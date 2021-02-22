Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 22.
* * *
Subdistricts
Class B
B-1 at Norris Middle School: Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45.
B-2 at Platteview: Platteview 68, Omaha Gross 46; Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 38.
B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Omaha Roncalli 63, Ralston 50.
B-4 at Elkhorn: Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 32.
B-5 at Bennington: Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30; Blair 48, Schuyler 34.
B-6 at Aurora: Aurora 45, York 43; Seward 72, Crete 70.
B-7 at Grand Island Northwest: GINW 53, Lexington 36; Hastings 43, McCook 41.
B-8 at Alliance: Alliance 52, Gering 43; Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 7.
Class C-1
C1-1 at Auburn: Syracuse 48, Falls City 34.
C1-2 at Milford: Raymond Central 62, Malcolm 57.
C1-5 at Wahoo: Wahoo Neumann 52, David City 36.
C1-10 at St Paul: Broken Bow vs. Ord, 7.
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic: Holdrege 49, Gothenburg 30.
C1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School): Gordon-Rushville 68, Valentine 54.
Class C-2
C2-1 at Adams: Johnson County 49, HTRS 46.
C2-3 at Oakland: West Point Guardian Angels 50, Tekamah-Herman 48.
C2-4 at Lyons: Omaha Nation 66, Tri County Northeast 46.
C2-5 at Hartington Cedar Catholic: Crofton 40, Plainview 31.
C2-6 at Neligh: North Central 57, Summerland 56.
C2-9 at Cross County (Stromsburg): Nebraska Christian 67, Ravenna 59.
C2-11 at Hershey: Hitchcock County 44, Sutherland 24.
CLASS D-1
D1-4 at Laurel: Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40.
D1-5 at Niobrara: Niobrara/Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53.
D1-6 at Davenport: Thayer Central 58, Lawrence-Nelson 43.
D1-7 at Kenesaw: Harvard 53, Franklin 50.
D1-8 at Greeley: Riverside 62, Palmer 39.
D1-9 at Elm Creek: Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56.
D1-11 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary): Sandhills/Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38.
Class D-2
D2-2 at Odell: Meridian 48, Dorchester 42.
D2-5 at Elgin: Elba 38, CWC 29.
D2-6 at O’Neill St. Mary's: Santee 84, Wausa 56.
D2-7 at Giltner: Red Cloud 41, Hampton 35.
D2-9 at Wallace: Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56.