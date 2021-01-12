 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 12
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 12

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 12.

* * *

Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52

Alliance 63, Burns, WY 34

Amherst 55, Wood River 48

Arlington 54, Wisner-Pilger 50

BDS 42, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Bennington 80, Ralston 77

Bertrand 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 44

Bishop Heelan, IA 63, South Sioux City 54

Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55

Broken Bow 51, McCook 47

Burwell 70, Ainsworth 52

Centennial 57, David City 32

Chase County 54, Dundy County Stratton 51

College View Academy 41, Dorchester 31

Cross County 52, Osceola 37

Diller-Odell 49, Exeter-Milligan 36

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Spalding Academy 51

Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Fremont 83, Columbus 79

Gering 56, Chadron 47

Gibbon 49, Shelton 35

Gordon-Rushville 54, Cody-Kilgore 13

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Northwest 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Osmond 48

Heartland 70, Palmer 37

Hershey 58, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29

Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29

Homer 50, Randolph 35

Kearney 84, North Platte 54

Kenesaw 63, Axtell 48

Lewiston 59, Meridian 49

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln East 50

Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 29

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52

Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Johnson-Brock 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Hi-Line 63

McCool Junction 48, Lawrence-Nelson 40

Mead 50, Cedar Bluffs 19

Millard North 85, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 78

Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 35

Mount Michael Benedictine 50, Elkhorn 48

Nebraska City 45, Falls City 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Anselmo-Merna 18

Norton, KS 65, Cambridge 37

O'Neill 69, Winnebago 47

Oakland-Craig 58, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 51

Omaha Benson 71, Papillion-LaVista South 65

Omaha North 65, Norfolk 59

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 66, Platteview 62 (OT)

Ord 50, Cozad 37

Palmyra 52, Sterling 43

Parkview Christian 71, Omaha Nation 34

Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44

Ponca 52, Crofton 41

Riverside 56, Heartland Lutheran 33

Santee 63, Boyd County 53

Schuyler 51, York 46

Silver Lake 51, Pleasanton 35

South Platte 72, Kimball 31

Southern Valley 66, Franklin 36

St. Edward 71, Elba 32

St. Paul 65, Columbus Scotus 42

Summerland 61, Plainview 57

Sutton 59, Centura 54 (OT)

Tri County 59, Friend 34

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29

Twin Loup 47, CWC 22

Wahoo 83, Lincoln Lutheran 47

Wakefield 76, Madison 47

Wallace 62, Medicine Valley 50

Yutan 40, Omaha Concordia 37

