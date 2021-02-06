 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 6
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 6.

* * *

Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 54

Bennington 80, Boys Town 46

Creek Valley 66, Peetz, Colo. 46

Elkhorn 57, Fremont 25

Elkhorn South 54, Omaha Benson 41

Hitchcock County 49, Arapahoe 39

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Spalding Academy 35

Lincoln Northeast 54, Omaha Creighton Prep 36

Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70

Millard West 64, Gretna 47

Omaha Central 74, Millard South 49

Papillion-La Vista 76, Omaha Burke 35

Papillion-La Vista South 67, Omaha North 50

Scottsbluff 64, Sidney 29

Wood River 53, Ord 42

East Husker Conference Tournament

Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39

North Bend 58, Oakland-Craig 49

ECNC Conference Tournament

Championship: Auburn 41, Freeman 27

Ft Kearney Conference Tournament

Championship: Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55

Lewis & Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Randolph 50, Wausa 42

Plainview 38, Winside 32

Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51

Louplatte Conference

Championship: St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Championship: Wayne 33, Pierce 29

Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin/Pope John 50

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Tri County 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 26

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert