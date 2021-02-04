Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 4

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 4.
* * *
Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36
Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Grand Island CC 58, Cozad 43
Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59
Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50
Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Milford 66, Heartland 39
Osmond 48, Laurel-CC 47
Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33
Sandhills Valley 72, Brady 53
Wahoo Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Randolph 59, Plainview 26
Wausa 55, Winside 26
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
O'Neill St. Mary's 62, Elgin/Pope John 47
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bayard 58, Hemingford 55
Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37
Mitchell 79, Kimball 30