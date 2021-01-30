Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 30

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 30.
* * *
Bellevue West 79, Omaha Creighton Prep 77, OT
Fremont 62, Bellevue East 57
Hemingford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 49
Hi-Line 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Norfolk Lutheran 36
Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45
Lincoln Southeast 61, Omaha North 53
Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49
Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57
Morrill 51, Sioux County 19
Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48
Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63
Omaha Roncalli 59, Denison-Schleswig, Iowa 42
Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57
Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45
Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 53
St. Paul 53, Centura 42
Thayer Central 64, David City 50
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship: Kearney Catholic 53, Grand Island CC 52, OT
Central Conference Tournament
Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35
Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54
Seward 59, Holdrege 57
East Husker Conference Tournament
Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 32
West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Championship: Norris 54, Elkhorn 44
Waverly 55, Bennington 52
Frontier Conference Tournament
Bellevue Cornerstone 53, Heartland Christian, Iowa 31
Ft Kearney Conference Tournament
Overton 60, Axtell 55
Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament
Championship: Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Anselmo-Merna 39
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Championship: Yutan 54, Logan View/SS 32
Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25
Santee 57, Boyd County 51
West Holt 55, North Central 39
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship: Ogallala 64, McCook 45
Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship: Platteview 83, Wahoo 65
Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29