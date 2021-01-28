Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 28

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 28.
* * *
Amherst 75, SEM 56
Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39
Central City 76, David City 45
Central Valley 70, GI Heartland Lutheran 33
Deshler 47, Kenesaw 23
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41
Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47
Falls City 40, Weeping Water 35
Heartland 72, Friend 45
Hemingford 31, Leyton 30
Johnson-Brock 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 40
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Blue Hill 41
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53
Loomis 76, Franklin 38
Norfolk 55, Columbus 43
North Bend 80, Wisner-Pilger 44
North Central 56, CWC 12
O'Neill 75, West Holt 36
O'Neill St. Mary's 68, Stuart 46
Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Pierce 59, Crofton 32
Randolph 49, Plainview 38
Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32
Shelton 64, Overton 31
South Platte 63, Garden County 49
Summerland 48, Wausa 44
Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38
Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49
Wayne 33, West Point-Beemer 30
Wood River 56, Nebraska Christian 32
Wynot 47, Ponca 40
Centennial Conference Tournament
Fremont Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49
Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 29
Kearney Catholic 63, David City Aquinas 27
Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Central Conference Tournament
Adams Central 75, Holdrege 39
Aurora 42, Seward 30
Crete 58, York 51
Schuyler 36, Grand Island Northwest 34
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
BDS 55, Nebraska Lutheran 40
Cross County 64, East Butler 43
McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45
Osceola 39, Giltner 21
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37
Norris 66, Bennington 51
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament
Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57
Louisville 52, Conestoga 48
Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38
Yutan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65
Minden 69, Valentine 31
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61
Platteview 70, Beatrice 59
Wahoo 83, Plattsmouth 50