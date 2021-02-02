Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 2

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 2.
Adams Central 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
Alliance 71, Chadron 44
Amherst 58, Pleasanton 34
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 33
Aquinas Catholic 67, Raymond Central 37
Arlington 51, Fort Calhoun 42
Ashland-Greenwood 66, Boys Town 41
BDS 56, Osceola 47
BRLD 59, Howells-Dodge 40
Bellevue West 67, Grand Island 45
Centennial 44, Fairbury 39
Central City 49, Centura 44
Chase County 57, Yuma, CO 48
College View Academy 52, Cornerstone Christian 43
Creighton Preparatory School 51, Papillion-LaVista 50 (OT)
Crete 46, Schuyler 37
Cross County 65, Nebraska Lutheran 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 74, Ravenna 57
Exeter-Milligan 44, Giltner 38
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Friend 37
Freeman 56, Malcolm 41
Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 64 (OT)
Hampton 44, Palmer 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Battle Creek 36
Heartland 76, Wilber-Clatonia 65 (OT)
Heartland Lutheran 54, Elba 21
Hershey 53, Mullen 45
Humphrey St. Francis 83, Central Valley 72
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45
Hyannis 63, Hay Springs 48
Johnson County Central 64, Palmyra 58
Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 33
Loomis 76, Overton 35
Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Diller-Odell 39
McCool Junction 77, East Butler 49
Mead 50, Falls City 38
Medicine Valley 68, Maywood-Hayes Center 51
Milford 67, Sandy Creek 38
Mount Michael Benedictine 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 31
Nebraska City 53, Plattsmouth 34
Norris 70, Beatrice 53
North Bend Central 62, West Point-Beemer 44
Northwest 63, Hastings 56
Oakland-Craig 54, Twin River 36
Omaha Concordia 49, Archbishop Bergan 44
Omaha Nation 65, Omaha Christian Academy 60
Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Bennington 41
Parkview Christian 71, Dorchester 22
Pierce 55, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 35
Riverside 78, St. Edward 40
Sedgwick County, CO 63, Leyton 35
Seward 52, Columbus Lakeview 42
Southern 45, Johnson-Brock 30
Spalding Academy 56, Anselmo-Merna 47
St. Paul 52, Wood River 39
Sutherland 54, Garden County 49
Sutton 70, Thayer Central 43
Tekamah-Herman 70, Pender 55
Tri County 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Wallace 63, Brady 23
Wisner-Pilger 65, Stanton 51
Yutan 51, Louisville 35