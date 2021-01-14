Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 14

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 14.
Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 57
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Riverside 42
Battle Creek 43, Norfolk Lutheran 35
Bayard 76, Sioux County 30
Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42
Burwell 50, Ord 47
Central City 65, Ravenna 31
Cross County 67, Twin River 61
East Butler 44, Dorchester 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Boys Town 37
Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40
Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47
Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38
Hay Springs 39, Cody-Kilgore 27
Heartland 54, Fillmore Central 43
Hi-Line 63, Alma 46
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34
Lincoln College View 56, Hampton 31
Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56
Milford 68, Raymond Central 43
Mitchell 74, Torrington, Wyo. 44
Nebraska Lutheran 64, High Plains Community 28
Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45
O'Neill St. Mary's 68, Summerland 27
Osceola 69, Friend 59
Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19
Platteview 75, Seward 49
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39
Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46
Shelton 47, Centura 46
Spalding Academy 63, Nebraska Christian 62
St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32
Stanton 61, Plainview 38
Sutton 55, Wood River 47
Wallace 71, South Platte 47
West Holt 56, North Central 50
MUDECAS Tournament
Lincoln Parkview 42, Freeman 39
Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41
Exeter/Milligan 59, Lewiston 48
Palmyra 42, Johnson-Brock 38