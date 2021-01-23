 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 23
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 23.

* * *

Adams Central 50, Grand Island CC 45

Amherst 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Centennial 43, Centura 23

Conestoga 70, Raymond Central 47

Elkhorn 50, Crete 45

Elkhorn South 67, Millard South 55

Elkhorn Valley 55, Boyd County 53

Fort Calhoun 77, Syracuse 56

Glenwood, Iowa 69, North Bend 62

Gordon-Rushville 50, Chadron 39

Hastings 51, Columbus 38

Holdrege 55, Cozad 52

Howells/Dodge 59, Pender 31

Kearney 72, Lincoln Southwest 58

Kearney Catholic 69, David City Aquinas 48

Kenesaw 59, Pleasanton 51

Lincoln East 78, Lincoln High 48

Lincoln North Star 49, Grand Island 36

Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln Southeast 53

Lincoln Pius X 91, Norfolk 56

Malcolm 63, Mead 42

Millard North 95, Omaha Burke 65

North Platte 71, York 57

Ogallala 82, Ainsworth 52

Omaha Benson 65, Omaha South 56

Omaha Central 80, Bellevue East 37

Omaha Westside 97, Omaha Northwest 57

Papillion-La Vista 69, Omaha North 65

Papio South 56, Gretna 50

Pierce 64, Battle Creek 27

Sandy Creek 68, Thayer Central 54

Scottsbluff 63, Gering 56

Tri-Center, Iowa 58, Oakland-Craig 56

Wahoo Neumann 56, Treynor, Iowa 40

Winnebago 73, Lower Brule, S.D. 64

Crossroads Conference Tournament

Giltner 40, Hampton 11

Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29

Shelby/Rising City 68, Meridian 16

MNAC Tournament

Arthur County 47, Cody-Kilgore 35

Brady 51, Twin Loup 40

2021 RPAC Tournament

Bertrand 60, Southwest 35

Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 33

DC-Stratton 80, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 54

Medicine Valley 58, Alma 24

Paxton 34, Hitchcock County 31

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Championship: Burwell 53, Humphrey St. Francis 50

Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament

Championship: Hemingford 39, Hay Springs 30

Leyton 49, Creek Valley 38

Panhandle Conference

Third Place

Morrill 53, Crawford 24

River Cities Conference

Championship: Elkhorn Mount Michael 56, Omaha Roncalli 32

SPVA Tournament

Championship: North Platte St. Patrick's 53, Hershey 43

Perkins County 52, Sutherland 36

Bridgeport 47, Chase County 45

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

