Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 5

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 5.
* * *
Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52
Amherst 55, Wood River 48
Arlington 54, Wisner-Pilger 50
BDS 42, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Bertrand 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 44
Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55
Burwell 70, Ainsworth 52
Centennial 57, David City 32
Chase County 54, Dundy County Stratton 51
College View Academy 41, Dorchester 31
Diller-Odell 49, Exeter-Milligan 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 53, Spalding Academy 51
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Fremont 83, Columbus 79
Gering 56, Chadron 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Northwest 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Osmond 48
Heartland 70, Palmer 37
Hershey 58, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29
Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29
Homer 50, Randolph 35
Kearney 84, North Platte 54
Kenesaw 63, Axtell 48
Lewiston 59, Meridian 49
Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 29
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Douglas County West 52
Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Johnson-Brock 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Hi-Line 63
Millard North 85, CB Abraham Lincoln, IA 78
Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 35
Mount Michael Benedictine 50, Elkhorn 48
Nebraska City 45, Falls City 39
North Platte St. Patrick's 65, Anselmo-Merna 18
O'Neill 69, Winnebago 47
Oakland-Craig 58, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 51
Omaha Benson 71, Papillion-La Vista South 65
Omaha North 65, Norfolk 59
Palmyra 52, Sterling 43
Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44
Ponca 52, Crofton 41
Riverside 56, Heartland Lutheran 33
Schuyler 51, York 46
Silver Lake 51, Pleasanton 35
South Platte 72, Kimball 31
Southern Valley 66, Franklin 36
St. Paul 65, Columbus Scotus 42
Summerland 61, Plainview 57
Sutton 59, Centura 54 (OT)
Tri County 59, Friend 34
Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29
Twin Loup 47, CWC 22
Wahoo 83, Lincoln Lutheran 47
Wakefield 76, Madison 47
Wallace 62, Medicine Valley 50
Yutan 40, Omaha Concordia 37