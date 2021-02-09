Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 9.
Adams Central 64, Hastings 30
Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47
Almena-Northern Valley, KS 77, Alma 43
Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia/Loup City 38
Arapahoe 49, Cambridge 37
Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46
Auburn 78, Syracuse 31
Aurora 57, Lexington 44
BRLD 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Bayard 53, Leyton 44
Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52
Bloomfield 74, Santee 63
Bridgeport 64, Gordon-Rushville 56
Broken Bow 64, Ord 50
Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
College View Academy 33, Cedar Bluffs 30
Creighton Preparatory School 74, Omaha Burke 44
Cross County 65, East Butler 36
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48
Douglas County West 82, Conestoga 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, CWC 19
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29
Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45
Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31
Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54 (OT)
Gretna 62, Omaha North 60
Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54
Heartland 62, Deshler 57
Hershey 64, Paxton 43
Hitchcock County 63, Bird City-Cheylin, KS 50
Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33
Humphrey St. Francis 47, Aquinas Catholic 31
Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26
Loomis 65, Axtell 56
Lourdes Central Catholic 41, Omaha Brownell Talbot 29
Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43
McCool Junction 67, Exeter-Milligan 47
Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55
Morrill 43, Hemingford 35
North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54
North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Dundy County Stratton 49
O'Neill 69, Plainview 32
Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Norris 58
Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60
Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57
Pierce 53, Clarkson/Leigh 21
Pine Bluffs, WY 88, Kimball 38
Platteview 66, Crete 38
Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, CO 19
Riverside 69, Elba 4
Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28
Seward 69, Fairbury 47
Southern 66, Lewiston 44
St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33
St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27
Tea Area, SD 80, Crofton 31
Tri County 72, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 60
Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37