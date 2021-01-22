Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 22

North Platte 60, McCook 52
Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53
Papillion-La Vista 60, Papillion-La Vista South 46
Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 34
Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 24
Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48
Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37
Waverly 51, Platteview 44
Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71
West Holt 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41
