Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 29
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 29

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 29.

* * *

Alliance 63, Gering 39

Auburn 73, Superior 29

Bayard 75, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69

Blue Hill 65, Shelton 62

Burwell 53, Arcadia-Loup City 41

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41

Centura 50, Ravenna 30

Columbus Scotus 55, Wahoo Neumann 40

Edgemont, S.D. 45, Hay Springs 36

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 30

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Gibbon 68, Fillmore Central 38

Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56

Johnson-Brock 44, Southern 42

Lawrence-Nelson 44, Silver Lake 38

Leyton 76, Minatare 37

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

Milford 62, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Millard South 55, Millard West 45

Mitchell 77, Gordon/Rushville 58

Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Tri County 40

Norfolk 73, Fremont 59

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36

Omaha Roncalli 46, Omaha Gross 33

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-La Vista 79, Omaha Bryan 48

Papillion-La Vista South 62, Omaha Westside 46

Sidney 61, Chadron 58

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58

Centennial Conference Tournament

Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Fremont Bergan 42

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36

Central Conference Tournament

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38

Cross Roads Conference Tournament

Cross County 41, BDS 35

Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41

Frontier Conference Tournament

Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cedar Bluffs 39

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Lincoln Parkview 80, Lincoln College View 45

RPAC Conference Tournament

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49

Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

