Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 4
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 4.

Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36

Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Lincoln Lutheran 34

Grand Island CC 58, Cozad 43

Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59

Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50

Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Milford 66, Heartland 39

Osmond 48, Laurel-CC 47

Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33

Sandhills Valley 72, Brady 53

Wahoo Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Randolph 59, Plainview 26

Wausa 55, Winside 26

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

O'Neill St. Mary's 62, Elgin/Pope John 47

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Bayard 58, Hemingford 55

Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37

Mitchell 79, Kimball 30

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

