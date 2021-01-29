Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 29

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 29.
* * *
Alliance 63, Gering 39
Auburn 73, Superior 29
Bayard 75, South Platte 51
Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69
Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62
Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41
Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41
Centura 50, Ravenna 30
Columbus Scotus 55, Wahoo Neumann 40
Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36
Elm Creek 71, Overton 24
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30
Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52
Gibbon 68, Fillmore Central 38
Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56
Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42
Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38
Leyton 76, Minatare 37
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48
Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Millard South 55, Millard West 45
Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40
Norfolk 73, Fremont 59
Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36
Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Gross 33
Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-La Vista 79, Omaha Bryan 48
Papillion-La Vista South 62, Omaha Westside 46
Sidney 61, Chadron 58
Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58
Centennial Conference Tournament
Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Fremont Bergan 42
Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36
Central Conference Tournament
Adams Central 52, Crete 25
Aurora 53, Schuyler 38
Cross Roads Conference Tournament
Cross County 41, BDS 35
Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41
Frontier Conference Tournament
Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cedar Bluffs 39
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Lincoln Parkview 80, Lincoln College View 45
RPAC Conference Tournament
Arapahoe 50, Alma 38
Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49
Wallace 40, Maxwell 38
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49
Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33