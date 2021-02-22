 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 22
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 22

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 22.

* * *

Subdistricts

Class B

B-1 at Norris Middle School: Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45.

B-2 at Platteview: Platteview 68, Omaha Gross 46; Waverly 47, Plattsmouth 38.

B-3 at Omaha Skutt: Omaha Roncalli 63, Ralston 50.

B-4 at Elkhorn: Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 32.

B-5 at Bennington: Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30; Blair 48, Schuyler 34.

B-6 at Aurora: Aurora 45, York 43; Seward 72, Crete 70.

B-7 at Grand Island Northwest: GINW 53, Lexington 36; Hastings 43, McCook 41.

B-8 at Alliance: Alliance 52, Gering 43; Sidney vs. Scottsbluff, 7.

Class C-1

C1-1 at Auburn: Syracuse 48, Falls City 34.

C1-2 at Milford: Raymond Central 62, Malcolm 57.

C1-5 at Wahoo: Wahoo Neumann 52, David City 36.

C1-10 at St Paul: Broken Bow vs. Ord, 7.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic: Holdrege 49, Gothenburg 30.

C1-12 at Ogallala (Prairie View School): Gordon-Rushville 68, Valentine 54.

Class C-2

C2-1 at Adams: Johnson County 49, HTRS 46.

C2-3 at Oakland: West Point Guardian Angels 50, Tekamah-Herman 48.

C2-4 at Lyons: Omaha Nation 66, Tri County Northeast 46.

C2-5 at Hartington Cedar Catholic: Crofton 40, Plainview 31.

C2-6 at Neligh: North Central 57, Summerland 56.

C2-9 at Cross County (Stromsburg): Nebraska Christian 67, Ravenna 59.

C2-11 at Hershey: Hitchcock County 44, Sutherland 24.

CLASS D-1

D1-4 at Laurel: Hartington-Newcastle 50, Randolph 40.

D1-5 at Niobrara: Niobrara/Verdigre 60, Boyd County 53.

D1-6 at Davenport: Thayer Central 58, Lawrence-Nelson 43.

D1-7 at Kenesaw: Harvard 53, Franklin 50.

D1-8 at Greeley: Riverside 62, Palmer 39.

D1-9 at Elm Creek: Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56.

D1-11 at North Platte (McDaid Elementary): Sandhills/Thedford 52, Sandhills Valley 38.

Class D-2

D2-2 at Odell: Meridian 48, Dorchester 42.

D2-5 at Elgin: Elba 38, CWC 29.

D2-6 at O’Neill St. Mary's: Santee 84, Wausa 56.

D2-7 at Giltner: Red Cloud 41, Hampton 35.

D2-9 at Wallace: Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56.

