Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 19

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 19.
* * *
Ainsworth 69, CWC 28
Alliance 63, Gordon-Rushville 49
Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39
Anselmo-Merna 60, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51
Arcadia/Loup City 51, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 26
Auburn 59, Falls City Sacred Heart 37
Axtell 48, Arapahoe 44 (OT)
BDS 52, McCool Junction 43
Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 49
Bayard 69, Minatare 31
Bennington 54, Lourdes Central Catholic 36
Blue Hill 63, Harvard 26
Centura 50, Fillmore Central 45
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Aquinas Catholic 46
College View Academy 59, Heartland Christian, IA 45
Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58
Creek Valley 68, South Platte 64
Cross County 74, Dorchester 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Sandy Creek 41
Douglas County West 55, Louisville 52
Dundy County Stratton 64, Wallace 55
East Butler 45, Giltner 40
Elkhorn North 83, Boys Town 75
Exeter-Milligan 53, Meridian 35
Fort Calhoun 63, Omaha Brownell Talbot 40
Freeman 49, Malcolm 34
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Superior 36
Heartland 75, High Plains Community 32
Hitchcock County 46, Paxton 44
Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Pawnee City 37
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Summerland 28
Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46
Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26
Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50
Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38
Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73
Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 50, Arlington 30
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47
Maxwell 74, Brady 33
McCook 51, Lexington 47
Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40
Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44
Mitchell 63, Pine Bluffs, WY 55
Morrill 52, Sioux County 17
Nebraska Lutheran 65, Hampton 29
Norris 78, York 61
North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53
North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54
Northwest 55, North Platte 52
O'Neill 62, Wagner, SD 51
Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 40
Omaha Concordia 56, Blair 44
Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-LaVista 44
Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34
Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68
Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65
Randolph 49, Winside 37
Sandhills Valley 54, Arthur County 50
Seward 51, Crete 43
Shelby-Rising City 43, David City 41
Silver Lake 66, Franklin 38
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Gross Catholic 47
Southern 58, Diller-Odell 43
St. Mary's 71, Santee 47
St. Paul 66, Minden 45
Stanton 61, Madison 38
Sterling 47, Omaha Christian Academy 40
Sutton 55, Ravenna 24
Thayer Central 57, Friend 55
Wahoo 79, Ralston 75
Wakefield 59, BRLD 55
Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54
Wayne 59, Crofton 24
West Holt 52, Plainview 43
Winnebago 37, Ponca 34
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54
Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40