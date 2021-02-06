Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 6

Championship: Auburn 41, Freeman 27
Ft Kearney Conference Tournament
Championship: Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 55
Ponca 53, Tri County Northeast 51
Championship: St. Paul 57, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Championship: Wayne 33, Pierce 29
Boone Central 66, O'Neill 56
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Neligh-Oakdale 53, Elgin/Pope John 50
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Tri County 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 26
