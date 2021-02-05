Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 5.
* * *
Arapahoe 59, Brady 29
Arlington 56, Conestoga 46
Arthur County 59, South Platte 55
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33
Aurora 41, Waverly 33
Bellevue West 63, Omaha South 34
BDS 47, Shelby/Rising City 32
Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38
Chase County 64, North Platte St. Patrick's 61
Columbus Scotus 63, Wahoo Neumann 44
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27
Fremont Bergan 77, Boys Town 59
Giltner 34, Dorchester 13
Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Lexington 42
Grand Island Northwest 50, Schuyler 30
Hampton 59, Exeter/Milligan 34
Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Kearney 51, Grand Island 46
Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 44
Lincoln Parkview 49, Omaha Brownell Talbot 42
Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40
McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Medicine Valley 48, Bertrand 45
Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71
Mullen 48, South Loup 38
Nebraska City 52, Fort Calhoun 48
Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44
North Platte 53, Hastings 47
Ogallala 60, McCook 47
Omaha Concordia 54, Plattsmouth 48
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Skutt 78, Elkhorn North 33
Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38
Osceola 57, Meridian 23
Papillion-La Vista South 64, Bellevue East 44
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54
Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 57, Chadron 43
Scottsbluff 45, Alliance 43
Seward 59, Blair 36
Sidney 66, Gering 33
Twin Loup 56, Elba 31
Wallace 42, Maxwell 32
York 71, Holdrege 62
East Husker Tournament
Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46
BRLD 56, Oakland-Craig 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend 54
ECNC Tournament
Malcolm 48, Falls City 42
Auburn 65, Johnson County 30
Freeman 50, Mead 24
LouPlatte Conference Tournament
Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57
St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38
Mid-State Conference Tournament
O'Neill 71, West Point GACC 56
Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30
Wayne 60, Hartington Cedar Catholic 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46
Friend 52, Sterling 46
Lewiston 59, Pawnee City 55
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61
Mitchell 67, Gordon/Rushville 50