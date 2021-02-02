 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 2
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 2

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 2.

* * *

Adams Central 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

Alliance 71, Chadron 44

Amherst 58, Pleasanton 34

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33

Aquinas Catholic 67, Raymond Central 37

Arlington 51, Fort Calhoun 42

Ashland-Greenwood 66, Boys Town 41

BDS 56, Osceola 47

BRLD 59, Howells-Dodge 40

Bellevue West 67, Grand Island 45

Centennial 44, Fairbury 39

Central City 49, Centura 44

Chase County 57, Yuma, CO 48

College View Academy 52, Cornerstone Christian 43

Creighton Preparatory School 51, Papillion-LaVista 50 (OT)

Crete 46, Schuyler 37

Cross County 65, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 74, Ravenna 57

Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Friend 37

Freeman 56, Malcolm 41

Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 64 (OT)

Hampton 44, Palmer 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Battle Creek 36

Heartland 76, Wilber-Clatonia 65 (OT)

Heartland Lutheran 54, Elba 21

Hershey 53, Mullen 45

Humphrey St. Francis 83, Central Valley 72

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45

Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 48

Johnson County Central 64, Palmyra 58

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 33

Loomis 76, Overton 35

Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Diller-Odell 39

McCool Junction 77, East Butler 49

Mead 50, Falls City 38

Medicine Valley 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 51

Milford 67, Sandy Creek 38

Mount Michael Benedictine 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 31

Nebraska City 53, Plattsmouth 34

Norris 70, Beatrice 53

North Bend Central 62, West Point-Beemer 44

Northwest 63, Hastings 56

Oakland-Craig 54, Twin River 36

Omaha Concordia 49, Archbishop Bergan 44

Omaha Nation 65, Omaha Christian Academy 60

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Bennington 41

Parkview Christian 71, Dorchester 22

Pierce 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 35

Riverside 78, St. Edward 40

Sedgwick County, CO 63, Leyton 35

Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 42

Southern 45, Johnson-Brock 30

Spalding Academy 56, Anselmo-Merna 47

St. Paul 52, Wood River 39

Sutherland 54, Garden County 49

Sutton 70, Thayer Central 43

Tekamah-Herman 70, Pender 55

Tri County 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Wallace 63, Brady 23

Wisner-Pilger 65, Stanton 51

Yutan 51, Louisville 35

