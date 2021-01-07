Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 7

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 7.
Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63
Arcadia/Loup City 58, Wood River 49
Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39
Beatrice 59, York 37
Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59
Bridgeport 44, Ogallala 41
Burwell 67, Central Valley 45
Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48
Cross County 44, Sutton 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26
East Butler 56, College View Academy 44
Edgemont, SD 57, Crawford 35
Franklin 70, Alma 53
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45, Pender 28
Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40
Hartington-Newcastle 42, Bloomfield 32
Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Sandy Creek 36
Hemingford 64, Garden County 33
High Plains Community 46, Hampton 37
Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Johnson-Brock 67, Pawnee City 22
Lawrence-Nelson 53, Giltner 42
Lourdes Central Catholic 42, Falls City 30
Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40
Mullen 50, Wallace 40
Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49
Palmyra 64, Malcolm 47
Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37
Sterling 45, Dorchester 34
Summerland 46, North Central 39
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66
Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43