Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 23

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 23.
Adams Central 50, Grand Island CC 45
Amherst 79, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Centennial 43, Centura 23
Conestoga 70, Raymond Central 47
Elkhorn 50, Crete 45
Elkhorn South 67, Millard South 55
Elkhorn Valley 55, Boyd County 53
Fort Calhoun 77, Syracuse 56
Glenwood, Iowa 69, North Bend 62
Gordon-Rushville 50, Chadron 39
Hastings 51, Columbus 38
Holdrege 55, Cozad 52
Howells/Dodge 59, Pender 31
Kearney 72, Lincoln Southwest 58
Kearney Catholic 69, David City Aquinas 48
Kenesaw 59, Pleasanton 51
Lincoln East 78, Lincoln High 48
Lincoln North Star 49, Grand Island 36
Lincoln Northeast 59, Lincoln Southeast 53
Lincoln Pius X 91, Norfolk 56
Malcolm 63, Mead 42
Millard North 95, Omaha Burke 65
North Platte 71, York 57
Ogallala 82, Ainsworth 52
Omaha Benson 65, Omaha South 56
Omaha Central 80, Bellevue East 37
Omaha Westside 97, Omaha Northwest 57
Papillion-La Vista 69, Omaha North 65
Papio South 56, Gretna 50
Pierce 64, Battle Creek 27
Sandy Creek 68, Thayer Central 54
Scottsbluff 63, Gering 56
Tri-Center, Iowa 58, Oakland-Craig 56
Wahoo Neumann 56, Treynor, Iowa 40
Winnebago 73, Lower Brule, S.D. 64
Crossroads Conference Tournament
Giltner 40, Hampton 11
Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29
Shelby/Rising City 68, Meridian 16
MNAC Tournament
Arthur County 47, Cody-Kilgore 35
Brady 51, Twin Loup 40
2021 RPAC Tournament
Bertrand 60, Southwest 35
Cambridge 59, Arapahoe 33
DC-Stratton 80, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Maxwell 61, Maywood-Hayes Center 54
Medicine Valley 58, Alma 24
Paxton 34, Hitchcock County 31
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Championship: Burwell 53, Humphrey St. Francis 50
Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament
Championship: Hemingford 39, Hay Springs 30
Leyton 49, Creek Valley 38
Panhandle Conference
Third Place
Morrill 53, Crawford 24
River Cities Conference
Championship: Elkhorn Mount Michael 56, Omaha Roncalli 32
SPVA Tournament
Championship: North Platte St. Patrick's 53, Hershey 43
Perkins County 52, Sutherland 36
Bridgeport 47, Chase County 45