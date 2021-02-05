 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 5
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 5.

* * *

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

Arlington 56, Conestoga 46

Arthur County 59, South Platte 55

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33

Aurora 41, Waverly 33

Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34

BDS 47, Shelby/Rising City 32

Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38

Chase County 64, North Platte St. Patrick's 61

Columbus Scotus 63, Wahoo Neumann 44

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27

Fremont Bergan 77, Boys Town 59

Giltner 34, Dorchester 13

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Lexington 42

Grand Island Northwest 50, Schuyler 30

Hampton 59, Exeter/Milligan 34

Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Kearney 51, Grand Island 46

Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35

Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44

Lincoln Parkview 49, Omaha Brownell Talbot 42

Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40

McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45

Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71

Mullen 48, South Loup 38

Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48

Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44

North Platte 53, Hastings 47

Ogallala 60, McCook 47

Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48

Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43

Omaha Skutt 78, Elkhorn North 33

Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38

Osceola 57, Meridian 23

Papillion-La Vista South 64, Bellevue East 44

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54

Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43

Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43

Seward 59, Blair 36

Sidney 66, Gering 33

Twin Loup 56, Elba 31

Wallace 42, Maxwell 32

York 71, Holdrege 62

East Husker Tournament

Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46

BRLD 56, Oakland-Craig 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend 54

ECNC Tournament

Malcolm 48, Falls City 42

Auburn 65, Johnson County 30

Freeman 50, Mead 24

LouPlatte Conference Tournament

Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57

St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38

Mid-State Conference Tournament

O'Neill 71, West Point GACC 56

Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30

Wayne 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42

Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46

Friend 52, Sterling 46

Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61

Mitchell 67, Gordon/Rushville 50

