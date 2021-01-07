 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 7
BASKETBALL

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 7.

* * *

Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63

Arcadia/Loup City 58, Wood River 49

Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39

Beatrice 59, York 37

Bellevue West 77, Papillion-LaVista South 59

Bridgeport 44, Ogallala 41

Burwell 67, Central Valley 45

Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48

Cross County 44, Sutton 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26

East Butler 56, College View Academy 44

Edgemont, SD 57, Crawford 35

Franklin 70, Alma 53

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45, Pender 28

Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40

Hartington-Newcastle 42, Bloomfield 32

Hastings St. Cecilia 39, Sandy Creek 36

Hemingford 64, Garden County 33

High Plains Community 46, Hampton 37

Johnson County Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Johnson-Brock 67, Pawnee City 22

Lawrence-Nelson 53, Giltner 42

Lourdes Central Catholic 42, Falls City 30

Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40

Mullen 50, Wallace 40

Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49

Palmyra 64, Malcolm 47

Sandhills/Thedford 46, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 37

Sterling 45, Dorchester 34

Summerland 46, North Central 39

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 82, Hi-Line 66

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43

