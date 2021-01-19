 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 19
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 19.

* * *

Ainsworth 69, CWC 28

Alliance 63, Gordon-Rushville 49

Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39

Anselmo-Merna 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51

Arcadia/Loup City 51, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 26

Auburn 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 37

Axtell 48, Arapahoe 44 (OT)

BDS 52, McCool Junction 43

Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 49

Bayard 69, Minatare 31

Bennington 54, Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Blue Hill 63, Harvard 26

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 45

Clarkson/Leigh 50, Aquinas Catholic 46

College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, IA 45

Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58

Creek Valley 68, South Platte 64

Cross County 74, Dorchester 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Sandy Creek 41

Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52

Dundy County Stratton 64, Wallace 55

East Butler 45, Giltner 40

Elkhorn North 83, Boys Town 75

Exeter-Milligan 53, Meridian 35

Fort Calhoun 63, Omaha Brownell Talbot 40

Freeman 49, Malcolm 34

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Superior 36

Heartland 75, High Plains Community 32

Hitchcock County 46, Paxton 44

Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Summerland 28

Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46

Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26

Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50

Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38

Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Arlington 30

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

Maxwell 74, Brady 33

McCook 51, Lexington 47

Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40

Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44

Mitchell 63, Pine Bluffs, WY 55

Morrill 52, Sioux County 17

Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 29

Norris 78, York 61

North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53

North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54

Northwest 55, North Platte 52

O'Neill 62, Wagner, SD 51

Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 40

Omaha Concordia 56, Blair 44

Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44

Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34

Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68

Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65

Randolph 49, Winside 37

Sandhills Valley 54, Arthur County 50

Seward 51, Crete 43

Shelby-Rising City 43, David City 41

Silver Lake 66, Franklin 38

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 47

Southern 58, Diller-Odell 43

St. Mary's 71, Santee 47

St. Paul 66, Minden 45

Stanton 61, Madison 38

Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40

Sutton 55, Ravenna 24

Thayer Central 57, Friend 55

Wahoo 79, Ralston 75

Wakefield 59, BRLD 55

Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54

Wayne 59, Crofton 24

West Holt 52, Plainview 43

Winnebago 37, Ponca 34

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54

Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40

