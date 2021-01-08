Nebraska high school boys basketball scores, Jan. 8

Check out the Nebraska high school boys basketball scores from Jan. 8.
Amherst 59, Overton 35
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34
Aurora 51, Schuyler 37
Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46
Beatrice 49, Seward 41
Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 72
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Giltner 18
Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40
Chadron 53, Belle Fourche, S.D. 40
Creighton 43, Randolph 36
Deshler 50, Shelton 47
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Diller-Odell 39
Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23
Fremont Bergan 63, Homer 38
Gering 58, Sidney 49
Gibbon 47, Ord 30
Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51
Grand Island Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22
Hemingford 61, Minatare 33
Hershey 71, Maxwell 42
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 49, Sterling 38
Hyannis 69, South Platte 44
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island Central Catholic 35
Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48
Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31
Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16
Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58
Malcolm 46, Milford 33
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37
McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38
Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32
Mitchell 76, Scottsbluff 68
Mullen 67, Brady 28
Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25
Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33
Omaha Central 76, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Christian Academy 54, Heartland Christian 38
Omaha Skutt 81, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51
Papillion-La Vista 51, Bellevue East 45
Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35
Platteview 62, Bennington 57
Ponca 59, Woodbury Central 49
Ralston 52, Omaha Gross 45
Red Cloud 30, Harvard 18
Sandhills Valley 72, Creek Valley 38
Santee 74, St. Edward 29
Shelby/Rising City 46, Exeter/Milligan 32
Silver Lake 51, Blue Hill 45
Southwest 77, Cambridge 36
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23
Superior 53, Thayer Central 36
Sutton 52, Centennial 50, OT
Twin River 60, David City 42
Wallace 60, Arthur County 30
Walthill 72, Wakefield 61
Waverly 50, Norris 41
West Holt 48, Summerland 47
West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36
Wood River 51, Ravenna 33
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament
Bloomfield 41, Winside 18
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Osmond 54, Norfolk Lutheran 49