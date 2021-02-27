Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 27

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 27.
* * *
CLASS A
A-1
Bellevue West 89, Fremont 49
Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39
A-2
Gretna 57, Grand Island 54, OT
Millard North 113, Norfolk 77
A-3
Elkhorn South 68, Kearney 39
Omaha Creighton Prep 63, Omaha Bryan 50
A-4
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Southeast 38
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44
A-5
Omaha Central 90, Omaha Burke 54
Papillion-La Vista South 59, Lincoln Southwest 46
A-6
Millard South 52, Lincoln Northeast 43
Papillion-La Vista 61, Bellevue East 33
A-7
Millard West 52, Omaha North 34
Omaha Westside 70, Omaha Benson 48
CLASS B
B-1
Blair 51, Alliance 43
B-2
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41
B-3
Omaha Skutt 55, Bennington 42
B-4
Elkhorn Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42
B-5
Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli 42
B-6
Beatrice 39, Aurora 36
B-7
Elkhorn 56, Grand Island Northwest 33
B-8
Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30
CLASS C-1
C1-6
Pierce 53, Wahoo 45
C1-8
Wayne 47, Ogallala 39
CLASS C-2
C2-3
Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT
C2-7
BRLD 67, Centennial 49
C2-8
Chase County 71, Amherst 55, OT
CLASS D-1
D1-2
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Perkins County 29
D1-5
Walthill 64, Elm Creek 54
CLASS D-2
D2-1
Mullen 67, Hay Springs 29
D2-2
O'Neill St. Mary's 54, Silver Lake 41
D2-3
Humphrey St. Francis 81, Elgin/Pope John 42
D2-4
Lincoln Parkview 63, Diller-Odell 48
D2-5
Loomis 83, Potter-Dix 45
D2-8
Osceola 52, Paxton 42