Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 27
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 27

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 27.

* * *

CLASS A

A-1

Bellevue West 89, Fremont 49

Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39

A-2

Gretna 57, Grand Island 54, OT

Millard North 113, Norfolk 77

A-3

Elkhorn South 68, Kearney 39

Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha Bryan 50

A-4

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Southeast 38

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44

A-5

Omaha Central 90, Omaha Burke 54

Papillion-La Vista South 59, Lincoln Southwest 46

A-6

Millard South 52, Lincoln Northeast 43

Papillion-La Vista 61, Bellevue East 33

A-7

Millard West 52, Omaha North 34

Omaha Westside 70, Omaha Benson 48

CLASS B

B-1

Blair 51, Alliance 43

B-2

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41

B-3

Omaha Skutt 55, Bennington 42

B-4

Elkhorn Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42

B-5

Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli 42

B-6

Beatrice 39, Aurora 36

B-7

Elkhorn 56, Grand Island Northwest 33

B-8

Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30

CLASS C-1

C1-6

Pierce 53, Wahoo 45

C1-8

Wayne 47, Ogallala 39

CLASS C-2

C2-3

Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT

C2-7

BRLD 67, Centennial 49

C2-8

Chase County 71, Amherst 55, OT

CLASS D-1

D1-2

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Perkins County 29

D1-5

Walthill 64, Elm Creek 54

CLASS D-2

D2-1

Mullen 67, Hay Springs 29

D2-2

O'Neill St. Mary's 54, Silver Lake 41

D2-3

Humphrey St. Francis 81, Elgin/Pope John 42

D2-4

Lincoln Parkview 63, Diller-Odell 48

D2-5

Loomis 83, Potter-Dix 45

D2-8

Osceola 52, Paxton 42

