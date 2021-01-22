 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 22
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 22

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 22.

* * *

Ansley-Litchfield 60, Overton 22

Arlington 64, Douglas County West 54

Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35

Aurora 54, Seward 40

Beatrice 44, Ralston 43

Bellevue West 70, Bellevue East 43

Blue Hill 55, Sandy Creek 39

Boone Central/Newman Grove 73, Ord 45

Broken Bow 75, Valentine 35

Central City 56, Wood River 55

Centura 46, Gibbon 38

Chadron 47, Gering 35

Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48

Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 44

David City Aquinas 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Deshler 73, Harvard 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Superior 43

Elkhorn 43, Blair 38

Elm Creek 70, Pleasanton 42

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Pawnee City 18

Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40

Grand Island 48, Columbus 40

Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32

Hay Springs 59, Crawford 28

Howells/Dodge 66, Tekamah-Herman 34

Johnson County 56, Falls City 54

Johnson-Brock 64, Friend 59

Kenesaw 70, Franklin 49

Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60

Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56

Loomis 84, Hi-Line 50

Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46

Milford 60, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Millard North 62, Millard South 51

Minden 70, Holdrege 56

Mitchell 75, Southeast, Wyo. 62

Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Lewiston 22

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Randolph 47

Norfolk Lutheran 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Norris 73, Bennington 62

North Central 54, Anselmo-Merna 47

North Platte 60, McCook 52

Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53

Osmond 67, Summerland 35

Papillion-La Vista 60, Papillion-La Vista South 46

Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 34

Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 24

Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37

Walthill 71, Ponca 52

Waverly 51, Platteview 44

Wayne 99, Hartington Cedar Catholic 71

West Holt 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41

York 48, Fairbury 35

Yutan 62, Palmyra 32

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Related to this story

