Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 8
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 8.

* * *

Amherst 59, Overton 35

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34

Aurora 51, Schuyler 37

Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46

Beatrice 49, Seward 41

Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 72

Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18

Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40

Chadron 53, Belle Fourche, S.D. 40

Creighton 43, Randolph 36

Deshler 50, Shelton 47

Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Diller-Odell 39

Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23

Fremont Bergan 63, Homer 38

Gering 58, Sidney 49

Gibbon 47, Ord 30

Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51

Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22

Hemingford 61, Minatare 33

Hershey 71, Maxwell 42

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38

Hyannis 69, South Platte 44

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35

Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48

Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31

Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36

Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16

Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58

Malcolm 46, Milford 33

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37

McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38

Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32

Mitchell 76, Scottsbluff 68

Mullen 67, Brady 28

Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25

Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33

Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian 38

Omaha Skutt 81, Omaha Roncalli 48

Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51

Papillion-La Vista 51, Bellevue East 45

Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Platteview 62, Bennington 57

Ponca 59, Woodbury Central 49

Ralston 52, Omaha Gross 45

Red Cloud 30, Harvard 18

Sandhills Valley 72, Creek Valley 38

Santee 74, St. Edward 29

Shelby/Rising City 46, Exeter/Milligan 32

Silver Lake 51, Blue Hill 45

Southwest 77, Cambridge 36

Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23

Superior 53, Thayer Central 36

Sutton 52, Centennial 50, OT

Twin River 60, David City 42

Wallace 60, Arthur County 30

Walthill 72, Wakefield 61

Waverly 50, Norris 41

West Holt 48, Summerland 47

West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36

Wood River 51, Ravenna 33

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament

Bloomfield 41, Winside 18

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Osmond 54, Norfolk Lutheran 49

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

