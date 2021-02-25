Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 25

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 25.
Subdistricts
CLASS C-1
C1-1
Auburn 47, Fairbury 36
C1-2
Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53
C1-3
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24
C1-4
Omaha Concordia 52, Douglas County West 50
C1-5
Wahoo 78, North Bend 66
C1-6
Boone Central 57, Columbus Scotus 41
C1-7
Wayne 57, Logan View-SS 43
C1-8
Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35
C1-9
Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35
C1-10
St. Paul 74, Central City 71
C1-11
Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27
C1-12
Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51
CLASS C-2
C2-1
Freeman 53, Tri County 48
C2-2
Yutan 75, Palmyra 52
C2-3
Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45
C2-4
BRLD 61, Wakefield 49
C2-5
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Norfolk Lutheran 39
C2-6
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 57
C2-7
Sutton 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
C2-8
Grand Island CC 49, Centennial 44
C2-9
Twin River 57, Cross County 48
C2-10
Amherst 74, Cambridge 43
C2-11
Hershey 60, Chase County 51
C2-12
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 39
CLASS D-1
D1-1
Nebraska City Lourdes 37, Johnson-Brock 36
D1-2
Mead 37, Omaha Christian 19
D1-3
Howells/Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay HF 49
D1-4
Walthill 65, Laurel-CC 61
D1-5
Creighton 42, Osmond 38
D1-6
BDS 40, Deshler 24
D1-7
Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33
D1-8
Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53
D1-9
Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40
D1-10
Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61, OT
D1-11
North Platte St. Patrick's 75, Maxwell 34
D1-12
Perkins County 52, Leyton 45
CLASS D-2
D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Sterling 35
D2-2
Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31
D2-3
Lincoln Parkview 70, Osceola 53
D2-4
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Pender 45
D2-5
Elgin/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 54
D2-6
Wynot 42, O'Neill St. Mary's 38
D2-7
Silver Lake 30, GI Heartland Lutheran 28
D2-8
Loomis 56, SEM 54, OT
D2-9
Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40
D2-10
Mullen 49, Paxton 36
D2-11
Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53
D2-12
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21