauneta-Palisade 26
Norris 56, Wahoo 49
North Platte 71, Minden 56
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Paxton 27
Ogallala 80, Gothenburg 51
Omaha Benson 66, Omaha Northwest 63
Omaha Concordia 53, Arlington 47
Omaha Westside 59, Gretna 37
O'Neill St. Mary's 70, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Ord 48, Ravenna 43
Osceola 63, High Plains Community 19
Palmyra 74, HTRS 40
Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Columbus 36
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37
Ponca 54, Creighton 44
Potter-Dix 76, Minatare 22
Randolph 77, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Sandhills Valley 77, Hyannis 55
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Brady 33
Schuyler 53, Raymond Central 40
Scottsbluff 77, Gering 58
Shelby/Rising City 56, East Butler 37
Shelton 44, Silver Lake 34
Sioux City West 75, South Sioux City 62
Southern Valley 51, Axtell 31
Spalding Academy 52, St. Edward 35
Stanton 48, Tri County Northeast 47
Summerland 51, Boyd County 45
SEM 65, South Loup 47
Sutton 70, Superior 37
Tekamah-Herman 61, Omaha Brownell Talbot 58
Tri County 68, Lewiston 34
Wakefield 71, Homer 40
Wallace 72, Creek Valley 51
Walthill 98, Nebraska Lutheran 86
Wausa 42, Bloomfield 39
Winnebago 62, West Point GACC 57
Wisner-Pilger 57, Madison 35
Wood River 53, Kenesaw 48
Wynot 45, Laurel-CC 36