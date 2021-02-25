 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 25
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 25

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 25.

* * *

Subdistricts

CLASS C-1

C1-1

Auburn 47, Fairbury 36

C1-2

Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53

C1-3

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24

C1-4

Omaha Concordia 52, Douglas County West 50

C1-5

Wahoo 78, North Bend 66

C1-6

Boone Central 57, Columbus Scotus 41

C1-7

Wayne 57, Logan View-SS 43

C1-8

Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35

C1-9

Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35

C1-10

St. Paul 74, Central City 71

C1-11

Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27

C1-12

Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51

CLASS C-2

C2-1

Freeman 53, Tri County 48

C2-2

Yutan 75, Palmyra 52

C2-3

Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45

C2-4

BRLD 61, Wakefield 49

C2-5

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Norfolk Lutheran 39

C2-6

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 57

C2-7

Sutton 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

C2-8

Grand Island CC 49, Centennial 44

C2-9

Twin River 57, Cross County 48

C2-10

Amherst 74, Cambridge 43

C2-11

Hershey 60, Chase County 51

C2-12

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 39

CLASS D-1

D1-1

Nebraska City Lourdes 37, Johnson-Brock 36

D1-2

Mead 37, Omaha Christian 19

D1-3

Howells/Dodge 53, Humphrey/Lindsay HF 49

D1-4

Walthill 65, Laurel-CC 61

D1-5

Creighton 42, Osmond 38

D1-6

BDS 40, Deshler 24

D1-7

Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33

D1-8

Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53

D1-9

Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40

D1-10

Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61, OT

D1-11

North Platte St. Patrick's 75, Maxwell 34

D1-12

Perkins County 52, Leyton 45

CLASS D-2

D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Sterling 35

D2-2

Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31

D2-3

Lincoln Parkview 70, Osceola 53

D2-4

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Pender 45

D2-5

Elgin/Pope John 67, Spalding Academy 54

D2-6

Wynot 42, O'Neill St. Mary's 38

D2-7

Silver Lake 30, GI Heartland Lutheran 28

D2-8

Loomis 56, SEM 54, OT

D2-9

Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40

D2-10

Mullen 49, Paxton 36

D2-11

Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53

D2-12

Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

