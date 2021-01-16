Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 16

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 16.
* * *
Adams Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
Ansley-Litchfield 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 42
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 57, Ponca 51
Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33
Bellevue East 61, Norfolk 50
Bellevue West 88, Omaha North 47
Bennington 78, South Sioux City 40
Bertrand 64, Overton 33
Blair 48, Nebraska City 29
Bloomfield 60, Elkhorn Valley 58
Boone Central/Newman Grove 71, West Point GACC 49
Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 65
Campbell County, Wyo. 69, Gering 31
Centennial 55, Central City 50
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 66, Scottsbluff 33
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Pender 22
Creighton 53, O'Neill 47
David City Aquinas 71, Columbus Lakeview 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Winside 21
Elkhorn Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64
Elkhorn North 68, Aurora 62
Elm Creek 44, Kenesaw 31
Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36
Franklin 75, Blue Hill 48
Garden County 44, Wauneta-Palisade 41
Gordon/Rushville 85, Kimball 25
Gretna 46, Lincoln Southwest 40
Heartland Christian, Iowa 45, Cedar Bluffs 25
Hemingford 57, Sioux County 20
Hershey 66, Holdrege 39
Homer 52, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Howells/Dodge 42, Mead 32
Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Wisner-Pilger 29
Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41
Malcolm 51, David City 45
Maxwell 57, Cambridge 26
Milford 60, Thayer Central 35
Millard North 87, Lincoln Northeast 48
Millard South 65, Lincoln High 44
Millard West 53, Grand Island 26
Minden 38, McCook 30
Mullen 61, Arthur County 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Sidney, Iowa 42
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Madison 55
Norfolk Catholic 86, Crofton 47
Norris 67, Crete 42
North Bend 57, Fremont Bergan 46
North Platte 81, Sidney 49
Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62
Omaha Burke 66, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Central 63, Lincoln East 50
Omaha Concordia 72, Wahoo Neumann 59
Omaha Creighton Prep 56, Fremont 41
Omaha Skutt 70, Lexington 28
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha South 46
O'Neill St. Mary's 63, CWC 17
Papillion-La Vista South 60, Kearney 55
Potter-Dix 54, Hay Springs 39
Randolph 57, Wausa 42
Sandhills Valley 80, Hyannis 67
Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42
Shelby/Rising City 58, Nebraska Lutheran 38
South Loup 47, Brady 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 56, Pleasanton 52
Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7
Waverly 57, Seward 40
Wayne 51, Boys Town 35
West Point-Beemer 70, Tekamah-Herman 53
89th Annual Fairfax Tournament
Championship: Falls City 56, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 47
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 44
MUDECAS Tournament
Division A Championship: Lincoln Parkview 58, Tri County 46
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Johnson County 27
Southern 50, Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40
Division B Championship: Palmyra 65, Exeter/Milligan 44
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Pawnee City 31
Sterling 45, Meridian 28
Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50