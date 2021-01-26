 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 26
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 26

  • Updated
Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 26.

* * *

Gering 45, Torrington, Wyo. 34

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Crofton 40

Mead 44, David City 23

Morrill 51, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 30

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Sedgwick County, Colo. 53, Potter-Dix 40

