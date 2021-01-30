 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 30
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 30

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 30.

* * *

Bellevue West 79, Omaha Creighton Prep 77, OT

Fremont 62, Bellevue East 57

Hemingford 54, Edgemont, S.D. 49

Hi-Line 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Norfolk Lutheran 36

Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45

Lincoln Southeast 61, Omaha North 53

Millard North 89, Lincoln North Star 49

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57

Morrill 51, Sioux County 19

Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48

Omaha Central 76, Lincoln Southwest 63

Omaha Roncalli 59, Denison-Schleswig, Iowa 42

Potter-Dix 78, Minatare 57

Sandy Creek 47, Fairbury 45

Scottsbluff 55, Casper Natrona, Wyo. 53

St. Paul 53, Centura 42

Thayer Central 64, David City 50

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship: Kearney Catholic 53, Grand Island CC 52, OT

Central Conference Tournament

Columbus Lakeview 53, Lexington 35

Grand Island Northwest 57, York 54

Seward 59, Holdrege 57

East Husker Conference Tournament

Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 32

West Point-Beemer 72, Stanton 46

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Championship: Norris 54, Elkhorn 44

Waverly 55, Bennington 52

Frontier Conference Tournament

Bellevue Cornerstone 53, Heartland Christian, Iowa 31

Ft Kearney Conference Tournament

Overton 60, Axtell 55

Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference Tournament

Championship: Mullen 44, Sandhills Valley 27

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Anselmo-Merna 39

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Championship: Yutan 54, Logan View/SS 32

Ashland-Greenwood 73, Douglas County West 60

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Elkhorn Valley 44, Summerland 25

Santee 57, Boyd County 51

West Holt 55, North Central 39

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship: Ogallala 64, McCook 45

Cozad 58, Gothenburg 44

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship: Platteview 83, Wahoo 65

Beatrice 59, Plattsmouth 38

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Harvard 40, Red Cloud 29

