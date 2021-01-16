 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 16
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 16.

* * *

Adams Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 25

Ansley-Litchfield 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 42

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 57, Ponca 51

Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33

Bellevue East 61, Norfolk 50

Bellevue West 88, Omaha North 47

Bennington 78, South Sioux City 40

Bertrand 64, Overton 33

Blair 48, Nebraska City 29

Bloomfield 60, Elkhorn Valley 58

Boone Central/Newman Grove 71, West Point GACC 49

Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 65

Campbell County, Wyo. 69, Gering 31

Centennial 55, Central City 50

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 66, Scottsbluff 33

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Pender 22

Creighton 53, O'Neill 47

David City Aquinas 71, Columbus Lakeview 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Winside 21

Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64

Elkhorn North 68, Aurora 62

Elm Creek 44, Kenesaw 31

Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36

Franklin 75, Blue Hill 48

Garden County 44, Wauneta-Palisade 41

Gordon/Rushville 85, Kimball 25

Gretna 46, Lincoln Southwest 40

Heartland Christian, Iowa 45, Cedar Bluffs 25

Hemingford 57, Sioux County 20

Hershey 66, Holdrege 39

Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 47

Howells/Dodge 42, Mead 32

Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Wisner-Pilger 29

Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41

Malcolm 51, David City 45

Maxwell 57, Cambridge 26

Milford 60, Thayer Central 35

Millard North 87, Lincoln Northeast 48

Millard South 65, Lincoln High 44

Millard West 53, Grand Island 26

Minden 38, McCook 30

Mullen 61, Arthur County 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Sidney, Iowa 42

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Madison 55

Norfolk Catholic 86, Crofton 47

Norris 67, Crete 42

North Bend 57, Fremont Bergan 46

North Platte 81, Sidney 49

Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62

Omaha Burke 66, Omaha Northwest 44

Omaha Central 63, Lincoln East 50

Omaha Concordia 72, Wahoo Neumann 59

Omaha Creighton Prep 56, Fremont 41

Omaha Skutt 70, Lexington 28

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha South 46

O'Neill St. Mary's 63, CWC 17

Papillion-La Vista South 60, Kearney 55

Potter-Dix 54, Hay Springs 39

Randolph 57, Wausa 42

Sandhills Valley 80, Hyannis 67

Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42

Shelby/Rising City 58, Nebraska Lutheran 38

South Loup 47, Brady 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Pleasanton 52

Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7

Waverly 57, Seward 40

Wayne 51, Boys Town 35

West Point-Beemer 70, Tekamah-Herman 53

89th Annual Fairfax Tournament

Championship: Falls City 56, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 47

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 44

MUDECAS Tournament

Division A Championship: Lincoln Parkview 58, Tri County 46

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Johnson County 27

Southern 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 43

Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40

Division B Championship: Palmyra 65, Exeter/Milligan 44

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Pawnee City 31

Sterling 45, Meridian 28

Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

