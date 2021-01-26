Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 26

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 26.
Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40
Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30
Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45
Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40
