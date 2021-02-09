 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 9
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Feb. 9

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Feb. 9.

* * *

Adams Central 64, Hastings 30

Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47

Almena-Northern Valley, KS 77, Alma 43

Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia/Loup City 38

Arapahoe 49, Cambridge 37

Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46

Auburn 78, Syracuse 31

Aurora 57, Lexington 44

BRLD 63, Wisner-Pilger 43

Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Bayard 53, Leyton 44

Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52

Bloomfield 74, Santee 63

Bridgeport 64, Gordon-Rushville 56

Broken Bow 64, Ord 50

Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56

Chadron 61, Valentine 25

College View Academy 33, Cedar Bluffs 30

Creighton Preparatory School 74, Omaha Burke 44

Cross County 65, East Butler 36

Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48

Douglas County West 82, Conestoga 48

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, CWC 19

Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29

Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45

Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31

Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54 (OT)

Gretna 62, Omaha North 60

Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54

Heartland 62, Deshler 57

Hershey 64, Paxton 43

Hitchcock County 63, Bird City-Cheylin, KS 50

Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33

Humphrey St. Francis 47, Aquinas Catholic 31

Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26

Loomis 65, Axtell 56

Lourdes Central Catholic 41, Omaha Brownell Talbot 29

Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43

McCool Junction 67, Exeter-Milligan 47

Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55

Morrill 43, Hemingford 35

North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54

North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Dundy County Stratton 49

O'Neill 69, Plainview 32

Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Norris 58

Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45

Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60

Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57

Pierce 53, Clarkson/Leigh 21

Pine Bluffs, WY 88, Kimball 38

Platteview 66, Crete 38

Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, CO 19

Riverside 69, Elba 4

Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28

Seward 69, Fairbury 47

Southern 66, Lewiston 44

St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33

St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27

Tea Area, SD 80, Crofton 31

Tri County 72, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 60

Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37

Twin River 71, Stanton 57

Wahoo 73, Columbus Scotus 56

Wallace 55, Southwest 39

Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54

West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 39

Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54

Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

