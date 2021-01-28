 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 28
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 28.

* * *

Amherst 75, SEM 56

Burke, S.D. 80, Boyd County 39

Central City 76, David City 45

Central Valley 70, GI Heartland Lutheran 33

Deshler 47, Kenesaw 23

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Ord 41

Elm Creek 54, Ravenna 47

Falls City 40, Weeping Water 35

Heartland 72, Friend 45

Hemingford 31, Leyton 30

Johnson-Brock 56, Falls City Sacred Heart 40

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Blue Hill 41

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 53

Loomis 76, Franklin 38

Norfolk 55, Columbus 43

North Bend 80, Wisner-Pilger 44

North Central 56, CWC 12

O'Neill 75, West Holt 36

O'Neill St. Mary's 68, Stuart 46

Osmond 62, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Palmyra 53, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Pierce 59, Crofton 32

Randolph 49, Plainview 38

Rock Hills, Kan. 44, Red Cloud 32

Shelton 64, Overton 31

South Platte 63, Garden County 49

Summerland 48, Wausa 44

Sutton 55, Sandy Creek 38

Wakefield 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 49

Wayne 33, West Point-Beemer 30

Wood River 56, Nebraska Christian 32

Wynot 47, Ponca 40

Centennial Conference Tournament

Fremont Bergan 53, Lincoln Christian 49

Grand Island Central Catholic 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 29

Kearney Catholic 63, David City Aquinas 27

Omaha Concordia 49, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Central Conference Tournament

Adams Central 75, Holdrege 39

Aurora 42, Seward 30

Crete 58, York 51

Schuyler 36, Grand Island Northwest 34

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

BDS 55, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Cross County 64, East Butler 43

McCool Junction 46, Shelby/Rising City 45

Osceola 39, Giltner 21

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Elkhorn 49, Waverly 37

Norris 66, Bennington 51

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament

Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Arlington 63, Fort Calhoun 57

Louisville 52, Conestoga 48

Raymond Central 59, Syracuse 46

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 38

Yutan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow 65

Minden 69, Valentine 31

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Ralston 70, Nebraska City 61

Platteview 70, Beatrice 59

Wahoo 83, Plattsmouth 50

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

