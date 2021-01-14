 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 14
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 14

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 14.

* * *

Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 57

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Riverside 42

Battle Creek 43, Norfolk Lutheran 35

Bayard 76, Sioux County 30

Bellevue West 82, Lincoln Pius X 65

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 42

Burwell 50, Ord 47

Central City 65, Ravenna 31

Cross County 67, Twin River 61

East Butler 44, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Boys Town 37

Elm Creek 73, Axtell 40

Fairbury 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Fort Calhoun 62, Weeping Water 47

Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38

Hay Springs 39, Cody-Kilgore 27

Heartland 54, Fillmore Central 43

Hi-Line 63, Alma 46

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 70, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34

Lincoln College View 56, Hampton 31

Lincoln Northeast 78, Kearney 62

Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56

Milford 68, Raymond Central 43

Mitchell 74, Torrington, Wyo. 44

Nebraska Lutheran 64, High Plains Community 28

Omaha South 68, Omaha North 45

O'Neill St. Mary's 68, Summerland 27

Osceola 69, Friend 59

Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19

Platteview 75, Seward 49

Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39

Schuyler 47, West Point-Beemer 46

Shelton 47, Centura 46

Spalding Academy 63, Nebraska Christian 62

St. Edward 45, Heartland Lutheran 32

Stanton 61, Plainview 38

Sutton 55, Wood River 47

Wallace 71, South Platte 47

West Holt 56, North Central 50

MUDECAS Tournament

Lincoln Parkview 42, Freeman 39

Tri County 50, Diller-Odell 41

Exeter/Milligan 59, Lewiston 48

Palmyra 42, Johnson-Brock 38

